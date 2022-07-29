FDIC’s Warning to Voyager Spotlights Broader Concerns about Insuring Crypto

www.pymnts.com
ACH Network Moves 7.5B Payments Led by Same Day Growth
The national Automated Clearing House (ACH) network for electronic funds transfers moved 7.5 billion payments totaling $19.6 trillion in the second quarter of this year, led by growth in same-day ACH and business-to-business (B2B) payments. The second quarter marked the first time that the same-day ACH dollar limit was increased...
Robinhood Crypto Unit Faces $30M Fine for AML, Cybersecurity Violations
The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has fined the cryptocurrency trading unit of online brokerage Robinhood $30 million for alleged violations of anti-money laundering (AML) and cybersecurity regulations, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (Aug. 2). The New York State financial regulator’s first crypto enforcement action...
JPMorgan Reportedly Building Full-Service Travel Agency
JPMorgan Chase is putting together its own full-service travel business, The Wall Street Journal wrote Saturday (July 30). JPMorgan has been bought a booking system, a restaurant review company and a luxury travel agent. The bank, one of the flagship U.S. financial institutions, has also built its own airport lounges and hired thousands of travel agents. And there will be a new website launched as well.
US Credit Card Lenders Boost Marketing Efforts, Seeking New Borrowers
Credit card lenders have been stepping up their marketing efforts to draw in new borrowers, showing confidence in U.S. consumers even as the economy could be tilting toward a recession. The volume of paper and digital mail solicitations increased for the second quarter in a row, having risen 47% in...
Fraugster and Worldline Deliver Chargeback Protection for Travel Merchants
German payment intelligence company Fraugster has teamed with French PayTech Worldline to deliver a chargeback protection solution for travel merchants. The solution eliminates chargeback losses for merchants by taking full liability for fraudulent transactions, the companies said in a press release Tuesday (Aug. 2). It also leverages artificial intelligence (AI) trained on global payment data to make more accurate decisions and boost approval rates.
Savana Raises $45M to Drive Digital Capabilities for Banks, FinTechs
Savana, a financial software startup for banks and FinTechs, has raised $45 million in Series A funding round, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 2) press release. It will use the capital to drive the growth of its core digital delivery platform and accelerate the development of new capabilities, the release stated.
