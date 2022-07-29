FDIC’s Warning to Voyager Spotlights Broader Concerns about Insuring Crypto

JPMorgan Chase is putting together its own full-service travel business, The Wall Street Journal wrote Saturday (July 30). JPMorgan has been bought a booking system, a restaurant review company and a luxury travel agent. The bank, one of the flagship U.S. financial institutions, has also built its own airport lounges and hired thousands of travel agents. And there will be a new website launched as well.

