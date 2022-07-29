The mystery of Nier: Automata’s secret church door has been solved

www.digitaltrends.com
The Verge
Nier: Automata community is in shambles after player finds a secret church
A 45-second clip has sent the Nier: Automata community into a collective state of euphoria, confusion, conspiracy, and good-ass memery. Reddit user sadfutago uploaded a clip to the Nier: Automata subreddit containing a never-before-seen section of the Copied City. In the clip, sadfutago opens a hidden door and descends a...
'Bully' Remake In Unreal Engine 5 Gets First Look
These days when we think of Rockstar Games, franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead spring to mind but amidst all that, there was once Bully. This PlayStation 2 gem was released back in 2006 and despite its respectable sales figures, Bully 2 never seemed to materialise. The third-person...
Red Dead Redemption 2 gets a new single-player experience, thanks to modders
'Life of Crime' adds a custom character, skill tree, and more
Discovery reveals creepy alien-like figures painted thousands of years ago on cave walls
Back in 2018, archaeologists discovered 52 previously undocumented rock shelters in the Swaga Swaga Game Reserve located in central Tanzania. The shelters all appeared to have been painted with rock art, however, weathering had destroyed most of them. One stood out, though, thanks to the alien-like cave paintings that it contained within.
Female influencer is arrested in Saudi Arabia for 'immoral' content after she posted live video inviting a woman over and bragging 'you'll scream from how much fun we'll have'
A female influencer has been arrested in Saudi Arabia for posting 'immoral' content after she uploaded a live video inviting a woman over. Tala Safwan, from Egypt, was arrested in Riyadh after she posted the video in which she asks her female Saudi friend to come over at 3.30am because she is lonely.
27 Photos That Serve As A Terrifying Reminder Of How Much Of A Speck You Really Are In Our Enormous Universe
We're all just teeny little ants in an endless universe.
IFLScience
Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Diamonds Found In Ancient Canyon Diablo Meteorite
The extreme temperatures and pressures produced when a space rock slams into the Earth can create distinctive materials, such as the shocked quartz used to identify the remains of such events. Arizona's Canyon Diablo contains diamonds with unusual structures, but scientists have been misinterpreting what makes them special. Very different...
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
‘Everything is under control’ 11-year-old North Korean YouTuber used to spread propaganda to children
An 11-year-old girl appears to be being used as a puppet by the North Korean government to spread propaganda to children. On her YouTube channel, Im Song-a, 11, boasts her love for the Harry Potter books along with sharing footage from days out in Pyongyang. “Everything is under control as...
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
technewstoday.com
Resident Evil Village Bosses in Order to Play
Unlike its predecessor game Resident Evil 7, which was focused on claustrophobic horror, Residential Evil Village is more about an action adventure with multiple ranges of characters, creatures, and bosses. There is, however, a horror aspect in village settings and character designs. After all, it’s Resident Evil. With many...
Gamespot
Nier Automata Church Mystery Confirmed To Be A Very Good Mod, Not A Secret Hidden Area
The Nier Automata community has been captivated by a mystery for weeks: A Reddit user by the name sadfutago uploaded footage of what they claimed was a secret area and church in Nier Automata. No one had ever seen or discovered the location, leading to the community speculating and debating on what the footage was--ARG, mod, marketing campaign, or actually a secret location on some super-specific version of the game?
I'm a model who has worked in high fashion since I was 15. I'm now using TikTok to expose the dark side of the industry.
Model Karoline Bjørnelykke says the industry encouraged an eating disorder. She had to fight to recover from it and has now transitioned to working as a "plus-size" model.
GTA 6 News: GTA 6 will get new cities and missions throughout its lifetime
GTA 6 will reportedly receive new content throughout its lifetime after launch, including new cities and missions. It looks like the long wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 will also lead to long waits before the game gets all of its content published. But believe it or not, this might be for the better.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
ComicBook
One Piece Uncovers Wano's Biggest Long-Lost Secret
One Piece is just about done with its Wano Country saga, and it would not be a stretch to call the arc one of the best to date. Luffy's fight with Kaido shook the entire fandom, and that isn't even to mention the Straw Hat crew's growth as a whole. As the series now treads into its final act, all eyes are on the future, and Wano just revealed a long-lost secret to rile up fans.
hypebeast.com
'Goat Simulator 3' Official Release Date Revealed
Goat Simulator 3 features an all-new adventure featuring the return of Pilgor, the goat. A direct sequel to the 2014 Goat Simulator, the game will revolve around Goats and take place on the sandbox island of San Angora, a place filled with chaos and mysteries. The game will feature a Multiplayer mode, allowing you to play with up to four players as goats, and will be available locally, online, or in co-op. You can travel through worlds with your friends and compete in seven fun multiplayer mini-games as goats.
‘I’m doing puzzles that may take 10 years to solve’: Animal Well, a mysterious video game time capsule
In an industry notorious for neglecting its past, one developer is trying to make a game that will be playable (and enigmatic) long into the future
dotesports.com
Hogwarts Legacy art book details hint at game’s possible release date
Some new information about an art book for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, suggests what could possibly be the game’s release date. Some fans who pre-ordered the art book, known as The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding World, received emails about their pre-orders (as seen by VGC). These emails mentioned a release date of Dec. 6, 2022, for the art book. Nothing has been confirmed so far, but it could also be the same launch date for Hogwarts Legacy.
IGN
Rainbow Six Siege - Echo Elite Set: Yakuza's Goro Majima Trailer
The Goro Majima Elite set for Echo is available now. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the Yakuza series' Goro Majima Elite set, including a victory animation, the Mad Dog of Shimano uniform, Yokai Drones gadget skin, and much more.
