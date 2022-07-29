ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did you vote for a candidate who dropped out of a Wisconsin race? Here's what to do

By WUWM 89.7 FM
 4 days ago
wearegreenbay.com

Spoiled ballots increase ahead of Wisconsin primary election

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots. Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first — and only — municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Primary Election Next Week Tuesday, August 9th

Next Tuesday is the August 9th Primary Election in Wisconsin. It’s important for voters to remember that in the primary you can only vote for one party. For example, if you choose Republican, you can’t vote for any democratic candidates. If you do, your ballot will be tossed out.
Sarah Godlewski
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandela Barnes secures Democratic Party of Wisconsin endorsement

MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on Saturday, July 30 received the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's endorsement, the party's chair announced. The endorsement of Barnes by his party follows a whirlwind week as the Aug. 9 primary nears – three Democratic candidates in the race dropped out over the court of five days.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Saying goodbye to Sarah Godlweski

It was a bittersweet moment on Friday when State Treasurer Sarah Godlweski ended her U.S. Senate campaign. It was a week of rapid realignment, with Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropping out and backing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on Monday and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry following suit on Wednesday. With Democrats consolidating behind Barnes, the frontrunner is now all but certain to win the primary to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall.
nbc15.com

Public testing of Wisconsin voting equipment starts on Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) sent a reminder Friday that the public testing of electronic voting equipment to be used in the August 9 primary starts on Saturday. WEC says that the test provides an opportunity in communities across Wisconsin for the public to witness firsthand how...
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More than 15% of tests are positive

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – More tests are coming back positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests over the last week that confirmed the virus -- is 15.1%, higher than any day since the omicron surge in January.
