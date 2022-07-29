Woodbridge Arrested On Multiple Charges After Assault, Robbery: Police

Police arrested a Woodbridge man who assaulted and robbed a 20-year-old on Friday, July 29, officials said.

Sometime before 4:12 a.m. in Woodbridge, Keyontae Siggal, 22, pushed an acquaintance down during a fight and proceeded to hit her again with a firearm, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

When Siggal saw the victim was trying to contact police, he stole her phone while armed, officials reported.

Police said the victim was able to eventually leave and went to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Siggal was described as a black male with short black hair and brown eyes, 5'9 and 130 pounds, and piercings in both ears, authorities said.

He was wanted for one count of robbery, one count of malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and other related offenses, police said.

Siggal was taken into custody later in the day on Friday and was held without bond, with a pending court date, police reported.