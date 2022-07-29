Wiz Khalifa Details How He Brought Big Band Energy to His New Multiverse Album

www.xxlmag.com
DJ Khaled Shoots Down Fan Who Asks to Sit in His Rolls-Royce – ‘I’m Taken’
DJ Khaled recently curved a fan who requested to sit in the producer's Rolls-Royce, citing his marital status. On Saturday night (July 16), DJ Khaled shared a video of him sitting in his car outside a venue surrounded by fans. Dozens of people have their phones out recording the hip-hop mogul as he soaks it all in while Drake's "Massive" plays from the speakers.
Soulja Boy Threatens to Post Footage of Altercation With YouTuber Charleston White
Soulja Boy is still steaming over his altercation with YouTuber Charleston White last week. Now, he's threatening to post the footage of the infamous incident. On Tuesday (July 26), Soulja Boy hopped on Instagram to vent about his run-in with Charleston White in Miami last Friday that resulted in SB getting maced by the controversial social media figure. During the Live session, the rapper threatened to put out the yet-to-be-seen video of the wild incident.
Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show
Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
Rick Ross Appears to Respond to Gillie Da Kid’s Diss
It looks like Rick Ross is clapping back at Gillie Da Kid after the rapper-turned-podcaster dissed Rozay on the most recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. On Thursday (July 14), Rick Ross shared a message on his Instagram Story that appeared to be a direct rebuttal...
Funkmaster Flex Claps Back After Conway The Machine Calls Him a Gatekeeping ‘Weirdo’ and ‘Clown’
Funkmaster Flex has clapped back at Conway The Machine after the Griselda rapper called him and other New York City DJs "gatekeeping weirdos" and "clowns." On Tuesday (July 12), Funkmaster Flex hit up Instagram and went in hard in response to some harsh words Conway The Machine had about DJs in New York City, specifically Flex and DJ Suss One. Following a viral rant in which Conway called out Funk Flex by name while airing out heavy grievances he holds toward hip-hop media figures, the veteran DJ decided to let the Buffalo, N.Y. spitter know exactly how he feels.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Confirms He’s Going on Tour After Beating Federal Gun Case
Now that YoungBoy Never Broke Again beat his federal gun case yesterday, he is ready to hit the road on a major tour. On Friday (July 15), Mohammed Gangat of the Instagram account @lawyerforworkers shared a clip of his brief interview with NBA YoungBoy after being found not guilty in his gun case in California.
Soulja Boy Goes Off on Charleston White for Using Mace During Their Altercation
Soulja Boy went off on YouTuber Charleston White during his Instagram Live session after being maced by Charleston White during their altercation in Miami. On Friday (July 22), Soulja Boy jumped on his IG Live and clowned Charleston White for pulling out mace (not pepper spray) when he approached him in Miami earlier that day.
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
Fivio Foreign Claims He Only Got a $5,000 Advance From His Record Deal With Mase
Fivio Foreign is claiming he only received a four-figure advance from his deal with Ma$e's RichFish record label. On Sunday (July 24), Fivio was the latest guest on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267's Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. The Brooklyn rapper spoke about his come-up in the rap game, including linking with Ma$e, who inked him to a record contract in 2019.
Fabolous Hilariously Finds a Fake Chris Brown in Croatia – Watch
Chris Brown is the latest hip-hop star to have his look-alike go viral, and it's thanks to Fabolous. Loso is currently in Croatia, according to his Instagram Story. In the latest clips, posted on Monday (July 11), the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is at a pool party when he spots someone who looks eerily similar to Chris Brown. Faux Breezy is rocking a trucker hat, ripped jean shorts, a colorful shirt and a shoulder bag.
Jay-Z Says He Never Charges for Features on Songs
Jay-Z has been rumored to charge and exorbitant amount of money to appear on a track, but the rapper recently admitted he doesn't take money for verses. On Thursday (July 14), Hov appeared on the new episode of Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart show on Peacock. The rare Jay-Z interview featured the rapper touching on a number of topics, including his fee for a 16, which Jigga claims is nada. According to Jay, his appearance on songs these days is deeper than a paycheck.
Here Are Hip-Hop Songs Dedicated to Fallen Rappers
Not to be too sinister, but one of the few guarantees in life is death. Over the course of hip-hop’s 50-year history, a significant number of rappers, producers and genre-adjacent figures have unfortunately been called home. As a result, memorials are oftentimes created in the booth, leading to an extensive collection of songs paying homage to rap's fallen soldiers.
Eminem Forgets He Is in Dr. Dre’s ‘Still D.R.E.’ Video
Eminem has done a lot in his over 20-year career, and apparently some moments have slipped his mind over the years, including his cameo in Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E." video in 1999. Shady and Snoop recently sat down for an interview to promote their new single "From...
Charlamagne Tha God Says He Thought HOV Highway Lanes Were for Jay-Z
Charlamagne Tha God says when he first moved to New York City, he thought that HOV lanes along the local highways were named after Jay-Z. In an episode of the nationally syndicated radio show, The Breakfast Club, that dropped on Monday (July 11), longtime co-host Charlamagne Tha God explained that when he saw signs on the highway that read "HOV," Jay-Z was the very first thing he thought of. In true hip-hop head fashion, Charla mistakenly took high-occupancy vehicle lanes (HOV), also referred to as carpool lanes, as a symbol of Jay's high-profile status in his home city.
Jay-Z Says He’s Not Retired From Rap in Rare Interview
Jay-Z recently sat down for a rare interview with comedian Kevin Hart where the rap icon opened up about retirement. Hov and Hart chopped it up for an upcoming episode of the second season of Kev's Hart to Heart show on Peacock. In a snippet of the rap session released by Access on Wednesday (July 13), the hip-hop billionaire rejected the thought that he retired from the rap game despite his sparse contributions recently.
Lupe Fiasco Gives a Deeper Meaning to His Music, Mindset and Martial Arts
In the 15 years since he appeared on the inaugural XXL Freshman cover, Lupe Fiasco has changed a lot. Yet, he remains one of the illest lyricists in the game. Editor’s Note: This story appears in the Summer 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. At this point...
Snoop Dogg to Feature on New Benny Blanco Song ‘Bad Decisions’ With BTS Members
Snoop Dogg is joining forces with Benny Blanco and BTS members on a new track. On Wednesday (July 20), Benny revealed Snoop Dogg will be on his long-teased collab with South Korean boy band BTS titled "Bad Decisions." "It's all happening," the award-winning producer captioned a promotional tweet for the...
Pi’erre Bourne Focuses on Next Solo Album While Rap Success and SossHouse Label Are on His Mind
Pi'erre Bourne's career highlights as a producer have ensconced him in pioneer territory. While artists behind the boards and in the booth alike are emulating his sound, the multihyphenate's focus is on elevating his own rap career. Words: Georgette Cline. Editor’s Note: This story appears in the Summer 2022 issue...
Here’s a History of Banned Hip-Hop Songs From Your Favorite Rappers
In any creative art, there lies the risk of upsetting people. Add in the fast pace of technology, and how art is shared and it's even more likely to happen. Back in the day, music consumption was limited to a few TV channels and the radio if personal ownership to play some songs wasn't an option. Now rappers' albums are all over streaming platforms and the internet, along with being on demand. This means more eyes and ears on music and its videos, but also heightens the chance of this controversial art causing a problem in addition to getting forcibly removed from play due to issues and backlash.
Gillie Da Kid Disses Rick Ross, Mocks Him for Buying a Cow
Gillie Da Kid sent shots at Rick Ross on the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. The latest episode of Gillie and Wallo267's podcast aired on Monday (July 11), and featured producer Southside. During the show, Gillie went on a side quest and dissed Rozay. "It's...
