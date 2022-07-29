Friday 'Nite: Fortnite Concert Rumors For Summer 2022 Include Several Performers

www.gamespot.com
Related
Gamespot
Legend of Zero
Sign In to follow. Follow Legend of Zero, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Clash Of Clans Is Celebrating 10 Years With An Exaggerated Retrospective
Clash of Clans is a huge mobile hit and has been since it released 10 years ago. A decade of millions of engaged players is an impressive run, but developer Supercell decided 10 years wasn’t quite long enough, so to celebrate the anniversary milestone, it has created a strange alternate universe where Clash of Clans has been around for 40 years. To make up for the 30 years where players weren’t able to enjoy Clash of Clans, Supercell has created a number of videos, images, apparel, breakfast cereals, and more to fill the gap.
Miley Cyrus Gets Animated by Gucci in New Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Perfume Campaign
Miley Cyrus is lending her star power to Gucci for its latest fragrance campaign. Gucci revealed on Monday the campaign for its newest fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum, fronted by the musician. The campaign was photographed by artist Petra Collins and the campaign video was created by Omer Fedi and Blake Slatkin.
Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
TikTok Begins Pilot-Testing Mini-Games
TikTok quietly launched a handful of HTML5 mini-games onto its app, according to a TechCrunch report. The social media app's pilot program is stocked with games by mobile developers Voodoo, Nitro Games, FRVR, Aim Lab, and Lotum. As told to TechCrunch, TikTok confirmed the pilot gaming program's launch in a...
Gamespot
Gamespot
PlayStation Announces Evo Lounge Broadcast During Evo 2022
Evo 2022--the largest fighting game tournament of the year and the first live Evo under PlayStation's ownership--is slated to begin August 5, and PlayStation is celebrating with Evo Lounge, a brand-new show focusing on all the action throughout the weekend. Evo Lounge will air August 5 and 6 live from...
Gamespot
AEW: Fight Forever Amazon Listing Reveals Multiple Game Modes And New Features
An Amazon listing has appeared for AEW: Fight Forever, the first-ever official video game of All Elite Wrestling, and it has confirmed a few of the upcoming grappler's main game modes and features. The listing says the game will include "deep career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas," as well...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Gamespot
Among Us Almost Wasn't Among Us In 2019
Innersloth co-founder Marcus Bromander recently revealed support for Among Us almost ended in 2019--the period right before it took off on a meteoric rise. Speaking on an Overcome podcast episode, Bromander said the team nearly dropped Among Us to work on other projects. "We were basically done with it at...
Gamespot
Sea of Thieves Season Seven: Official Content Update Video
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sea of Thieves Season Seven: Official Content Update Video. Buy and name ships, explore brand new personalisation options, enjoy perks offered by the Sovereigns and shipwrights, reach Milestones to unlock rewards and much more.
Gamespot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Gamespot
The Dancer: Definitive Edition
Sign In to follow. Follow The Dancer: Definitive Edition, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
PETS・
Gamespot
Hi Eggplant!
Sign In to follow. Follow Hi Eggplant!, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Tales Of The Walking Dead Review - AMC's Undead Spinoff Is Liberating, But Inconsistent
The thing about zombies is they're evergreen. Better than that, they're adaptable. You can put the undead in pretty much any time period, story setting, or genre and they'll have the potential to thrive as an added narrative layer. Zombie western? Sure why not. Zombies in medieval Korea? That works. Zombie love story? Yeah, go for it. Naturally, that means Tales of The Walking Dead, a zombie anthology series spinning off from the AMC's long-running tentpole drama, is at the very least a good idea on paper. After watching three of the series' first four episodes of its forthcoming debut season it's a decent idea in practice too, though it already shows signs of wildly varying quality from story to story.
Gamespot
Lego Atari 2600 Is Here, And It's A Retro Delight
The Lego Atari 2600 launched today, August 1, exclusively at the Lego Store for $240. If you enjoyed building the Lego NES, you're going to have a great time with the Atari 2600. This mammoth set faithfully recreates the most iconic design of the 2600, making it a stellar display piece for retro gamers and those who are nostalgic for their childhood favorite. The price is a bit steep at $240--though it's actually less expensive than the newly re-priced Lego NES--but the build has a tremendous design and includes some neat flourishes. And if you show it to family and friends, they might even mistake it for the real thing.
Comments / 0