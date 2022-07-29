ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Midday” game were:

2-3-8-8-9

(two, three, eight, eight, nine)

wfxg.com

Mega Millions ticket worth a million dollars sold in Grovetown

(GROVETOWN, GA) - Mega Millions was worth a billion to an Illinois ticket holder, but there's one sold in Grovetown Georgia that's worth a million dollars. The lucky ticket was sold at Food Lion located on Columbia Road. A second million dollar ticket was sold in McDonough Georgia. The tickets had all the winning numbers except for the Mega Ball.
CBS 46

Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia students benefit from the Mega Millions frenzy

ATLANTA, - Across the country people snatched up Mega Millions lottery tickets, hoping to win big. Georgia Lottery officials say everyone buying a ticket in the state is helping a student. In the Peach state, the proceeds from lottery tickets go toward education. Since the lottery first launched in Georgia...
WLTX.com

Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
WXIA 11 Alive

Mega Millions $1 billion jackpot | Can I buy tickets online in Georgia?

ATLANTA — An eye-popping jackpot of more than $1 billion has people all around Georgia and the rest of the country feeling lottery fever. Friday's top prize is now the second largest jackpot in the game's history and the third largest for any lottery game in the nation. The cash option would be $648.2 million.
The Associated Press

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) — A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. “We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, the current Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on the lottery’s website. “We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!”
wgxa.tv

Miss Georgia 2022 gets emotional at her homecoming celebration

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and the city of Warner Robins invited residents to join a homecoming celebration today to welcome back the newly crowned Miss Georgia, Kelsey Hollis. With a wave of emotion as she took the stage for her speech, Hollis says words and conversations stick with her. She explains how when competing in a pageant in Tennessee, a parent acclaimed Hollis for her performance; however, being unable to remember her name, the parent called her "that black girl." These words stuck with Hollis throughout the last year, ultimately helping her realize her true potential.
wuga.org

The Health Report: COVID-19 - Omicron BA.5 Variant

This week on the Georgia Health Report, in a follow-up to the previous episode of the show, which emphasized the danger and transmissibility of the Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News take a surprisingly personal look at what it’s like to have the coronavirus, and whether it’s really possible to avoid infection.
fox5atlanta.com

Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
DeanLand

It's Time to Think About Hunting Season(s) for Georgia's Recreational Hunters

In the dog days of summer, as temperatures and humidity reaches into the 90s on some days, some Georgia outdoors lovers are already thinking of the fall, cooler temperatures and the upcoming hunting seasons. In preparation, the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released the new 2022-2023 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

