ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Photo Of The Week: Dog Park Grand Opening Gallery

By Art Keene
amherstindy.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.amherstindy.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westfordcat.org

Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford

WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
WESTFORD, MA
baystateparent.com

August Adventures: 18 Things To Do With The Kids This Month

Barnyard stories really come to life when you get to see the main characters in person! Bring the kids down to Appleton Farms for their farm fresh version of story time. Explore the farmstead, visit the learning garden, see cows and rabbits, and find a spot to play under a shady tree in the stone paddock. This event is appropriate for infants to age 4. No pre-registration required, $5 per child. thetrustees.org.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Amherst, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
franklincountynow.com

Dakin Admits 70 Kittens From Franklin County Home

(Franklin County, MA) The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield admitted over 70 kittens and young cats from a Franklin County home. The Franklin County resident set out to help local stray cats, but became overwhelmed as the 10 cats unneutered began producing multiple litters bringing up the population to over 70 cats and kittens in a year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
WNAW 94.7

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

New Ruth’s Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester

A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Gallery#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun
WSBS

Is This Berkshire County’s Most Amazing View While Driving? (photos)

One Berkshire County route that I'm very familiar with driving is the Mohawk Trail. Before my wife, Amber, and I got married we dated for eight years. For five of those years, Amber lived in the town of Florida, MA and I lived in North Adams. So, naturally, when I would go visit her at her house, I would travel up Route 2 on the Mohawk Trail and during that drive, I would make that quick wrap-around on the Hairpin Turn which when you make the turn, you're technically in Clarksburg for a few seconds.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNAW 94.7

Berkshire County Musicians are Invited to Perform in a Big Event (Videos)

Working in radio I get a chance to speak with musicians throughout Berkshire County. When we were in the heart of the pandemic, many Berkshire musicians told me how they missed playing out and getting together with their bands. Some bands forged ahead and took the time during the pandemic to brush up and rehearse regularly while others were on break due to safety measures related to COVID-19. The common theme I have heard from most Berkshire County musicians as of late as they are glad that they can get back out and perform whether it's summer concerts, street fairs, town parks, etc. It doesn't really matter the venue so much, our county's talented and amazing musicians are just happy to perform live once again.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Pets
WBEC AM

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls

Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Enjoy free admission to these New England museums in September

Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day takes place Sept. 17. Several New England museums will once again offer free admission on a single day in September, thanks to Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day. The event takes place on Sept. 17 and will bring free admission to museums...
BOSTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy