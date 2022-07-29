Diabetes, Osteoporosis Research Is a "Hot Topic," Says Dr Viral Shah

www.ajmc.com
NHS warns people not to ignore common lung cancer symptoms
The NHS has launched a campaign to mark World Lung Cancer Day, urging those with symptoms to get them checked out immediately.The Help Us Help You campaign is aimed at those who are at the highest risk for developing the disease, specifically those aged 60 and over and people who are reluctant to visit their GP.It is about reminding people that lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall, with more than 26,000 patients dying of the condition in 2021.Symptoms include: persistent breathlessness, chest infections that keep coming...
CNET
How the 'Spoon Theory' Helps Explain Life With a Chronic Illness
More than half of all US adults have a chronic disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While symptoms vary by condition, common symptoms of chronic illnesses include fatigue, pain and disturbed sleep. These symptoms might make it harder or more tiring to complete certain tasks, like getting dressed or making breakfast -- but for those who don't have a chronic condition, it can be hard to understand what it's like.
marthastewart.com
You Might Not Need a Daily Vitamin D Supplement After All, New Research Shows
The benefits of vitamin D shouldn't be underestimated: This nutrient is essential to your body's function, and taking it in supplement form can keep your bones strong, help your muscles move, and support your immune system as it fights infections. Over time, research has shown that people should take this supplement on a daily basis for better health—but a recent study out of Harvard Medical School, which was published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found that those who don't already have a vitamin D deficiency might not reap bone health benefits from taking high-dose daily supplements, reports Today.
natureworldnews.com
An Aspirin a Day Keeps the Doctor Away, In Terms of Reducing Ovarian Cancer Risk by 13% for Women
Ovarian cancer is a deadly malignant tumor and responsible for a number of women deaths worldwide, due to challenges faced by the medical industry when it comes to early detection and treatment. Known as the "silent killer" cancer, it has been reported to be the deadliest cancer affecting the reproductive organ of women.
Medical News Today
What's to know about hemoglobin levels?
Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein in red blood cells. Oxygen entering the lungs attaches to hemoglobin in the blood, which carries it to tissues in the body. When someone has insufficient red blood cells or the ones they have do not work properly, the body does not have enough of the oxygen it needs to function. This condition is anemia.
psychologytoday.com
What It Means to Be Isolated and Lonely
Loneliness and isolation are big problems globally, but especially for those with serious mental illness. First-person accounts highlight the depth and breadth of social disconnection. Those with lived experience are valuable contributors to the discourse on isolation and potential solutions. “I thought that I must be in hell, and that...
Women flock to expensive private clinics for help with menopause symptoms due NHS waiting lists, survey suggests
Women are flocking to expensive private menopause clinics due to the lack of NHS care available, a survey has suggested. The poll found that, in the past year, five times as many women sought paid-for medical help for symptoms such as hot flushes and sexual discomfort compared with the previous year.
This neuroscientist-developed wearable helps you reduce stress and feelings of anxiety
Whether you’re a parent, a working professional, or just have a lot on your plate, stress is an unfortunate reality of life. Luckily, as science and technology advance, we gain a better understanding of our minds and bodies, which allows us to ensure that our nervous systems work for us, not against us. That’s where the Apollo Neuro wearable stress relief device comes in.
CNET
Disability Rights Impact Everyone
As I write this, we're in the middle of a mass disabling event that is changing the way the world views disabilities. Hundreds of millions of people have been infected with COVID-19 worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and anywhere from 10% to 50% of COVID survivors go on to develop the sometimes disabling condition known as long COVID syndrome.
MedicalXpress
Food stamp work requirements increase mental health care use
Being exposed to work requirements in order to receive nutrition benefits from the U.S. government significantly increased use of mental health care resources for depression and anxiety, a new Northwestern University study has found. The policy's negative effects occurred much sooner for women than men. This is the first study...
Florida Boy Fighting Brain Eating Amoeba Was Induced Into Hypothermia
Doctors have continued working to save the 13-year-old's life this week as they suspect he got infected with a deadly amoeba.
verywellhealth.com
Bump on Toe: Causes and Treatments
The foot is a complex region that consists of 33 joints and 26 bones. Each of these structures must work together to make everyday tasks like walking and climbing the stairs possible. When a painful toe bump develops in this region, the intricacy of the area can make it difficult...
What to Know About COVID-19 Rebound, Links to Paxlovid Following Joe Biden's Relapse
President Joe Biden's recent health relapse has raised some questions about COVID-19 rebound. After first testing positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, July 21, Biden, 79, began a Paxlovid treatment and started testing negative again on Tuesday evening. The White House later revealed that he tested positive again on Saturday in what has become known as a rebound case.
psychologytoday.com
Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?
Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
researchgate.net
Improvement in gait stability in older adults after ten sessions of standing balance training
Balance training aims to improve balance and transfer acquired skills to real-life tasks. How older adults adapt gait to different conditions, and whether these adaptations are altered by balance training, remains unclear. We hypothesized that reorganization of modular control of muscle activity is a mechanism underlying adaptation of gait to training and environmental constraints. We investigated the transfer of standing balance training, shown to enhance unipedal balance control, to gait and adaptations in neuromuscular control of gait between normal and narrow-base walking in twenty-two older adults (72.6 ± 4.2 years). At baseline, after one, and after ten training sessions, kinematics and EMG of normal and narrow-base treadmill walking were measured. Gait parameters and temporal activation profiles of five muscle synergies were compared between time-points and gait conditions. Effects of balance training and an interaction between training and gait condition on step width were found, but not on synergies. After ten training sessions step width decreased in narrow-base walking, while step width variability decreased in both conditions. Trunk center of mass displacement and velocity, and the local divergence exponent, were lower in narrow-base compared to normal walking. Activation duration in narrow-base compared to normal walking was shorter for synergies associated with dominant leg weight acceptance and non-dominant leg stance, and longer for the synergy associated with non-dominant heel-strike. Time of peak activation associated with dominant leg stance occurred earlier in narrow-base compared to normal walking, while it was delayed in synergies associated with heel-strikes and non-dominant leg stance. The adaptations of synergies to narrow-base walking may be interpreted as related to more cautious weight transfer to the new stance leg and enhanced control over center of mass movement in the stance phase. The improvement of gait stability due to standing balance training is promising for less mobile older adults.
psychologytoday.com
Facing the Unavoidable Challenges of Life
The existential givens of life include death, isolation, freedom, and meaning. Considering how we cope with the givens of life can guide us through hard times. Distraction and avoidance of addressing these givens does not serve our well-being in the long run. Developing an adaptive worldview that is personally meaningful...
WebMD
‘Love Hormone’ No Help for Troubled Relationships: Study
Aug. 1, 2022 – Nasal sprays that contain the "love hormone" oxytocin have been marketed as a potential cure-all to improve emotional connection with others and even save troubled relationships. But a new study from the United Kingdom suggests otherwise, revealing that oxytocin spray does not make young healthy men more able to recognize emotions.
Medical News Today
Cholesterol-lowering recipes: Nutritional profiles and health benefits
High cholesterol levels in the blood increase the risk of heart disease. A person can take steps to lower their cholesterol naturally. These include incorporating low sugar and low cholesterol meals into a well-balanced, nutritious diet. A person’s diet can affect their cholesterol levels. By making some changes to what...
Chemicals produced in the gut after eating red meat may contribute to heart disease risk
Chemicals produced by microbes in the digestive tract may be partly responsible for the increased heart disease risk associated with higher consumption of red meats such as beef and pork, a new study suggests. Cardiovascular disease – which includes heart attacks and strokes – is the leading cause of death...
Long COVID should make us rethink disability – and the way we offer support to those with ‘invisible conditions’
Australia has only a handful of specialists familiar with managing what happens when the nervous system can’t properly regulate the body, as sometimes occurs with long COVID. While long COVID clinics are being set up, there are no government-funded clinics for this type of nervous system dysfunction and private waiting lists are now long.
