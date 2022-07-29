ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The mystery of Nier: Automata’s secret church door has been solved

Digital Trends
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Nier: Automata community is in shambles after player finds a secret church

A 45-second clip has sent the Nier: Automata community into a collective state of euphoria, confusion, conspiracy, and good-ass memery. Reddit user sadfutago uploaded a clip to the Nier: Automata subreddit containing a never-before-seen section of the Copied City. In the clip, sadfutago opens a hidden door and descends a...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Bully' Remake In Unreal Engine 5 Gets First Look

These days when we think of Rockstar Games, franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead spring to mind but amidst all that, there was once Bully. This PlayStation 2 gem was released back in 2006 and despite its respectable sales figures, Bully 2 never seemed to materialise. The third-person...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nier Automata#Video Game#Super Smash Bros
Daily Mail

Female influencer is arrested in Saudi Arabia for 'immoral' content after she posted live video inviting a woman over and bragging 'you'll scream from how much fun we'll have'

A female influencer has been arrested in Saudi Arabia for posting 'immoral' content after she uploaded a live video inviting a woman over. Tala Safwan, from Egypt, was arrested in Riyadh after she posted the video in which she asks her female Saudi friend to come over at 3.30am because she is lonely.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IFLScience

Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Diamonds Found In Ancient Canyon Diablo Meteorite

The extreme temperatures and pressures produced when a space rock slams into the Earth can create distinctive materials, such as the shocked quartz used to identify the remains of such events. Arizona's Canyon Diablo contains diamonds with unusual structures, but scientists have been misinterpreting what makes them special. Very different...
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today

The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Resident Evil Village Bosses in Order to Play

Unlike its predecessor game Resident Evil 7, which was focused on claustrophobic horror, Residential Evil Village is more about an action adventure with multiple ranges of characters, creatures, and bosses. There is, however, a horror aspect in village settings and character designs. After all, it’s Resident Evil. With many...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nier Automata Church Mystery Confirmed To Be A Very Good Mod, Not A Secret Hidden Area

The Nier Automata community has been captivated by a mystery for weeks: A Reddit user by the name sadfutago uploaded footage of what they claimed was a secret area and church in Nier Automata. No one had ever seen or discovered the location, leading to the community speculating and debating on what the footage was--ARG, mod, marketing campaign, or actually a secret location on some super-specific version of the game?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak

A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

One Piece Uncovers Wano's Biggest Long-Lost Secret

One Piece is just about done with its Wano Country saga, and it would not be a stretch to call the arc one of the best to date. Luffy's fight with Kaido shook the entire fandom, and that isn't even to mention the Straw Hat crew's growth as a whole. As the series now treads into its final act, all eyes are on the future, and Wano just revealed a long-lost secret to rile up fans.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

'Goat Simulator 3' Official Release Date Revealed

Goat Simulator 3 features an all-new adventure featuring the return of Pilgor, the goat. A direct sequel to the 2014 Goat Simulator, the game will revolve around Goats and take place on the sandbox island of San Angora, a place filled with chaos and mysteries. The game will feature a Multiplayer mode, allowing you to play with up to four players as goats, and will be available locally, online, or in co-op. You can travel through worlds with your friends and compete in seven fun multiplayer mini-games as goats.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Hogwarts Legacy art book details hint at game’s possible release date

Some new information about an art book for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, suggests what could possibly be the game’s release date. Some fans who pre-ordered the art book, known as The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding World, received emails about their pre-orders (as seen by VGC). These emails mentioned a release date of Dec. 6, 2022, for the art book. Nothing has been confirmed so far, but it could also be the same launch date for Hogwarts Legacy.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy