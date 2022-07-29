ABC's 'The Final Straw' Is the Most Intense Game of Jenga You've Ever Played

www.distractify.com
When Is the 'Bachelorette' Season 19 Finale? Here's What Fans Can Expect
If you've been keeping up with The Bachelorette this season, odds are that you already know how heated things have gotten in just a few weeks of it being on the air. Season 19, which premiered on July 11, 2022, has seen Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey set out on a journey to find love, judge a swimsuit pageant, make a pivotal decision at a rose ceremony, and more.
Will ABC Attempt to Cast Two Bachelors for Season 27 of 'The Bachelor'?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Following Clayton Echard's atrocious season of The Bachelor, fans were ready to call it quits. However, producers managed to save the franchise by announcing Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. To...
Fans Are Rooting for Jason on 'The Bachelorette' — What Does He Do for a Living?
It wasn't until Week 4 of The Bachelorette that Jason Alabaster came out of his shell and impressed Gabby Windey. The California resident swept Gabby off her feet during their Parisian date, which included getting their heads measured for French berets. Article continues below advertisement. Gabby was so smitten by...
Why Was Prime Video's 'The Wilds' Canceled? It Just Couldn't Survive
If you're into a very specific sub-genre of shows that resemble a female version of Lord of the Flies, you've got a few options! Buzzy series like Showtime's Emmy-nominated Yellowjackets and Prime Video's The Wilds feature teen girls stranded in the middle of the wilderness, doing everything they can to survive. And we mean everything. Unfortunately, the latter series hasn't found as much success as the former.
Wait a Minute — Does Alyssa From 'Big Brother 24' Actually Have a Boyfriend Back Home?
Showmances in Big Brother are as unavoidable as the twists that host Julie Chen Moonves throws as the houseguests. But what happens when someone in a possible showmance actually has a significant other back home? Things get even messier. And, while that can be difficult for the players, it means...
Logan Is Officially the Villain of 'The Bachelorette' Season 19
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Fans of The Bachelorette were convinced Hayden Markowitz was this season's bad guy — but it looks like Logan Palmer is the true villain. The videographer from San Diego started out strong, earning a kiss from both Gabby...
Anyone Who Remembers 'the Jetsons' Might Be Surprised at George's Birthday
Hanna-Barbera's animated space-age companion to The Flintstones, called The Jetsons, first aired in 1962 on ABC. The show followed a family of "the future," the Jetsons, navigating what writers of the 1960s thought life would be like centuries later. The show briefly ended in 1963 before returning with new episodes in 1985.
Beyoncé Thanks Fans for Not Listening to the "Renaissance" Leak
On Thursday, July 28, 2022, Beyoncé headed to Instagram to thank fans for waiting until the release date of her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," instead of perusing the leaked versions that emerged on social media days before. "Renaissance," the first installment of a three-part project, officially dropped at midnight...
Are Mike Pyle and Carmine Sabatella From HGTV's 'Inside Out' a Couple?
There's no shortage of entertaining home renovation shows on HGTV, and each program introduces viewers to charismatic experts. Inside Out and its spinoff Turf Wars are no exception, thanks to the skills of hosts Mike Pyle and Carmine Sabatella. For the shows, this dynamic duo brings their designs to life — with Carmine handling everything from the walls in and Mike leading the way on everything from the walls out. Together, they create gorgeous spaces as they take clients' budgets and wishes into account.
All Aboard the Love Boat! Rachel and Gabby Filmed Part of 'The Bachelorette' on a Cruise Ship
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Though The Bachelorette has been on the air for nearly two full decades, Season 19 is filled with many firsts for the hit ABC series. For the first time in the show's history, two leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, are in control for the entire season, and they'll be able to lean on each other as they search for love.
Is Storm From ‘Below Deck Med’ Dating Anyone Now?
Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean introduced several new cast members aboard. Storm Smith, a deckhand from South Africa, joined the show alongside returning stars Captain Sandy Yawn and Mzi Dempers. Before the show, Storm and Mzi were childhood friends, which is how he came to be hired by Bravo.
Jon and Dani Wrobel Are Starring in HGTV's 'Flip to a Million' — How Many Kids Do They Have?
It’s incredibly common for talented couples to star on HGTV shows together these days. Couples that are married or dating often bring out the best in each other when it comes to paying attention to detail, overcoming obstacles, and creating top-notch renovated spaces. Article continues below advertisement. Jon and...
New Rumors Suggest 'Saturday Night Live' Could End After Season 50
The staple comedy series Saturday Night Live (SNL) is a late-night comedy sketch show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show first premiered on NBC in 1975, and has been consistently airing every season since. However, with new rumors that Michaels might be leaving, fans are beginning to wonder if the show is ending, too.
Coco Jones Teased Possible Hilary and Jazz Drama in 'Bel-Air' Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)
Hilary Banks (Coco Jones) was determined to make a name for herself in Season 1 of Bel-Air. Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) was skeptical that Hilary could make it on her own, and her daughter was determined to prove her wrong. Article continues below advertisement. Actress Coco Jones spoke exclusively with...
Blood Shortages Are out and More Doctors Are in for Season 19 of 'Grey's Anatomy'
By the end of Season 18 of Grey's Anatomy, we weren't sure the show was ever coming back. Obviously, the series is as popular as ever, but so much is going wrong at Grey Sloan Memorial that it's hard to imagine any patients are coming out of the other side of whatever brought them there.
If You Think Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich Seem to Be Really Close, You're Absolutely Right
It's hard not to know who Melissa McCarthy is at this point. The accomplished actress has a slew of hit projects under her belt such as Spy, Bridesmaids, and The Heat, and has earned the respect and adoration of millions of moviegoers worldwide. Now, she has decided to take on something entirely new: home renovation.
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Season 11 Takes Drama to New Heights (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Since the end of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10, fans have been waiting patiently to see the next chapter in the lives of Atlanta's movers and shakers. Throughout the season, fans watched Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena's divorce crumble, Spice's journey in the mainstream market, and Bambi and Scrappy go through the growing pains of marriage. Not to mention, viewers watched as friendships continued to be tested.
How Many Kids Does Ne-Yo Have? Details on His Growing Family
For most R&B music lovers, it comes as no surprise that Ne-Yo is the talent behind many of the genre’s celebrated tunes — think Mario’s 2004 hit “Let Me Love You,” Rihanna’s 2007 smash “Take a Bow,” and Queen Bey’s 2006 three-time platinum-selling single “Irreplaceable.” While Ne-Yo has done a great job of creating hits over the last few decades, the star is also a devoted father.
Have Any of the Winners Ever Stolen the Prize Money on 'Love Island U.K.'?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Island U.K. After eight weeks and several explosive arguments from Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Season 8 of Love Island U.K. officially concluded with a live finale on Aug. 1. In the finale, the last four pairs, who had...
Will ‘Uncoupled’ Get a Season 2, or Will It Break up With Netflix Before Then?
When you've settled down with someone for a whopping 17 years, you're bound to think that said person is the one. Your soulmate, so to speak. The planets and stars aligned when you met, and the rest is history. But what if your forever was shorter than you expected it to be? What if your forever ended when you spotted a few crow's-feet next to your eyes instead of when you and your partner were old and super wrinkly?
