Man Goes Viral After People Say He Sounds Just Like Michael Jackson (VIDEO)

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
Demi Lovato Crowdsurfed to Escape Mosh Pit at 2007 Metal Show
Even with Demi Lovato's return to rock on their forthcoming album, HOLY FVCK, few would have suspected that in her teenage years she wound up crowdsurfing at a Dimmu Borgir show as a means of evading the mosh pit. Lovato joins the ranks of high-profile pop artists who have expressed...
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
‘Selfish Brat’ Husband Outraged After Pregnant Wife Drinks His Supposedly ‘Rare’ Tea
A frustrated man on Reddit vented about how his pregnant wife has apparently been drinking all of his "rare" tea — and she even commented on his post!. "So like any family we drink more than just water. My wife buys crystal light to put in all her water, buys those sugar free carbonated ice drinks, currently has two Olipop sodas in the fridge, and some ginger ale," the man wrote via Reddit, adding he doesn't like carbonated drinks, "so I really just stick to water and tea."
Rejected ‘American Idol’ Contestant Who Delivered Broadway Rendition of Avril Lavigne Has ‘Come a Long Way’ With New Performance on TikTok
An American Idol contestant who tried out singing a Broadway-worthy rendition of Avril Lavigne's "I'm With You" took to TikTok to showcase how much she's grown vocally since being rejected from the show. Kenzie Elizabeth tried out in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for the show's...
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Track List Revealed
Beyonce's Renaissance track list proves the superstar is back and ready for a for a new era. Queen Bey has finally unveiled the album's official track list. On her Instagram Story, she shared the names of the 16 songs that make up the completed project, including tracks titled “I’m That Girl,” “Plastic on the Sofa,” “Thique,” “All Up In Your Mind” and “America Has a Problem."
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Shut Down Popular Disneyland Ride
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox allegedly shut down a Disneyland staple attraction so they could ride it alone, despite the ride having many available vehicles. A Disneyland guest reported the pair's alleged ride shutdown on a Disneyland Reddit thread about celebrity interactions at the California theme park. "Machine Gun...
‘Princess Diaries 2′ Opera Star Slammed for Wearing Blackface On Stage
Famed opera singer Anna Netrebko is being slammed online after performing multiple times on stage while wearing blackface. In July, Netrebko went viral after performing in the Italian production of Aida at the Arena di Verona in Verona, Italy. Netrebko wore blackface on stage for the show, darkening her skin...
Aunt Tells 8-Year-Old Niece She Doesn’t Love Her During Argument: ‘Mean Little Girl’
On Reddit, a woman revealed she became so frustrated by her 8-year-old niece during a tantrum that she told the little girl she didn't love her anymore. The woman has two nieces: her sister Kim's 8-year-old daughter, Laura, and her brother Tom's 6-year-old daughter, Amy. She explained that Kim frequently gives in to her daughter's demands and has a hard time saying "no."
Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Clowns Candace Cameron Bure on TikTok
Candace Cameron Bure has not been having the best time on TikTok lately. JoJo Siwa dubbed the Full House alum the "rudest celebrity" in a cheeky upload on the app in late July. Bure quickly cleared the air and revealed that the duo had made nice. She explained that the beef stemmed from an encounter years ago and that she inadvertently "broke [Siwa's] 11-year-old heart."
Shawn Mendes Cancels Entire Tour After Speaking to Health Professionals: ‘It Breaks My Heart’
Shawn Mendes has announced the cancellation of the remainder of his U.S., U.K. and Europe tour dates due to mental health. The news comes after he previously postponed shows for the same reason. "I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break. But...
Woman Edits Brother’s Middle Eastern Girlfriend Out of Wedding Photos Because She’s ‘Too Dark’
One woman went too far in trying to get the "perfect" wedding photos when she requested her brother's girlfriend be removed from the snaps for being "too dark," saying she "ruined" the color scheme. Now the girlfriend who was removed from the photos is wondering if she ruined her "sister-in-law's...
Real-Life Weather Report About ‘Lethal’ U.K. Heatwave Goes Viral for Mirroring Apocalyptic ‘Don’t Look Up’ Scene
A news clip showing a TV host and a meteorologist arguing about climate change and the disastrous U.K. summer heatwave has gone viral for eerily reflecting the 2021 apocalyptic satire film Don't Look Up. The footage was taken from a real interview that aired on U.K. channel GB News. In...
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Confirms Will Byers Is Gay and in Love With Mike Wheeler
One of the many charms of watching Stranger Things is being able to watch the lovable young cast grow up and assume their own identities throughout the show's seasons. This is perhaps the truest for 17-year-old actor Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix series. His character...
Surprise Billie Eilish Song ‘TV’ References Roe v. Wade Overturn: LISTEN
Billie Eilish is making fans happier than ever with the surprise release of new music. On Thursday (July 21), the Grammy-winner dropped a new, two-song EP titled Guitar Songs. The first track, "TV," directly references the controversial overturning of Roe v. Wade. "The internet's gone wild watching movie stars on...
Shouting Italian Nun Assaults Two Women Kissing During Magazine Photo Shoot
A video has gone viral of a nun interrupting a photo shoot in Italy to physically shove apart two girls mid-kiss. Italian models Serena de Ferrari and Kyshan Wilson were shooting for Not Yet Magazine when an apparently homophobic nun dressed in white came up to the pair on the street and shoved them apart.
Fans React to New Footage of One Direction Formation, Nicole Scherzinger Seemingly Had More Input Than Simon Cowell
Should Nicole Scherzinger have more credit for creating One Direction than Simon Cowell?. To celebrate the 12th anniversary of the group's creation on July 23, ITV released a video of exactly how judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh decided upon the five members — Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne.
Poor Cat Bombs In 'Tonight Show' Pet Segment And Gets Zinged By Jimmy Fallon
Leo was supposed to play the guitar and got played by the host instead.
PETS・
Man Strangely Heartbroken His Fiancee Won’t Invite His Ex to Their Wedding
A man was heartbroken and fuming after his soon-to-be wife refused to allow him to invite his ex-girlfriend to their wedding. He explained why in a post on Reddit, revealing his sentimental reason for the bizarre request. "My fiancee and I are going to get married in October. Last week...
Taylor Swift’s Representative Defends Singer’s Private Jet Use Following Backlash
A representative for Taylor Swift is speaking out in her defense after an organization named her the celebrity that caused the most carbon emissions using a private jet in 2022. Yard, an analytics agency, surveyed data that suggested Swift's private jet spent about 22,923 minutes in the air. Her jet...
