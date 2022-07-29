Marion County investigating spike in monkeypox cases

www.wthr.com
Related
WTHR
Carl Roy Webb Boards II 2006 arrest after shooting at Indianapolis officers
Carl Roy Webb Boards II was arrested in 2006 after shooting at IPD officers during a traffic stop. He was arrested after a chase.
IMPD officer shot at by Elwood suspect in 2006 reacts to killing of officer
INDIANAPOLIS — On Nov. 30, 2006, Indianapolis Police Department officers attempted to stop Carl Roy Webb Boards II. Instead, Boards fired six to seven shots from inside his car at officers. The bullets hit the officer's car in the front plate and grill, but the officer wasn't injured. Indianapolis...
Woman charged with murder in July 23 hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a woman for murder in a hit-and-run crash last month. Mary Adame, 28, was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. on July 23 in the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue, near Prospect Street and Southeastern Avenue. She later died at the hospital.
WTHR
ISP: Greenfield officer shot, killed Indianapolis man 'actively assaulting' woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield police officer shot and killed an Indianapolis man who, Indiana State Police said, was assaulting a woman Sunday morning. Greenfield police officers were called just before 8:45 a.m. to a "domestic issue" with shots possibly being fired in the 700 block of Bobtail Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood off Jaycie Phelps Drive north of U.S. 40.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memorial fund established for fallen Elwood police officer
ELWOOD, Ind. — An official memorial fund has been set up for an Elwood police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Sunday. The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation established the fund in memory of Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot while conducting a traffic stop at SR 37 and CR 1000 North in Madison County just after 2 a.m. He was transported to a hospital in Elwood before being taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he died.
Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her. An...
WTHR
Community holds vigil for Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz
A large crowd gathered Monday to pray for fallen Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz and his family.
WTHR
Muncie Police investigate deadly Walmart shooting
One person was killed in Saturday night's shooting. Muncie Police say a suspect is in custody and there is no further community threat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
17-year-old dead in shooting on Indianapolis' north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Knobwood Drive, near Michigan Road and West 71st Street. Police found a teenage male who appeared to...
1st look at proposed Henry Street bridge
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works released renderings of two possible options for the Henry Street bridge on the city's near west side. Both proposals include plans for the roadway and a pedestrian walkway area. The bridge will also help relieve congestion on Oliver Avenue and Washington Street.
No injuries after Wayne Township school bus involved in crash on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A MSD of Wayne Township school bus with children on board was involved in a crash on Indianapolis' west side Tuesday morning. The crash between the bus and a passenger vehicle occurred in the 8600 block of West 10th Street, near the intersection with Country Club Road, around 9 a.m.
Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nobody injured after bullets hit Fishers homes, vehicle
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are asking for help identifying the person or people who fired shots that hit a home Monday night. Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a neighborhood shortly before 11:15 p.m. Police arrived and found bullets that hit a vehicle and home...
WTHR
IMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for a driver they believe hit and killed a man early Monday on West 34th Street, near Interstate 465. Police were called to investigate a person down just after 4 a.m. and located the man, whose name has not been shared by authorities, lying in the road between I-465 and High School Road.
2 adults, 2 teens seriously injured in Fishers crash
FISHERS, Indiana — Four people were seriously injured in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Fishers, police said. A Chevy Trax was going east on 126th Street, near Promise Road, at around 1 a.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Cruze head-on, according to Sgt. Tom Weger with the Fishers Police Department.
WTHR
IMPD investigates multiple Sunday morning shootings; 10 injured
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a rash of shootings during the overnight and early morning hours Sunday that sent ten people to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. None of the victims' conditions were described as life-threatening by police. West side shooting. The morning's first shooting occurred just before 1...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thousands without power; severe storms possible late Monday
It was quite a stormy morning with an impressive storm complex racing across central Indiana in just a few hours at speeds of 50+ mph. In its wake, thousands remained without power at lunchtime due to many areas of snapped trees and powerlines, with the highest concentration of outages in Marion County. AES outages peaked at over 10,000 but that number was reduced by almost half just before noon.
East Indianapolis herbalism school offers lessons in healing, sustainability
INDIANAPOLIS — What if the secret to a healthier life was in your own backyard?. On the east side of Indianapolis, a school dedicated to teaching folks the practice of foraging, land stewardship and herbalism is showing people how to harness the power of plants all around us. "Herbalism...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Hot and stormy at times this week
INDIANAPOLIS — There will be another complex of storms possible on Tuesday. These complexes of storms are developing on the edge of a hot dome of air. Central Indiana gets under that hot dome and forecast highs are in the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Storm chances return later...
Comments / 0