Michigan Auto Law launches campaign to transform 100 Deadliest Days into a #SafeDriveSummer

www.wzzm13.com
Related
WZZM 13
Michigan football wraps up state-wide tour
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team has been quite busy in the Mitten over the last few weeks touring the state. The state-wide tour came to an end on Saturday. In all, the team hit 16 total cities including stops at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids and Pere Marquette in Muskegon.
WZZM 13
Tennessee's embrace of conservative Michigan college sours
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The president of Michigan's Hillsdale College was riding high earlier this year when he announced plans to launch 50 charter schools in Tennessee after Gov. Bill Lee originally asked for 100. Six months later, that relationship has cooled after Hillsdale's Larry Arnn made disparaging comments about...
WZZM 13
Aug. 2 Michigan primary election voting guide
MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan primary election. A primary election features candidates facing off against members of their own party to determine who will appear on November's general election ballot.
Comments / 0