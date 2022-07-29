ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

QUADRUPLETS? Massachusetts Mom Gives 1-in-10 Million Birth To 2 Sets Of Identical Twins

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luZBZ_0gxjwSxV00
Ashley Ness poses with ultrasound photos of her quadruplets. She gave birth recently to two sets of identical twins, a 1-in-10-million phenomenon. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A Massachusetts woman recently gave birth to two sets of identical twins, a 1-in-10-million phenomenon.

Ashley Ness, age 35, of Taunton, is recovering after doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital delivered the four babies via C-section just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, she told PEOPLE.

While she wasn't due until October, doctors decided to move forward with the delivery 12 weeks early for Ness' and the babies' safety.

Dr. Ahmet Baschat, director of the Center for Fetal Therapy and professor at John Hopkins medical school, told PEOPLE he's been an OBGYN for 30 years and has never seen this happen before.

"If she were playing the lottery, if she's this lucky, she would be very rich," he said.

Doctors admitted Ness to the hospital at the beginning of July to monitor her because of the risks to her health and the babies. A spokesperson for the hospital told the magazine that the mom and her two boys and two girls are doing well.

Now, Ness' friends and family recently started a GoFundMe to help her cover the costs of caring for her four bouncing — and very expensive — bundles of joy. So far, the fundraiser has generated nearly $20,000 of their $30,000 goal.

"Ashley and her boyfriend are thrilled and overwhelmed," says the GoFundMe page. "They already have four children between them. ... She lives on a part-time hairdresser's income, and he's a small engine mechanic. They will need lots of support as quadruplets require hospital trips, home care, lots of diapers, and other necessities."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Mom Dies Six Days After Delivering Baby Boy

Support is surging for the family of a Maryland mom, who died six days after delivering a baby boy. Ashley Hood grew up in Accokeek but now lives in Waldorf, according to her Facebook page. It was not clear how she died, but those who knew her said it was sudden and unexpected — leaving baby Mason Alexander without a mother.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identical Twins#Quadruplets#Obgyn
Washington Examiner

Woman delivers two sets of identical twins after '1 in 10 million' pregnancy

A Massachusetts mother gave birth to two sets of identical twins on Thursday, a wildly rare delivery that few medical professionals get to see in their lifetimes. Ashley Ness, 35, gave birth to the quadruplets, two boys and two girls, early Thursday morning at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The...
BOSTON, MA
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
Daily Voice

Bowie's Jami Bennett Dies Suddenly, 20

A studious and enthusiastic Bowie athlete's life was cut short late last spring unexpectedly passing away at only 20 years old, according to posts by her family. Jami Marie Bennett "found her peace" when she died on May 31. Originally from Nebraska, Jami grew up in Bowie and made the area her home, participating in several sports excelling in academics at Bowie High School, according to an obituary.
BOWIE, MD
The US Sun

Teen Mom Amber Portwood’s son, 4, tested positive for THC at birth & nanny cam caught her smoking pot amid custody loss

TEEN Mom Amber Portwood's now four-year-old son James tested positive for THC at birth and the MTV star was caught smoking pot on her nanny cam. In the judgment obtained exclusively by The Sun, the judge noted certain factors that were brought to light during the course of the custody case that weighed into her decision to award Andrew Glennon, 38, full custody of James.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
328K+
Followers
49K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy