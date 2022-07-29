ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend Co. authorities search for missing 18-year-old woman

By FOX 26 Digital
 3 days ago
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Officer is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in northwest Harris County. Deputies said Lydia Byrd was last seen on Saturday, July 30 at 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of Tryon Drive in the White Oak Landing subdivision. Deputies said the teen no longer has braids and has dyed her hair blonde in the front.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Sheriff: 16-year-old boy found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday in the Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Teen boys shot in head in attempted murder-suicide, HCSO says

SPRING, Texas - Two teenage boys are in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head after an attempted murder-suicide, according to investigators. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call of a shooting in progress around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 6900 block of Round Rose Ct. in Spring.
SPRING, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA

9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.
HOUSTON, TX
Mother of 5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting still calling for justice a month later; $50K reward offered

HOUSTON - It's been one month since a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed during a drive-by in north Houston, and the suspect is still on the loose. Kristena Watters laid her daughter, 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson, to rest last Sunday. She was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 3, after being caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek drive in Greenspoint.
HOUSTON, TX
Man stabbed while helping brother being chased by red pickup

HOUSTON - A man has been stabbed after helping his brother fight men who chased him in a red pickup truck that he crashed into earlier in southwest Houston. According to Houston Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of De Moss Dr. around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. They found it was actually a stabbing and not a shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested

HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
HOUSTON, TX

