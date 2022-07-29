ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Iraq veteran opens violin shop in St. George

By ALEX CABRERO
KSLTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ksltv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

St. George man arrested for allegedly enticing a minor

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man has been charged with enticing a minor by internet or text after he was discovered with an Enoch girl, police say. Cameron Carr, 21, was ordered held without bail after his arrest Saturday after he was...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Yelp names 4 Utah resorts among best in the nation in 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – When seeking out the best resorts for your next vacation, Yelpers typically have the best insight and they’ve now crowned the best hotels in the country in 2022. From coastal getaways and rustic cabins to luxury spa retreats and everything in between, Yelp’s Top 100 US Hotels in 2022 names the best […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
Local
Saint George, UT Government
ABC4

Popular sandwich chain opens second location in Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A popular California sandwich chain is expanding to another Utah and opening its second location this month. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will be opening its newest Utah shop in St. George, located at 806 N Bluff Street. A grand opening celebration will be kicking off on July 30. The brand’s […]
ABC4

Woman found with over 100 pounds of marijuana on I-15

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Wisconsin woman faces a drug distribution charge after being found in possession of over 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-15, according to the Washington County Police Dept. On Monday, July 25, a Washington County Police officer observed a black vehicle with Florida license plates traveling […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
upr.org

Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding

Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
CEDAR CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Violins#Linus Business#Violin Gallery
kslnewsradio.com

BLM plans to gather wild horses west of Cedar City, and you’re invited

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The Bureau of Land Management Cedar City Field Office plans to begin gathering operations to remove excess wild horses from an area west of Cedar City. Operations will begin on August 7, 2022. The Bureau aims to gather wild horses from within and outside of the Blawn WashHerd Management Area and Bible Spring Complex Area.
ABC4

SGPD: Rollover off of Bluff St. I-15 affecting traffic

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department (SGPD) is investigating a rollover crash Friday morning on I-15. At this time, SGPD says the traffic signal is out at Bluff Street and Southbound Interstate-15 and stop signs have been put in place to manage the intersection until the traffic control box is repaired.  […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KUTV

Police arrest 3 teens after 14 churches vandalized in S. Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Wednesday announced three arrests in connection to a string of church vandalizations across Southern Utah. The three are suspected of shattering windows at multiple meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Washington County on or around July 20.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy