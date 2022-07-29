Details on new brewery and new restaurant set to open in Greenville area

www.wyff4.com
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
The Post and Courier
From silent investor to owner, Greenville businesswoman relaunches a bar on North Main
GREENVILLE — Across from the Hyatt Regency on North Main Street, a bar with technicolor lighting and music notes painted on the walls opens for lunch. Owner Danielle Britt, 37, fills an ice container. Her fiancé prepares the kitchen and her young son puts out a welcome sign on the sidewalk before heading up to the top floor to play a video game on his phone.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New to the Street: Caliber Collision
Caliber Collision offers a variety of auto body repairs including, hail damage, fender, paint and auto glass services. For more information: Call 864-900-5150 or visit caliber.com/find-a-location/greenville-e-butler.
WYFF4.com
Ron Rallis lets community decide what is next for the Greenville church painted pink
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The owner of the Greenville church that was painted pink last month is asking the community for input into what is next for the building. “I’m here to make changes for people,” Ron Rallis, the owner of the church, said Saturday during a community forum.
1 dead after shooting at birthday party in South Carolina
One person is dead following a shooting at a birthday party early Saturday morning in Greenville.
WRAL
Helen's Bridge: Century-old stagecoach bridge once lead to mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Kid Venture 2.0 in Anderson, SC is Full of Playful Structures and Has a Brand New Splash Pad!
We got a sneak peek at the brand new Kid Venture 2.0 playground in Anderson we are here to tell you all about it because families are going to really love it!. Kid Venture 2.0 has been in the works for several years and cost about $3.5 million. I learned that it has really been a lesson in bureaucracy done right. Everything from the funding to the planning to the implementation has been local counties and governments working together in a way that has produced something so beneficial to the community.
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina New Play Festival
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina New Play Festival is coming to Greenville August 12 through 14.
The Post and Courier
Rural Greenville subdivision denied again after 19th-century home demolished
GREENVILLE — After a land developer knocked down a historic house in rural southern Greenville County following rejection of a subdivision plan earlier this spring, his plan returned again to the Greenville County Planning Commission. The new request was materially the same plan that was previously rejected. Once again,...
WYFF4.com
Man dragged during carjacking while looking at house for sale in Spartanburg, report says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 52-year-old man says he was dragged while holding on to his door handle during a carjacking on Sunday, according to a report from Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. The man told deputies that he was checking out a home on Dillard Street that he found on...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the best chicken wings in each state.
1 dead in South Carolina after car hits dump truck
One person died and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Greenville County Monday morning.
my40.tv
FOX Carolina
Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
Upstate officials unveil plans for new fire district headquarters
The Boiling Springs Fire District in Greenville County is getting a new home.
WYFF4.com
One dead after shooting at Greenville event venue, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville City Police Department says one person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in Greenville. Police said a fight broke out at the Good Times Events venue on Liberty Lane just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the shooting happened in...
my40.tv
Visitors head to Henderson County apple orchards for opening day
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Farmers in Henderson County are celebrating a bumper crop of apples this year. Now, they're inviting you to visit and pick! And many people were happy to oblige on what was opening day for many orchards. Grandad's Apples on Chimney Rock Road was buzzing with...
WYFF4.com
'It’s a huge support': Spartanburg Co. Emergency Management launches Spanish info line
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A new phone line in Spartanburg County hopes to connect the Hispanic community to important emergency preparedness information. Spartanburg County Emergency Management has been recently going out into the community to give out free smoke detectors and weather radios. Through this project, leaders learned the...
WYFF4.com
Greenville birthday party shooting: New details and witnesses sought
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police have released new details and are asking for witnesses to come forward after a deadly shooting during a birthday party. Police said a fight broke out at the Good Times Events venue on Liberty Lane just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they...
