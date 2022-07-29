ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man being held on deliberate homicide charge in Missoula

By MTN News
 3 days ago
MISSOULA - A man is being held on a Deliberate Homicide charge in the Missoula jail.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold reports that 43-year-old James Leroy Garrison was arrested on Thursday.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Agnes Avenue for a report of an unattended death shortly before 9 a.m.

Arnold says patrol officers at the scene determined that the death was suspicious.

MPD detectives responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Garrison was then taken into custody.

He was expected to be in court on Friday afternoon however, his appearance was pushed to Monday.

The case remains under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.

