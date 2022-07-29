Iraq veteran opens violin shop in St. George

ksltv.com
kslnewsradio.com
Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
Gephardt Daily
St. George man arrested for allegedly enticing a minor
ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man has been charged with enticing a minor by internet or text after he was discovered with an Enoch girl, police say. Cameron Carr, 21, was ordered held without bail after his arrest Saturday after he was...
Woman from Utah recalls kidnapping at Nevada gas station
A Mesquite woman spoke exclusively to 8 News Now after she says she endured an armed robbery and kidnapping during her graveyard shift at a gas station.
Yelp names 4 Utah resorts among best in the nation in 2022
UTAH (ABC4) – When seeking out the best resorts for your next vacation, Yelpers typically have the best insight and they’ve now crowned the best hotels in the country in 2022. From coastal getaways and rustic cabins to luxury spa retreats and everything in between, Yelp’s Top 100 US Hotels in 2022 names the best […]
Popular sandwich chain opens second location in Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A popular California sandwich chain is expanding to another Utah and opening its second location this month. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will be opening its newest Utah shop in St. George, located at 806 N Bluff Street. A grand opening celebration will be kicking off on July 30. The brand’s […]
Woman found with over 100 pounds of marijuana on I-15
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Wisconsin woman faces a drug distribution charge after being found in possession of over 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-15, according to the Washington County Police Dept. On Monday, July 25, a Washington County Police officer observed a black vehicle with Florida license plates traveling […]
Parts of southern Utah hit with flooding again
Southern Utah, especially areas in and near Cedar City and Moab, has been experiencing floods Sunday and could continue to do so.
upr.org
Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding
Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
kslnewsradio.com
BLM plans to gather wild horses west of Cedar City, and you’re invited
CEDAR CITY, Utah — The Bureau of Land Management Cedar City Field Office plans to begin gathering operations to remove excess wild horses from an area west of Cedar City. Operations will begin on August 7, 2022. The Bureau aims to gather wild horses from within and outside of the Blawn WashHerd Management Area and Bible Spring Complex Area.
SGPD: Rollover off of Bluff St. I-15 affecting traffic
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department (SGPD) is investigating a rollover crash Friday morning on I-15. At this time, SGPD says the traffic signal is out at Bluff Street and Southbound Interstate-15 and stop signs have been put in place to manage the intersection until the traffic control box is repaired. […]
KUTV
Police arrest 3 teens after 14 churches vandalized in S. Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Wednesday announced three arrests in connection to a string of church vandalizations across Southern Utah. The three are suspected of shattering windows at multiple meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Washington County on or around July 20.
UPDATE: Another Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington County
UTAH (ABC4) – A second Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Washington County. This one is set to expire at 8:45 but there are a lot of lightning strikes in the area and we’ve seen nearly an inch of rain fall already with more to come. Flash Flooding is expected to begin shortly. The […]
