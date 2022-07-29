Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Midday” game were:
2-3-8-8-9
(two, three, eight, eight, nine)
