Fort Bend Co. authorities search for missing 18-year-old woman

www.fox26houston.com
Related
Click2Houston.com
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in northwest Harris County
HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Officer is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in northwest Harris County. Deputies said Lydia Byrd was last seen on Saturday, July 30 at 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of Tryon Drive in the White Oak Landing subdivision. Deputies said the teen no longer has braids and has dyed her hair blonde in the front.
Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
Sheriff: 16-year-old boy found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris Co.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday in the Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.
fox26houston.com
Katy Asian Town targeted in string of burglaries, HCSO needs help to ID suspect
KATY, Texas - A string of burglaries at Katy Asian Town has left people on edge. Law enforcement is now asking for the public's help identifying the suspect caught on surveillance video. Several of the businesses are now boarded up after the alleged burglar shattered multiple glass doors to break...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Searching for Missing Juvenile - Elsa Montemayor
MAGNOLIA, TX -- Elsa was last seen at her home in the Grand Oaks Subdivision in Magnolia, TX on July 27, 2022. At that time, she was wearing red pajama pants and a gray t-shirt. If you know the whereabouts or have any information on Elsa, please contact the Montgomery...
fox26houston.com
Teen boys shot in head in attempted murder-suicide, HCSO says
SPRING, Texas - Two teenage boys are in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head after an attempted murder-suicide, according to investigators. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call of a shooting in progress around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 6900 block of Round Rose Ct. in Spring.
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt
According to police, two men, in a Nissan Altima met up with the two men in the Mercedes for a transaction, which turned into a carjacking. This occurred at the Checkpoint Gas station mentioned below.
Bank robbery suspect known as 'Plaid Pillager' wanted in southwest Houston, FBI says
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 50s to early 60, wearing a plaid short-sleeved, button-up shirt, blue jeans, and a white and blue baseball cap.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged with murder in fatal shooting of man at Kingwood apartment complex
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect police said fatally shot a man during an argument at a Kingwood apartment complex. Marqus Page, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Joseph Bernard, 29. According to Houston police, on July 20, officers were dispatched to a...
Two stolen vehicles have been recovered, followed by two arrests
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – On Monday, Aug. 1 at approximately 12:05 a.m., a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Texas Highway Patrolman recovered two stolen vehicles and made two arrests. A JCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a Chevy Silverado while patrolling...
fox26houston.com
14-year-old girl shot when someone opened fire into car she was in
HOUSTON - A 14-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in a car on Houston's south side just after 9 p.m. Sunday. Houston police officers were called out to a home in the 4800 block of Burma Rd., where they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the hip.
Driver killed, passenger injured in North Freeway crash, Harris Co. deputies say
Officials said the driver of the red Mercedes who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the car after losing control and rear-ending the Jeep.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
fox26houston.com
Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.
fox26houston.com
Mother of 5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting still calling for justice a month later; $50K reward offered
HOUSTON - It's been one month since a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed during a drive-by in north Houston, and the suspect is still on the loose. Kristena Watters laid her daughter, 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson, to rest last Sunday. She was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 3, after being caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek drive in Greenspoint.
Click2Houston.com
HPD: 2 dead after shooting at SE Houston gas station leads to 2 separate car chases
HOUSTON – One man was shot and killed and another was thrown out of a moving vehicle after a shooting at a southeast Houston gas station led to two separate police chases early Monday, according to police. According to Sgt. Michael Arrington with HPD Homicide, surveillance video showed a...
fox26houston.com
Man stabbed while helping brother being chased by red pickup
HOUSTON - A man has been stabbed after helping his brother fight men who chased him in a red pickup truck that he crashed into earlier in southwest Houston. According to Houston Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of De Moss Dr. around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. They found it was actually a stabbing and not a shooting.
Investigation underway after body found in water at Sugar Land, police say
Investigators believe the man fell or jumped from a bridge before he drowned in the water.
nypressnews.com
More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested
HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
Man in stolen ambulance crashes head-on into driver in W. Houston Whataburger drive-thru, police say
"He came flying around the corner and both of us said, 'You know, he's moving a little fast,'" the driver said. "And then the next thing I know, he's in my hood."
Comments / 0