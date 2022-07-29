Photo Of The Week: Dog Park Grand Opening Gallery

www.amherstindy.org
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick Reads
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth FindingTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Wicked Licks ice cream sets up shop in cool spot along Route 20 in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE — When she looks back over the jobs she has held, Lynne Cormier remembers that her first paycheck came from scooping ice cream at a Minnesota Dairy Queen. "I remember those days as being really fun," she said. ...
westfordcat.org
Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
baystateparent.com
August Adventures: 18 Things To Do With The Kids This Month
Barnyard stories really come to life when you get to see the main characters in person! Bring the kids down to Appleton Farms for their farm fresh version of story time. Explore the farmstead, visit the learning garden, see cows and rabbits, and find a spot to play under a shady tree in the stone paddock. This event is appropriate for infants to age 4. No pre-registration required, $5 per child. thetrustees.org.
Antique motorcycles never get old for bikers at Greenfield swap meet (photos)
GREENFIELD — Peter MacMurray’s lifelong love of motorcycles began at an early age. “I’ve been drawn to motorcycles since I was about 4 years old,” he said Sunday, the final day of a national antique motorcycle and swap meet hosted by the Yankee Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America here at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
franklincountynow.com
Dakin Admits 70 Kittens From Franklin County Home
(Franklin County, MA) The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield admitted over 70 kittens and young cats from a Franklin County home. The Franklin County resident set out to help local stray cats, but became overwhelmed as the 10 cats unneutered began producing multiple litters bringing up the population to over 70 cats and kittens in a year.
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
New Ruth’s Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester
A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
Is This Berkshire County’s Most Amazing View While Driving? (photos)
One Berkshire County route that I'm very familiar with driving is the Mohawk Trail. Before my wife, Amber, and I got married we dated for eight years. For five of those years, Amber lived in the town of Florida, MA and I lived in North Adams. So, naturally, when I would go visit her at her house, I would travel up Route 2 on the Mohawk Trail and during that drive, I would make that quick wrap-around on the Hairpin Turn which when you make the turn, you're technically in Clarksburg for a few seconds.
Local family gathers for annual Christmas in July picnic
In today's world it is not always easy to get a large family together for an annual gathering. Even so, the Denoncourt family of Chicopee has been making it happen for more than half a century.
Berkshire County Musicians are Invited to Perform in a Big Event (Videos)
Working in radio I get a chance to speak with musicians throughout Berkshire County. When we were in the heart of the pandemic, many Berkshire musicians told me how they missed playing out and getting together with their bands. Some bands forged ahead and took the time during the pandemic to brush up and rehearse regularly while others were on break due to safety measures related to COVID-19. The common theme I have heard from most Berkshire County musicians as of late as they are glad that they can get back out and perform whether it's summer concerts, street fairs, town parks, etc. It doesn't really matter the venue so much, our county's talented and amazing musicians are just happy to perform live once again.
Move Over, Disney World: The Legendary Kimball Farm is 50 Acres of Family Fun Time in Massachusetts
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
Blowtorch used to remove weeds causes Pittsfield house fire
Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a home in Pittsfield Monday evening that was caused by a blowtorch while removing weeds in the yard.
Boston Globe
Enjoy free admission to these New England museums in September
Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day takes place Sept. 17. Several New England museums will once again offer free admission on a single day in September, thanks to Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day. The event takes place on Sept. 17 and will bring free admission to museums...
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
Worcester Restaurant Week: Here are some of the best meal deals to try
Worcester Restaurant Week returns for the Summer 2022 edition on Monday, Aug. 1, and for the next two weeks, restaurants throughout the city and surrounding communities will offer full meals for just $28.22. Many local restaurants have already released their prix fix menus for the event, which runs through Aug....
Neighbors and firefighters rescue pets as fire devastates Auburn home
AUBURN — Neighbors and firefighters came to the rescue Saturday afternoon after two pets were trapped in a three-alarm fire that scorched the garage and above crawl space of a home on Pickering Street. The fire was reported at 2:02 p.m. Four firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, according to Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Johnson. ...
Tips for watering gardens during a drought
People who plant and garden shouldn't worry about "water restrictions and drought conditions" endangering the flowers they've so carefully nurtured in their backyards.
iBerkshires.com
Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
