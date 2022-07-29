ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Improvements Continue for I-80 Truckee Rehabilitation Project

By Staff Report
Sierra Sun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sierrasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Crews knock down vegetation fire in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:00 P.M. UPDATE: Firefighters have stopped the fire’s forward progress at an estimated 10-12 acres. No structures were damaged. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue says crews faced winds of about 15 mph as they worked to stop the fire, which jumped steamboat ditch in multiple spots.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections

STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Time to get ready: This year’s Ready, Set, Go! Handbook is available

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The 2022 Ready, Set, Go! Handbook has arrived. All Nevada County residents are encouraged to check their mailboxes as copies have been sent to every household, a news release said. Extra copies will be available at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City;...
2news.com

Hot August Nights Begins Locally

Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocklin, CA
Truckee, CA
Government
City
Truckee, CA
Local
California Government
Truckee, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
Record-Courier

The Aug. 1, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A lightning strike hit near Freel Peak around 4 p.m. Sunday. Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch’s Wild Web indicates a smoke check near Burnside Lake at 4:15 p.m. We’ll just have to wait and see. A vehicle fire shut down Spooner Junction for about an...
MINDEN, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Push to incorporate depends on Incline Village residents

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Todd Lowe was rowing his dingy around Lake Tahoe when he came upon locals pouring buckets of lake water back into the lake as a metaphorical Tahoe Tea Party revolt against the unfair property taxes placed on Incline Village homeowners. “That was the beginning of...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Nevada Appeal

Dog rules for Carson City parks moving forward

A new set of dog rules for Carson City’s parks and trailheads is underway. A joint meeting July 18 between the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Open Space Advisory Committee produced considerable public comment on where dogs should be leashed. The regulations stipulate designated areas and facilities where...
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Work
Plumas County News

Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted

Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
SIERRAVILLE, CA
Sierra Sun

Library Loop: Get outside this summer with your local library

Library services and programs aren’t contained to a library building. Your local Tahoe libraries take advantage of the great outdoors through free storytimes, Storywalks, and other programs to unite, educate and entertain our communities. Both the Truckee and Tahoe City libraries offer StoryWalks in their communities. The Truckee StoryWalk...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Crews work to contain brush fire off of Red Rock Rd.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Forward progress has been stopped on a brush fire north of Reno. Its burning near Silver Lake just off Red Rock Road. About 5 acres have been burned and no structures are threatened. No word yet on how it got started.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
FOX40

What to know about Placer County’s Stage 2 water restrictions

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In May, the Placer County Water Agency entered into Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan in hopes of getting customers to reduce water usage by 20%. This occurred around the same time that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced similar water use restrictions as California enters another year of continued […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
anash.org

Chabad Learning Center to Open in Reno, Nevada

Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz, along with their son Pinny, will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Known...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe salmon buying club returns

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Slow Food Lake Tahoe is bringing back their popular Alaskan Salmon Buying Club to the Truckee-Tahoe area. The club offers the opportunity to purchase sustainably caught Alaskan sockeye salmon at a significant discount. In return, nonprofit SFLT will receive 5% of all sales to help support the future of their community programs including the Food Bank Garden, which provides free education on high elevation edible gardens and growing organic produce for Sierra Community House’s hunger relief program.
TRUCKEE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rear-End Crash Kills Lake Tahoe Golf Cart Driver

The driver of a golf cart in Tahoe City traveling along westbound Highway 28 was struck in a rear-end crash by a motor vehicle and killed on July 26. The accident involved a Tahoe City Downtown Association golf cart near the exit for Grove Street close to the golf course, which was being driven by a man from Kings Beach, identified as in his 50s. The collision into the back of the golf cart caused the man to be ejected, which resulted in fatal injuries.
TAHOE CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County home destroyed in early morning fire

LATROBE -- Firefighters have contained a raging fire that sent an El Dorado County home up in smoke early Monday morning. The scene was on Ryan Ranch Road in the Latrobe area. El Dorado Hills Fire and Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames had fully engulfed a home. Some vegetation in the are was also starting to catch fire, crews say. Crews quickly went to work and were able to contain the flames. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy