3 takeaways from the Investing Club’s ‘Morning Meeting’ on Friday

"When we started this 12 months ago, every conversation we had was, 'You're totally out of your mind, this is never going to work,'" said teenage CEO Aadit Palicha. Yet, Palicha's company has managed to prove those doubters wrong — it's now nearing unicorn status and is one of India's fastest-growing quick commerce apps. A unicorn is a startup valued at more than $1 billion.

