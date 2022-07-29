Missoula man released, won't face deliberate homicide charge

nbcmontana.com
NBCMontana
Bozeman police respond to shooting at Walmart
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police responded to Walmart after multiple reports of a shooting inside of the store just before 8 p.m. on Sunday. Officers took the suspect into custody, and have located one male victim. Officials believe an altercation between the two men led to the shooting and...
NBCMontana
Trailer fire, west of Arlee, grows to over 1 acre
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire in an Arlee trailer home has grown to over one acre in size, according to Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The fire is burning near Arlee Pines Road, just west of Arlee. CSKT Division of Fire has a crew on scene...
NBCMontana
Thayer Fire burns west of Lolo near Highway 12
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Thayer Fire started five miles west of Lolo on Highway 12 Sunday afternoon. Callers allegedly heard a loud "pop," followed by smoke and flames coming from a downed powerline but the cause of the fire is still being investigated. Crews were able to control the...
NBCMontana
Thayer Fire controlled near Lolo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Quick actions of firefighters saved threatened homes from the Thayer Fire that erupted along Highway 12 west of Lolo on Sunday afternoon. Missoula Rural Fire says10 engine crews and three DNRC helicopters kept a fast-moving fire from destroying any residences and becoming a major fire. DNRC...
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. seeks nominees for pet commissioner
MISSOULA, Mont. — Calling all pet owners, Missoula County is looking to appoint its first-ever pet commissioner. Residents are asked to nominate their furry, feathery or scaly friends in the contest this month. The submission period is open now and runs through Aug. 20. Voting will run Aug. 21-31.
NBCMontana
Air crews drop water on new fire in Mission Mountains
MISSOULA, Mont. — Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes fire officials report a small wildfire is burning high in the Mission Mountains 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius. The fire was first reported at 5:47 p.m. on Monday. Officials say the Red Horn Fire is burning 1 acre and is...
NBCMontana
Weasel Fire measures 146 acres on Kootenai National Forest, roads/campgrounds closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire burning on the Kootenai National Forest, near the Canadian border, was measured at 146 acres early Tuesday morning by infrared flight. The flight log notes the following about data collected in the first flight to go over the Weasel Fire: " There were two areas of intense heat; one along the northern edge near the junction of Rd 539 and Trail 5113, and the other along the whole southern edge of the fire. Scattered heat is spread throughout the remainder of the inside of the main heat perimeter. There is one island perimeter east of Rd 539 which also had scattered heat throughout."
NBCMontana
Hog Trough Fire grows to 731 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning east of Hamilton has grown to 731 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That's an increase of 59 acres from Sunday. The daily flight log notes the following:. "Perimeter growth and intense heat were mapped in the fire’s northwestern corner...
NBCMontana
Bitterroot NF moves to extreme fire danger
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bitterroot National Forest is raising its fire danger to extreme due to continued hot weather and dry fuel conditions. The following was sent out by the Bitterroot National Forest:. Just 6 days after going to “Very High” fire danger, the Bitterroot National Forest announced today...
NBCMontana
Duncan Fire burns in the Rattlesnake, causes power outages
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the upper Rattlesnake, north of Duncan Drive near Rattlesnake Creek Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire is about acre sized. Missoula City Fire Acting Battalion Chief Mark Ekstrom said the grass fire was caused...
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 16,226 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County has grown to 16,226 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of 3,251 acres from Monday. "Most of the new growth was along the northern perimeter in a push toward Ronan Creek and over to Red and Black Lakes. The largest growth occurred in the areas Northeast of the Lookout tower. I did cut Black Lake out of the perimeter since the fire burned all around this lake. The intense heat was located where the bulk of the perimeter growth occurred. There is still a large area of scattered heat in the interior. Isolated heat sources were found throughout the fire as well as in some spotting on the far north in the push toward Ronan Creek."
NBCMontana
Some taglines of iconic 'Duckboy Cards' updated to meet current trends
STEVENSVILLE, Mont. — For 35 years, Montanans have been collecting, sending and receiving postcards that show the lighter side of Montana life. Paul Stanton's 'Duckboy Cards are known for their quirky, rural Montana humor. Now, many of their taglines are being updated to meet current trends for new generations.
NBCMontana
Open house planned for Salmon Lake highway reconstruction project
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation announced the final design open house for the MT 83 Salmon Lake highway reconstruction project. The public is invited to visit the Seeley Lake Elementary School Gym on Aug. 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to learn more about roadway and safety improvements to Highway 83.
NBCMontana
Red Flag Warning issued 2-9 p.m. Sunday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Weather Service in Missoula says Red Flag Warnings are in effect in parts of west-central and southwest Montana Sunday afternoon and evening. Posted areas include the Flathead Reservation, East Lolo, Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. The warning runs from 2 to 9 p.m. Red...
NBCMontana
High heat, gusty winds create critical fire weather
HEAT ADVISORY remains posted for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region & Lower Clark Fork Region. Dangerously hot conditions. Daytime temperatures 95 to 105 expected at low elevations through Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
NBCMontana
Doing Better Business: Scammers take advantage of low housing market supply, high demand
MISSOULA, Mont. — As housing is in limited supply right now, the Better Business Bureau warns that more reports are coming in of crooks trying to collect deposits and first months rent before a person can even tour a property. "We have seen this ramp up over COVID," said...
NBCMontana
National Weather Services issues red flag warning
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning at 1:05 p.m. for the Flathead Reservation, east Lolo and the Bitterroot areas. The alert reports gusty winds, low humidity and an unstable atmosphere result in high fire risk. Conditions will continue into Sunday afternoon and evening.
NBCMontana
Symphony in the Park event coming to downtown Missoula in August
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Symphony is kicking off its 2022-23 season with Symphony in the Park at Caras Park this August. The event has been running for 17 years. Attendees can come listen to "Music for the Soul" for free at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14. Bring lawn...
NBCMontana
Red Cross announces blood drives, donors could win gas money
MISSOULA, Mont. — The American Red Cross will host multiple donation events in August, and donors will be entered to win gas for a year. The decline in donations caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20% in recent weeks, and to prevent a nationwide blood shortage, organizers are asking people to step up.
