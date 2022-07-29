3 takeaways from the Investing Club’s ‘Morning Meeting’ on Friday

www.cnbc.com
Cramer’s week ahead: Jobs report on Friday will make or break July’s rally
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said the most important data this week is the Bureau of Labor Statistics release of the July nonfarm payrolls report on Friday morning. "If it shows some job growth with no wage inflation, then the fabulous July rally can stand," the "Mad Money" host said.
What Cramer is watching Monday — consumers hoard cash, home improvement slows
Looking for signs of peaking. M2 has peaked and could be ready for a big fall. (M2 is a broad measure of the U.S. money supply). Are consumer balance sheets stretched? Still have a huge amount of cash in their accounts. (Good for banks with high fed funds rate yet stocks have not re-rated.) People scared to own banks going into a recession.
Stocks now enter August's summer slowdown and are a 'show me story'
Has the market hit bottom? Here’s what Wall Street has to say after the U.S. stock market rebound in July.
Watch Wharton's Jeremy Siegel break down outlook for markets, interest rate hikes and more
Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to provide a market outlook on the first trading day of August. Siegel also discusses why he's concerned about the latest drop in GDP despite a strong U.S. job market. "What are people doing? You get GDP by people working," Siegel tells CNBC.
Cramer's lightning round: I like Costco over Big Lots
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor
Shares of Pinterest jumped 14% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest jumped 14% Tuesday morning, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
They dropped out of Stanford to run a startup. Now, it's close to becoming India's next tech unicorn
"When we started this 12 months ago, every conversation we had was, 'You're totally out of your mind, this is never going to work,'" said teenage CEO Aadit Palicha. Yet, Palicha's company has managed to prove those doubters wrong — it's now nearing unicorn status and is one of India's fastest-growing quick commerce apps. A unicorn is a startup valued at more than $1 billion.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba teams up with Tesla rival Xpeng on tech for driverless cars
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and electric vehicle startup Xpeng are opening a computing center to train software for driverless cars, the two companies said Tuesday. Xpeng will use technology from Alibaba's cloud division for its computing needs. For Xpeng, the move marks its ambitions to pull ahead in the fiercely...
Watch CNBC's full interview with Goldman Sachs' Jeff Currie on energy markets
Investors are gearing up for a big OPEC meeting on Wednesday. Jeff Currie, Goldman Sachs global head of commodities, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down investors' expectations. "What we see in terms of the fundamentals and the demand: There is a slowdown occurring, but it's not a contraction,"Currie tells CNBC.
Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these long-term stocks
Between the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, fresh economic data and a flood of earnings from tech giants, it has been a busy week for investors. Since the market can be so volatile, it's key to maintain a long-term perspective and avoid making decisions based on sudden movements in stocks.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Simon Property Group, Avis Budget and more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Pinterest — Shares of the image-sharing company popped more than 19% despite a miss on the top and bottom lines as activist investor Elliott Management revealed it is now the largest investor. The company also beat monthly active user estimates.
