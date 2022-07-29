ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-7-3

(six, seven, three)

Cash 3 Midday

8-3-5

(eight, three, five)

Cash 3 Night

9-6-5

(nine, six, five)

Cash 4 Evening

7-5-3-4

(seven, five, three, four)

Cash 4 Midday

9-3-9-0

(nine, three, nine, zero)

Cash 4 Night

4-1-2-7

(four, one, two, seven)

Cash4Life

06-07-31-38-41, Cash Ball: 2

(six, seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-one; Cash Ball: two)

Fantasy 5

13-22-27-28-37

(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $346,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

6-8-9-7-5

(six, eight, nine, seven, five)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-3-8-8-9

(two, three, eight, eight, nine)

Mega Millions

13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(thirteen, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $1,280,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

