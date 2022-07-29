ABC's 'The Final Straw' Is the Most Intense Game of Jenga You've Ever Played

There's no shortage of entertaining home renovation shows on HGTV, and each program introduces viewers to charismatic experts. Inside Out and its spinoff Turf Wars are no exception, thanks to the skills of hosts Mike Pyle and Carmine Sabatella. For the shows, this dynamic duo brings their designs to life — with Carmine handling everything from the walls in and Mike leading the way on everything from the walls out. Together, they create gorgeous spaces as they take clients' budgets and wishes into account.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO