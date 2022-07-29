Improvements Continue for I-80 Truckee Rehabilitation Project

www.sierrasun.com
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Crews knock down vegetation fire in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:00 P.M. UPDATE: Firefighters have stopped the fire’s forward progress at an estimated 10-12 acres. No structures were damaged. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue says crews faced winds of about 15 mph as they worked to stop the fire, which jumped steamboat ditch in multiple spots.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
Sierra Sun
Time to get ready: This year’s Ready, Set, Go! Handbook is available
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The 2022 Ready, Set, Go! Handbook has arrived. All Nevada County residents are encouraged to check their mailboxes as copies have been sent to every household, a news release said. Extra copies will be available at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City;...
2news.com
Hot August Nights Begins Locally
Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Record-Courier
The Aug. 1, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A lightning strike hit near Freel Peak around 4 p.m. Sunday. Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch’s Wild Web indicates a smoke check near Burnside Lake at 4:15 p.m. We’ll just have to wait and see. A vehicle fire shut down Spooner Junction for about an...
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Push to incorporate depends on Incline Village residents
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Todd Lowe was rowing his dingy around Lake Tahoe when he came upon locals pouring buckets of lake water back into the lake as a metaphorical Tahoe Tea Party revolt against the unfair property taxes placed on Incline Village homeowners. “That was the beginning of...
Nevada Appeal
Dog rules for Carson City parks moving forward
A new set of dog rules for Carson City’s parks and trailheads is underway. A joint meeting July 18 between the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Open Space Advisory Committee produced considerable public comment on where dogs should be leashed. The regulations stipulate designated areas and facilities where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
Sierra Sun
Library Loop: Get outside this summer with your local library
Library services and programs aren’t contained to a library building. Your local Tahoe libraries take advantage of the great outdoors through free storytimes, Storywalks, and other programs to unite, educate and entertain our communities. Both the Truckee and Tahoe City libraries offer StoryWalks in their communities. The Truckee StoryWalk...
KOLO TV Reno
Crews work to contain brush fire off of Red Rock Rd.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Forward progress has been stopped on a brush fire north of Reno. Its burning near Silver Lake just off Red Rock Road. About 5 acres have been burned and no structures are threatened. No word yet on how it got started.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Contractor sting nets handful of unlicensed builders in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Contractors State License Board, in conjunction with the California Department of Insurance and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, conducted a sting operation earlier this summer in South Lake Tahoe. The sting attracted nine suspects, seven of which were cited for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What to know about Placer County’s Stage 2 water restrictions
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In May, the Placer County Water Agency entered into Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan in hopes of getting customers to reduce water usage by 20%. This occurred around the same time that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced similar water use restrictions as California enters another year of continued […]
anash.org
Chabad Learning Center to Open in Reno, Nevada
Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz, along with their son Pinny, will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Known...
Developers destroyed this forgotten wetland in Tahoe. Can scientists save what's left?
The nearly 600-acre marsh is key to restoring Lake Tahoe's clarity and fighting climate change.
Sierra Sun
Truckee-Tahoe salmon buying club returns
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Slow Food Lake Tahoe is bringing back their popular Alaskan Salmon Buying Club to the Truckee-Tahoe area. The club offers the opportunity to purchase sustainably caught Alaskan sockeye salmon at a significant discount. In return, nonprofit SFLT will receive 5% of all sales to help support the future of their community programs including the Food Bank Garden, which provides free education on high elevation edible gardens and growing organic produce for Sierra Community House’s hunger relief program.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rear-End Crash Kills Lake Tahoe Golf Cart Driver
The driver of a golf cart in Tahoe City traveling along westbound Highway 28 was struck in a rear-end crash by a motor vehicle and killed on July 26. The accident involved a Tahoe City Downtown Association golf cart near the exit for Grove Street close to the golf course, which was being driven by a man from Kings Beach, identified as in his 50s. The collision into the back of the golf cart caused the man to be ejected, which resulted in fatal injuries.
FOX Reno
16 arrests, 128 citations issued during during joint operation in Washoe County
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — 16 people were arrested and 128 citations were issued on Friday as part of an operation to address illegal street racing and sideshows in Truckee Meadows area. The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD), Reno Police Department, Nevada State Police and Washoe...
Fox5 KVVU
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rents continue to skyrocket across the country, a new report looked at how much a person needs to make in each state and areas in order to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment. Published by the Low Income Housing Coalition, the report, dubbed “Out...
El Dorado County home destroyed in early morning fire
LATROBE -- Firefighters have contained a raging fire that sent an El Dorado County home up in smoke early Monday morning. The scene was on Ryan Ranch Road in the Latrobe area. El Dorado Hills Fire and Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames had fully engulfed a home. Some vegetation in the are was also starting to catch fire, crews say. Crews quickly went to work and were able to contain the flames. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
Comments / 0