ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

3 takeaways from the Investing Club’s ‘Morning Meeting’ on Friday

By Paulina Likos Jim Cramer
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Monday — consumers hoard cash, home improvement slows

Looking for signs of peaking. M2 has peaked and could be ready for a big fall. (M2 is a broad measure of the U.S. money supply). Are consumer balance sheets stretched? Still have a huge amount of cash in their accounts. (Good for banks with high fed funds rate yet stocks have not re-rated.) People scared to own banks going into a recession.
MARKETS
CNBC

Watch Wharton's Jeremy Siegel break down outlook for markets, interest rate hikes and more

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to provide a market outlook on the first trading day of August. Siegel also discusses why he's concerned about the latest drop in GDP despite a strong U.S. job market. "What are people doing? You get GDP by people working," Siegel tells CNBC.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
CNBC

Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor

Shares of Pinterest jumped 14% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest jumped 14% Tuesday morning, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
BUSINESS
CNBC

They dropped out of Stanford to run a startup. Now, it's close to becoming India's next tech unicorn

"When we started this 12 months ago, every conversation we had was, 'You're totally out of your mind, this is never going to work,'" said teenage CEO Aadit Palicha. Yet, Palicha's company has managed to prove those doubters wrong — it's now nearing unicorn status and is one of India's fastest-growing quick commerce apps. A unicorn is a startup valued at more than $1 billion.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procter Gamble#Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cnbc
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Goldman Sachs' Jeff Currie on energy markets

Investors are gearing up for a big OPEC meeting on Wednesday. Jeff Currie, Goldman Sachs global head of commodities, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down investors' expectations. "What we see in terms of the fundamentals and the demand: There is a slowdown occurring, but it's not a contraction,"Currie tells CNBC.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these long-term stocks

Between the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, fresh economic data and a flood of earnings from tech giants, it has been a busy week for investors. Since the market can be so volatile, it's key to maintain a long-term perspective and avoid making decisions based on sudden movements in stocks.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy