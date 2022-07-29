ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keke Palmer Wears Feathered Valentino Dress at ‘Nope’ U.K. Premiere

By Layla Ilchi
 3 days ago
Keke Palmer ’s winning red carpet streak is continuing with her latest appearance.

The actress attended the latest premiere for her horror film “Nope” Thursday night in London, wearing a green lace dress with feathered embellishments from Valentino ’s pre-fall 2022 collection. Her look was styled by her styling team, duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.

Palmer posed on the red carpet alongside costar Daniel Kaluuya, who wore a fitted brown suit.

This is the latest standout fashion moment Palmer has had on the red carpet during the “Nope” press tour. She started off the press tour earlier this month in Los Angeles at the film’s world premiere where she went edgy in a white cropped bandeau top, a black low-rise maxiskirt and leather opera gloves from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

She then made several late-night talk show appearances, wearing a white top and black high-rise shorts under a mesh dress with beaded embellishments from Prada for her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and wearing a bright pink two-piece look with an orange blazer on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

For the other “Nope” premieres, Palmer kept up her edgy style with looks including a yellow satin strapless dress by Prada in Rome, and a black strapless plexi glass-embellished dress by David Koma in Berlin.

PHOTOS: Keke Palmer’s Edgy ‘Nope’ Press Tour Fashion

