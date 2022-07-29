Did you vote for a candidate who dropped out of a Wisconsin race? Here's what to do

www.wuwm.com
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Spoiled ballots increase ahead of Wisconsin primary election
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots. Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”
wuwm.com
Sabor takes on longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State La Follette in Democratic primary challenge
Voters in the August 9 Democratic Wisconsin primary have a choice as to who they want to serve as secretary of state. The contest comes as Republicans are hoping to take over the office in the November election, and give the position more power over future elections. The incumbent in...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial candidates don't commit to supporting Trump in 2024
In one week, Wisconsin voters will choose which Republican candidate should run against Democrat Tony Evers for governor. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, state Rep. Tim Ramthun, and business executive Tim Michels are the top candidates. They answered voter questions at a WISN-TV town hall in Milwaukee Monday. All three...
WBAY Green Bay
Candidates for Wisconsin governor answer voters’ questions in town hall, hope to sway votes
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for governor on the Republican side of the ticket might be clearer for voters after the top three candidates participated in a town hall-style debate Monday. The event comes a week and a day before the state’s partisan primary on August 9. Recent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first — and only — municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.
Wisconsin Senate and Governor Races Shaping Up Differently After Democratic Candidates Drop Out
The senate race in Wisconsin became clearer this past week. Ahead of the August 9th primary, 3 of the four leading Democratic candidates dropped out of the race, leaving Mandela Barnes as the candidate likely to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Primary Election Next Week Tuesday, August 9th
Next Tuesday is the August 9th Primary Election in Wisconsin. It’s important for voters to remember that in the primary you can only vote for one party. For example, if you choose Republican, you can’t vote for any democratic candidates. If you do, your ballot will be tossed out.
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: Who's left in the primary races for U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor, and why it matters
Three candidates dropped out last week in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate, paving the way for frontrunner, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, to face off against incumbent Republican Ron Johnson. In the meantime, there have been some high-profile endorsements in the neck-and-neck Republican primary for Wisconsin Governor. In...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump threatens endorsement against Wisconsin Republican resisting decertify movement
Former President Donald Trump put a top Wisconsin lawmaker on notice, escalating his immense pressure campaign to get the state to embrace his claims of a stolen election in 2020.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandela Barnes secures Democratic Party of Wisconsin endorsement
MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on Saturday, July 30 received the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's endorsement, the party's chair announced. The endorsement of Barnes by his party follows a whirlwind week as the Aug. 9 primary nears – three Democratic candidates in the race dropped out over the court of five days.
Number of spoiled ballots growing after another candidate drops out
For the third time in a week, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate dropped out of the race. The Wisconsin Elections Commission said across the state 1,558 ballots have been spoiled by voters so far.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Absentee ballot loophole? Wisconsin man now investigated for fraud
Can someone request your ballot for you without your permission? A Racine County man said he was proving a security loophole. Now, the state is investigating him for voter fraud.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbradio.com
Man Commits Voter Fraud Trying to Prove Wisconsin's Election System is Vulnerable
(AP) Harry Wait was so determined to show Wisconsin’s election system is vulnerable to fraud that he logged onto the state website, requested an absentee ballot in the state Assembly speaker’s name and had it delivered to himself. Then he ran to a sheriff to tell him that...
Wisconsin activist says he committed voter fraud to expose potential voter fraud
The Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to meet next week to consider making a criminal referral against a Racine County man who has admitted ordering absentee ballots in the names of other voters in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state's voting system.
Mandela Barnes' Chances of Beating Ron Johnson in Wisconsin: Polls
Wisconsin's lieutenant governor is set to face off against the Republican senator now that the other top Democratic contenders have dropped out.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Saying goodbye to Sarah Godlweski
It was a bittersweet moment on Friday when State Treasurer Sarah Godlweski ended her U.S. Senate campaign. It was a week of rapid realignment, with Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropping out and backing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on Monday and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry following suit on Wednesday. With Democrats consolidating behind Barnes, the frontrunner is now all but certain to win the primary to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Public testing of Wisconsin voting equipment starts on Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) sent a reminder Friday that the public testing of electronic voting equipment to be used in the August 9 primary starts on Saturday. WEC says that the test provides an opportunity in communities across Wisconsin for the public to witness firsthand how...
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Wisconsin DOT: Tim Michels’ Company Earned $17 Million More Than Awarded Road Contracts
Michels Corp., the company that vice president and treasurer Tim Michels helps run, earned more than $17 million over the original contract amounts awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation during the last five years, Wisconsin Right Now has documented. The net earnings for the 31 projects were $17.7 million...
WBAY Green Bay
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More than 15% of tests are positive
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – More tests are coming back positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests over the last week that confirmed the virus -- is 15.1%, higher than any day since the omicron surge in January.
Comments / 7