QUADRUPLETS? Massachusetts Mom Gives 1-in-10 Million Birth To 2 Sets Of Identical Twins

Ashley Ness poses with ultrasound photos of her quadruplets. She gave birth recently to two sets of identical twins, a 1-in-10-million phenomenon. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A Massachusetts woman recently gave birth to two sets of identical twins, a 1-in-10-million phenomenon.

Ashley Ness, age 35, of Taunton, is recovering after doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital delivered the four babies via C-section just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, she told PEOPLE.

While she wasn't due until October, doctors decided to move forward with the delivery 12 weeks early for Ness' and the babies' safety.

Dr. Ahmet Baschat, director of the Center for Fetal Therapy and professor at John Hopkins medical school, told PEOPLE he's been an OBGYN for 30 years and has never seen this happen before.

"If she were playing the lottery, if she's this lucky, she would be very rich," he said.

Doctors admitted Ness to the hospital at the beginning of July to monitor her because of the risks to her health and the babies. A spokesperson for the hospital told the magazine that the mom and her two boys and two girls are doing well.

Now, Ness' friends and family recently started a GoFundMe to help her cover the costs of caring for her four bouncing — and very expensive — bundles of joy. So far, the fundraiser has generated nearly $20,000 of their $30,000 goal.

"Ashley and her boyfriend are thrilled and overwhelmed," says the GoFundMe page. "They already have four children between them. ... She lives on a part-time hairdresser's income, and he's a small engine mechanic. They will need lots of support as quadruplets require hospital trips, home care, lots of diapers, and other necessities."

