The learning lessons from the pandemic with Richard Evans from NewYork-Presbyterian

Stephen Viel, MD, is the medical director of emergency services at Daytona Beach, Fla-based Halifax Health. Dr. Viel will present "Why Now is the Time to Insource your Emergency Physician Services and How to do it Effectively" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO