Democrats Plan To End Stock Trading For Congressional Lawmakers

Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
Kremlin warns U.S. over 'provocative' Pelosi visit to Taiwan
Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Kremlin warned the United States on Tuesday that an expected visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi would put it on a collision course with China and provoke tensions in the region.
Jon Stewart goes to war on Twitter with Ted Cruz over veterans' healthcare: 'I'll go slow cuz I know you only went to Princeton and Harvard'
Cruz falsely claimed that Democrats played a budget gimmick by shifting spending from discretionary to mandatory.
Watching House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan 'felt like catching a rare Pokémon,' a local videographer said
Crowds of people gathered at Taipei Songshan Airport to watch Pelosi's arrival amid warnings from the Chinese government.
Biden, Harris endorse Rep. Karen Bass in LA mayor's race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris jointly endorsed U.S. Rep. Karen Bass on Tuesday to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, providing a boost to her campaign against billionaire developer Rick Caruso and cementing her place as the pick of the Democratic establishment. In a statement, Biden and Harris said they were eager to work with Bass and her “innovative strategies” to deal with the city’s homeless crisis and rising crime rates. “Karen Bass has our friendship, and she has earned our respect through her leadership in Congress on crime prevention strategies, effective and fair policing, and the welfare of children and families,” Biden and Harris said. The endorsement was not a surprise. Bass was on Biden’s short list when he was selecting a vice president and Harris, a fellow Californian, has known her for years.
