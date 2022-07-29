16-Year Old Michael Mullen Swims 4:21 in 400 IM at Cary Sectionals, #13 All-Time

swimswam.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle Tribune
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
swimswam.com
Gracie Weyant Swims 2:14.93 200 IM on Final Night of Cary Sectionals
LCM (50 meters) Results on Meet Mobile “2022 Futures Championships – Cary NC”. Highlighting the final night of Futures in Cary, NC was Gracie Weyant of Sarasota Sharks. Weyant won the women’s 200 IM in a 2:14.93. That was a best time for the 16 year old as her previous best stood at a 2:15.91 from June 2022. The time also moves her up to #34 all-time in the 15- 16 age group. Notably, the time would have finished fifth at 2022 US International Team Trials in April, an event Weyant finished 12th in.
Yardbarker
The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history
The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
AthlonSports.com
North Carolina Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Tar Heels' Schedule
Where exactly is North Carolina going under Mack Brown? After the Orange Bowl season of 2020, coupled with consecutive strong recruiting classes, many expected the Tar Heels to be a contender to Clemson in the ACC for years to come. But last fall's 6-7 record slowed the optimism of the...
Technician Online
Bright Spot Donuts brings sweet flavors, friendly community to Raleigh
A collaboration between Benchwarmers Bagels' former general manager Sarah Millsaps, chef John Knox,. owners Josh Bellamy and Sam Kirkpatric and Jubala Coffee owner Andrew Cash, Bright Spot Donuts is the new artisan donut shop serving delicious treats and local charm to Raleigh. Millsaps, the current co-owner of Bright Spots, got...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds
RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
National Night Out: Cookouts, ice cream, music with local police officers
Police officers in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Garner and other communities will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday and use the opportunity to connect with citizens in the community. Raleigh and Durham have both seen a high amount of calls dealing with violent crime this year. Raleigh has had...
carymagazine.com
Restaurant Profile: TapStation
When it comes to running a business that depends on walk-in customers, location is paramount. TapStation, a family-friendly restaurant and brewery that opened in May, might be the most perfectly positioned spot in Apex. Situated on the busy corner of West Williams and South Salem streets near downtown, the two-story space includes a rooftop patio bar, a playground, and ample outdoor seating.
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs17
Galaxycon kicks off in downtown Raleigh in full form
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday marked the first time since 2019 that Galaxycon was back in full force. “It’s just great to see everything back on track. Great to see a lot of people out here. It’s a huge comeback for them. Coming back from the pandemic [and] still going strong,” said Damond Allen, who was dressed in full costume.
Captain Kirk to Raleigh City Councilman: ‘Get lost.’ And the politician loved it.
David Cox has been a ‘Star Trek’ fan since the 1960s, so he enjoyed every moment of his banter with William Shatner at GalaxyCon.
jocoreport.com
Eggs Up Grill To Open This Fall In Garner
GARNER – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will open a new restaurant in Garner in early fall, located at 2686 Timber Drive in Garner Town Square. The restaurant will be the third for franchise partners and brothers Scott and Rob Johnson, who own locations in Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs.
Family discovers Raleigh house used to be own by beloved mayor
Raleigh, N.C. — We never know who has lived in and used our space before us. A home can hold so much history. I recently took a trip down the rabbit hole of learning about my home's history and am happy to report it did not disappoint. Our home’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
point2homes.com
1021 Ridge Drive, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27520
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. IMMACULATE Brick Ranch on Acre Lot w/Inground Pool! No city taxes or HOA! Move in ready & better than new! NEW Roof, HVAC & more! Reclaimed 3/4" pine floors, Cath ceilings w/Wood beams, tile, granite, wood cabinets & masonry F/P. Sparkling inground salt water pool, fenced back yard w/Pool house & half bath. HUGE garage w/Unfin upstairs, 2 screened porches, beautifully landscaped & lots of extras like Temp sensing foundation vents, remote controlled electrical, gutters w/Guards piped to ditch & much MORE!!
waltermagazine.com
Summer Sips: Seven Refreshing Beverages to Try Before the End of August
From a non-alcoholic thirst-quencher to the iciest cocktails, there’s a delicious drink to cool you down any day of the week. It feels like North Carolina summers just keep getting hotter, but there’s nothing better than a cool drink on a steamy day. From a non-alcoholic thirst-quencher to icy, refined cocktails, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most refreshing drinks to enjoy before summer comes to a close.
point2homes.com
742 Crabtree Crossing Parkway, Cary, Wake County, NC, 27513
Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Taxes for 742 Crabtree Crossing Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513. The market value for this residential property was estimated at $424,068. In...
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing
Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment to give special show at Cary High School
Following the show, members of the unit will host an informal clinic with local high school bands and Junior ROTC units.
Two NC residents win $1 million prizes in Mega Millions drawing
Two North Carolinians won $1 million prizes from Friday's Mega Million drawing. One ticket was sold in Charlotte at the Adam's Mart on Elm Lane and the other ticket was sold in Mooresville at a Shop N Save, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Twenty-six people...
4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses
Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.
Raleigh police standoff ends peacefully after 6 hours in Worthdale neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police officers peacefully ended a six-hour standoff Monday afternoon in the Worthdale neighborhood. Just before 4 p.m., the man inside the Weston Street home surrendered and walked out to police. Officers used a loudspeaker to communicate with a person inside the home throughout the day,...
Comments / 0