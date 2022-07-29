ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Friday 'Nite: Fortnite Concert Rumors For Summer 2022 Include Several Performers

By Mark Delaney
Gamespot
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Legend of Zero

Sign In to follow. Follow Legend of Zero, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Clash Of Clans Is Celebrating 10 Years With An Exaggerated Retrospective

Clash of Clans is a huge mobile hit and has been since it released 10 years ago. A decade of millions of engaged players is an impressive run, but developer Supercell decided 10 years wasn’t quite long enough, so to celebrate the anniversary milestone, it has created a strange alternate universe where Clash of Clans has been around for 40 years. To make up for the 30 years where players weren’t able to enjoy Clash of Clans, Supercell has created a number of videos, images, apparel, breakfast cereals, and more to fill the gap.
VIDEO GAMES
OK! Magazine

Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity

Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Tupac
Person
Juice Wrld
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Marshmello
Gamespot

TikTok Begins Pilot-Testing Mini-Games

TikTok quietly launched a handful of HTML5 mini-games onto its app, according to a TechCrunch report. The social media app's pilot program is stocked with games by mobile developers Voodoo, Nitro Games, FRVR, Aim Lab, and Lotum. As told to TechCrunch, TikTok confirmed the pilot gaming program's launch in a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Gamespot

PlayStation Announces Evo Lounge Broadcast During Evo 2022

Evo 2022--the largest fighting game tournament of the year and the first live Evo under PlayStation's ownership--is slated to begin August 5, and PlayStation is celebrating with Evo Lounge, a brand-new show focusing on all the action throughout the weekend. Evo Lounge will air August 5 and 6 live from...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys And Men#Nba#Epic Games#Video Game
Gamespot

Among Us Almost Wasn't Among Us In 2019

Innersloth co-founder Marcus Bromander recently revealed support for Among Us almost ended in 2019--the period right before it took off on a meteoric rise. Speaking on an Overcome podcast episode, Bromander said the team nearly dropped Among Us to work on other projects. "We were basically done with it at...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sea of Thieves Season Seven: Official Content Update Video

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sea of Thieves Season Seven: Official Content Update Video. Buy and name ships, explore brand new personalisation options, enjoy perks offered by the Sovereigns and shipwrights, reach Milestones to unlock rewards and much more.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

The Dancer: Definitive Edition

Sign In to follow. Follow The Dancer: Definitive Edition, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
PETS
Gamespot

Hi Eggplant!

Sign In to follow. Follow Hi Eggplant!, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Tales Of The Walking Dead Review - AMC's Undead Spinoff Is Liberating, But Inconsistent

The thing about zombies is they're evergreen. Better than that, they're adaptable. You can put the undead in pretty much any time period, story setting, or genre and they'll have the potential to thrive as an added narrative layer. Zombie western? Sure why not. Zombies in medieval Korea? That works. Zombie love story? Yeah, go for it. Naturally, that means Tales of The Walking Dead, a zombie anthology series spinning off from the AMC's long-running tentpole drama, is at the very least a good idea on paper. After watching three of the series' first four episodes of its forthcoming debut season it's a decent idea in practice too, though it already shows signs of wildly varying quality from story to story.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Lego Atari 2600 Is Here, And It's A Retro Delight

The Lego Atari 2600 launched today, August 1, exclusively at the Lego Store for $240. If you enjoyed building the Lego NES, you're going to have a great time with the Atari 2600. This mammoth set faithfully recreates the most iconic design of the 2600, making it a stellar display piece for retro gamers and those who are nostalgic for their childhood favorite. The price is a bit steep at $240--though it's actually less expensive than the newly re-priced Lego NES--but the build has a tremendous design and includes some neat flourishes. And if you show it to family and friends, they might even mistake it for the real thing.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy