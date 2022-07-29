Mask mandates: Where mask requirements stand at Cincinnati-area colleges, universities

www.wlwt.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Ohio Women Launch Free Marketplace for Childcare, Pet-Sitting, Housework in Cincinnati
Need a last-minute sitter? Want some extra helping hands around the house? Fido need a friend while you're away?. Ohio-based Tandem, the only free network for families to find child care, is expanding to the Tri-State. Launching August 1 in Cincinnati, Tandem allows families to find and hire qualified babysitters, nannies, tutors, pet sitters, and house cleaners in the area.
Cincinnati CityBeat
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the […]
Three NKY students awarded Lincoln/William Grant scholarships
Six Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area students were awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Lincoln/William Grant Scholarship Foundation based on their academic achievements and financial needs. Three of the students honored are Covington natives, with two graduating from Holmes and one from Holy Cross. The Lincoln/William Grant Legacy Scholarship is...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Public Schools board approves transportation contract with SORTA ahead of school year
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education approved the transportation contract with the Southwest Ohio regional Transportation Authority (SORTA) Monday ahead of the new school year. The contract was approved unanimously during a board meeting. The contract will allow CPS students in grades 9-12 to ride public...
Greater Cincinnati nonprofit searches for youth housing ahead of apartment rehab
Ahmad Colvin is relaxing in one unit of a small but comfortable apartment complex near the city limits of Cincinnati. He’s 19 and learning how to live on his own for the first time. He and 21 other young people — many of whom have aged out of the...
WLWT 5
Commitment 2022: Officials, volunteers prepare for August special primary
CINCINNATI — On the eve of Ohio's Aug. 2 special primary, there's a shared feeling between the state's top election official and those who work day-in, day-out to make sure every election is fair and accessible. People such as Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Gena Howard. "Welcome to...
Two NKY educators among semifinalists for state ‘Teacher of the Year’
Two local educators are semifinalists for the annual Kentucky Teacher of the Year award. The Kentucky Department of Education and the award’s sponsor, Valvoline, announced eleven semifinalists from across the state. Newport Middle School teacher Nathaniel Green is among four semifinalists in the middle school Teacher of the Year...
Cincinnati Water Works reports another watermain break in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Avondale, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be...
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
Cincinnati Children’s, CareSource agree to new Ohio Marketplace contract
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Avoiding a coverage drop for about 1,000 patients, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and CareSource have agreed to a new contract on an Ohio Marketplace insurance option. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed. Dayton-based CareSource notified Cincinnati Children’s last month that it would terminate its Ohio...
Worst Month Ever: 16 Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed in July
Will Ohio lawmakers learn anything after their appalling and, at times, indifferent responses to the child rape victim who was forced to seek an abortion in Indiana thanks to laws that Ohio enacted? Probably not. That's just one of the many, many headlines that made us sigh in shame while covering news in Cincinnati and around the Buckeye State this month. Below, catch up on this and other big headlines from July.
Author of Cincinnati bump-stock ban guilty of bribery & attempted extortion
In 2018, then-Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld led efforts to get City Council to ban bump stocks within the city limits. We told Sittenfeld and his fellow council members that the law would be struck down, and that the legal fight would wind up costing the city's taxpayers dearly. He didn't listen. We sued, and we won.
Cincinnati Zoo: Hippo mom Bibi now on 24-hour birth watch
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is now on 24-hour birth watch as they get ready to welcome a new baby hippo. Hippo mom Bibi is getting ready to welcome her second hippo baby. The fierce hippo momma is due in mid-August. But the zoo said the birth could be...
Shuttle restarting service through downtown Cincinnati, NKY after two-year hiatus
CINCINNATI — After a two-year hiatus, a shuttle trolley that runs through Cincinnati and northern Kentucky is hitting the road again. TANK’s Southbank Shuttle Trolley is restarting its service after being shut down due to COVID-19 in March 2020. Officials said they have been able to recruit enough...
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dayton
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something […]
Cincinnati City Manager hiring timeline delayed. Here's all 21 people who've applied
The next Cincinnati City Manager will not be on the job by the end of summer as planned. Finalists for the job were supposed to interview with City Council this month, but officials say that part of the process hasn’t started yet. Mayor Aftab Pureval’s final choice was expected...
Robert Duane Courtney, 37, Cincinnati, Ohio
Robert Duane Courtney, 37, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away at his residence in Ohio on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Robert was born on Tuesday, April 16, 1985 in Batesville, Indiana, son of Donald Courtney and Celeste Earl. Robert worked as a cook for Taco Bell. He enjoyed listening to music, fishing, and working on cars, but his greatest passion in life were his children, who he dearly loved.
Cody Ares Baynori: Thomas Massie does not represent Northern Kentucky; change is needed
Nearly a decade after his election, it is time that we reassess Representative Thomas Massie’s tenure as the congressman of Northern Kentucky. I am a lifelong resident of Newport and a proud graduate of Newport High School (‘19). I have been monitoring the interesting world of Kentucky politics since I was a teenager.
Day 1 of Dayton Air Show draws large crowd
"Oh my gosh, it's very emotional," Rachel Daniels from Columbus said. "Everyone should come see it at least once."
