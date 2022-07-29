16-Year Old Michael Mullen Swims 4:21 in 400 IM at Cary Sectionals, #13 All-Time

LCM (50 meters) Results on Meet Mobile “2022 Futures Championships – Cary NC”. Highlighting the final night of Futures in Cary, NC was Gracie Weyant of Sarasota Sharks. Weyant won the women’s 200 IM in a 2:14.93. That was a best time for the 16 year old as her previous best stood at a 2:15.91 from June 2022. The time also moves her up to #34 all-time in the 15- 16 age group. Notably, the time would have finished fifth at 2022 US International Team Trials in April, an event Weyant finished 12th in.

CARY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO