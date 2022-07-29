New Delta flights will serve Cape Town, Tel Aviv, Tahiti and LA

Delta Air Lines is adding new spokes to its leisure network, and going head-to-head with one of its major competitors on a big business route in the latest additions to its flight schedules.

The airline will serve Cape Town from Atlanta and Tahiti from Los Angeles once they receive final government approval. Delta will also restart flights between Atlanta and Tel Aviv next year.

“Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering commitment to connect the world,” Joe Esposito, Delta’s senior vice president for network planning said in a statement . “As we continue to invest in our leading-airline position in Atlanta and Los Angeles, we know our customers will enjoy unparalleled connectivity to Delta’s global network, coupled with our award-winning hospitality, whether they’re traveling for business or pleasure.”

And on the more business side of things, Delta will begin two daily flights this winter between Miami and Los Angeles – a shot across the nosecone for American Airlines, which has a major hub at MIA.

For all these routes, tickets are set to go on sale on Saturday.

Atlanta to Cape Town

Delta plans to inaugurate service between Atlanta and Cape Town on Dec. 17, so long as the South African government issues final approval. The flights will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays using Airbus A350-900s, the newest class of long-haul airplane in Delta's fleet.

A350 soaring above the clouds Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Los Angeles to Tahiti

Service between Los Angeles and Tahiti is also slated to begin on Dec. 17 and will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays so long as the French Polynesian government approves.

Those flights will use Boeing 767-300ERs, a stalwart of Delta's long-haul fleet.

Atlanta to Tel Aviv

Delta will add flights between Atlanta and Tel Aviv, which it already serves from New York and Boston. The new service is set to begin on May 8, 2023 with a flight from Tel Aviv. Eastbound service will begin two days later and flights will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays using an Airbus A350-900, pending government approval.

“It’s truly amazing to have Delta reinstate its Atlanta-Tel Aviv route that originally launched more than 16 years ago," Yael Golan, consul and director for the U.S. southern region for the Israel Ministry of Tourism said in a statement. "With this flight providing an easier travel experience for many Americans, we’re hoping to grow travel from the southern United States to new records."

Miami-Los Angeles

Delta will also begin selling tickets on two new daily flights between Los Angeles and Miami, which will be operated by 737-900s.

Miami will be the fourth Florida market that Delta serves from LA, joining Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa on the route map. Flights on this route are also scheduled to begin Dec. 17.

