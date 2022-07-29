Friday 'Nite: Fortnite Concert Rumors For Summer 2022 Include Several Performers

The thing about zombies is they're evergreen. Better than that, they're adaptable. You can put the undead in pretty much any time period, story setting, or genre and they'll have the potential to thrive as an added narrative layer. Zombie western? Sure why not. Zombies in medieval Korea? That works. Zombie love story? Yeah, go for it. Naturally, that means Tales of The Walking Dead, a zombie anthology series spinning off from the AMC's long-running tentpole drama, is at the very least a good idea on paper. After watching three of the series' first four episodes of its forthcoming debut season it's a decent idea in practice too, though it already shows signs of wildly varying quality from story to story.

TV SERIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO