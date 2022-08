DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Mega Millions Jackpot hit $1.28 billion Friday afternoon before the drawing at 10 p.m.Many North Texans stopped by convenience stores to buy the $2 tickets in hopes of getting the top prize.The cash option stands at $747 million."I just bought five - and I've never bought one of these in my life. But right when i got out of my car and walked in here I look down and there was a penny heads up, so that's good luck. So I know I'm going to win," said ticket buyer Linda Garner. The possibilities are endless on how...

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO