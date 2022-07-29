Democrats Plan To End Stock Trading For Congressional Lawmakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris jointly endorsed U.S. Rep. Karen Bass on Tuesday to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, providing a boost to her campaign against billionaire developer Rick Caruso and cementing her place as the pick of the Democratic establishment. In a statement, Biden and Harris said they were eager to work with Bass and her “innovative strategies” to deal with the city’s homeless crisis and rising crime rates. “Karen Bass has our friendship, and she has earned our respect through her leadership in Congress on crime prevention strategies, effective and fair policing, and the welfare of children and families,” Biden and Harris said. The endorsement was not a surprise. Bass was on Biden’s short list when he was selecting a vice president and Harris, a fellow Californian, has known her for years.

