GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
6-7-3
(six, seven, three)
Cash 3 Midday
8-3-5
(eight, three, five)
Cash 3 Night
9-6-5
(nine, six, five)
Cash 4 Evening
7-5-3-4
(seven, five, three, four)
Cash 4 Midday
9-3-9-0
(nine, three, nine, zero)
Cash 4 Night
4-1-2-7
(four, one, two, seven)
Cash4Life
06-07-31-38-41, Cash Ball: 2
(six, seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-one; Cash Ball: two)
Fantasy 5
13-22-27-28-37
(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $346,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
6-8-9-7-5
(six, eight, nine, seven, five)
Georgia FIVE Midday
2-3-8-8-9
(two, three, eight, eight, nine)
Mega Millions
13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $1,280,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
