Arts Outreach summer youth theater presents 'Grease' at Kalyra Winery | Elle Arvesen

lompocrecord.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lompoc Record
Traditional Buddhist celebration returns to Santa Maria after pandemic hiatus
The Obon Festival sponsored by the Guadalupe Buddhist Church is usually held the last Sunday of July, although the date may vary. Workshops are held in advance to teach people the Bon Odori dance so they can join in at the close of the festival. For information as the 2023...
Fiesta week is here! Meet the Spirit’s who will dance throughout the week
Each day this week a member of Fiesta will be joining News Channel 11 at 7:30am to discuss Old Spanish Days events. The post Fiesta week is here! Meet the Spirit’s who will dance throughout the week appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria celebrates its Obon Festival at the Veterans Memorial
The Veterans Memorial in Santa Maria will hold a Obon Festival. The post Santa Maria celebrates its Obon Festival at the Veterans Memorial appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fiesta 2022 Opening Ceremonies This Wednesday
For the first time in three years, Santa Barbara is having a Fiesta! And this Wednesday, as is tradition, the official opening of the five days of Fiesta will be held at Mercado De La Guerra counting down to the opening of the Mercados at 11 am. Everyone is cordially...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spirit of Fiesta is invited to Spain as Old Spanish Days crews work on Mercados and floats
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--For the first time in 3 years painters are touching up their booths at El Mercado Del Norte in Mackenzie Park and El Mercado De La Guerra Plaza. That's where fiesta food will make mouths water during Old Spanish Days. Sean Malis said his grandmother is in a 1939 black and white photo The post Spirit of Fiesta is invited to Spain as Old Spanish Days crews work on Mercados and floats appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Viva La Fiesta! Old Spanish Days Returns with Full Schedule of Parades, Performances
Fiesta is back this week with all of its traditional events, including the historical horse parade, mercados, the rodeo, and an array of dance and musical performances. Old Spanish Days, with events Wednesday through Sunday, is a tradition that dates back to 1924 with a parade to celebrate the reopening of the Lobero Theatre, according to Santa Barbara Fiesta. This year’s theme is “Todos Juntos en Familia,” or “All Together as a Family.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival x 25
Ironically, or not, mariachi music, the great American genre born in Jalisco in the mid-19th century, has its long weekend in the sun, Mexican style, during Old Spanish Days. Downtown, roaming mariachi bands keep the music rippling through the festive aura of the city in Fiesta mode. Meanwhile, up in the mythic hillside haven of the Santa Barbara Bowl in the prime-time slot of Saturday night during Fiesta, the widely acclaimed Mariachi Festival presents some of the finest artists in this genre in the world.
Local Bakeries in Santa Barbara prepare for Fiesta
Local bakeries in Santa Barbara are currently preparing for Fiesta. The post Local Bakeries in Santa Barbara prepare for Fiesta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Maria Elks holds a Craft Show event to raise money for the Golden Circle of Champions
Santa Maria Elks holds a Craft Show to raise money for the Golden Circle of Champions. The post Santa Maria Elks holds a Craft Show event to raise money for the Golden Circle of Champions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Fair returns on Wednesday
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County Fair returns midweek after a few years of COVID cancellations. The 145th fair will begin its 12 day run on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The fairgrounds, also known as Seaside Park, is located by the beach in Ventura. That's why the fair's public relations and marketing director James Lockwood recommends trying the The post Ventura County Fair returns on Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Santa Barbara’s Ritziest Sushi Bar Is Now Open
••• The Rosewood Miramar Beach’s sushi restaurant, AMA Sushi, quietly opened last night. From the release: “The restaurant derives its name from the valiant women who swam the ocean to collect fresh seafood for their villages,” and it’s pronounced ah-mah, not A-M-A as in the American Medical Association. “The restaurant is helmed by executive chef Kentaro Ikuta who hails from Osaka where he refined his craft before moving to California, spending the last thirteen years at Michelin-starred omakase concepts. Chef Ikuta is joined by chef de cuisine Scott Yonamine, who was most recently in Tokyo at Musahi Sushi, and sushi chef Wendy Ramos from Southern California’s renowned Nobu Malibu. […] AMA Sushi can be experienced a la carte or as an omakase meal.” I couldn’t get my hands on the menu, but I did find out that the two-hour omakase option is $185 per person, excluding beverages (and presumably gratuity and tax), and there’s a sake pairing for $130. To put the price in some perspective, Caruso’s and Sushi Bar Montecito are each $145 per person. I’m not generally inclined to drop that kind of money on sushi, so if you go, let’s hear what you thought. A photo of the à la carte menu would be welcome, too. (Photos by Jakob Layman.)
National Night Out is happening. The Central Coast cities participating
Each year on the first Tuesday in August, in cities and communities across the U.S., people come together for National Night Out. Here's what's happening on the Central Coast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Independent
Jeff Shaffer Got the 20-Year Itch — Again
Every 20 years or so, Jeff Shaffer gets an itch. For the last two decades, he has been the most visible face forward for S.B. ACT — also known as Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation — a super-group focusing on solving society ills. Shaffer has relentlessly, but quietly, pushed the powers-that-be toward more compassionate responses and effective solutions for those living in town without roofs over their heads. But that’s all about to change.
Lompoc Record
Roses & Raspberries: Roses to retirees, a bike donor and construction projects
A farewell bouquet of roses to Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Timothy Staffel, who retired last weekend after a lifetime of service to the community. Prior to entering the field of law, Staffel, who earned his bachelor's degree in journalism and political science, was a sportswriter for the Lompoc Record, sister paper to the Santa Maria Times. He went on to study law, run Moomau & Staffel Law Firm, and was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, where he served two terms as the 4th District supervisor beginning in 1992.
Kart racing enthusiasts took their sportsmanship to the Santa Maria Kart Track
The races were put on by the Santa Maria Karting Association and the Central California Kart Racing Association (CCKRA).
Lompoc Record
Old Town Market continues through Aug. 12
Old Town Market will continue from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 12 in the 100 block of South H Street. Dates and themes are as follows:. Aug. 5: Public Safety Night, featuring Lompoc Police Department's car cruise. Aug. 12: Healthy Lompoc Night.
lompocvmc.com
LVMC Community Update, July 29, 2022
This week our CEO updates the community on COVID Comments, Vaccinations, Patient Satisfaction and Patient/Family Feedback, and Narcan (Naloxone) Distribution. (July 29 was apparently a “slow day” in history) 1899 – First motorcycle race (Manhattan Beach, NY) 1907 – Sir Robert Baden-Powell formed the Boy Scouts in...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc Valley Medical Center labor and delivery nurse Anahi Fontanos receives DAISY Award
Lompoc Valley Medical Center has named labor and delivery registered nurse Anahi Fontanos as the July 2022 DAISY Award recipient for extraordinary care. The international award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care provided to patients and families every day. According to...
Santa Maria PD inviting the community to National Night Out event
Santa Maria Police Department, the City's Recreation and Parks Department, and the People for Leisure and Youth will be in attendance.
idesignarch.com
Mediterranean-Style Mansion on a Grand Estate in Montecito
Solana Estate in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California is situated on an 11-acre private knoll top with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains. Built in 1914 by Santa Barbara native Frederick Forrest Peabody and designed by architect Francis T. Underhill, the 22,000-square-foot estate at 256 Eucalyptus Hill Drive once served as the site of an American think tank, with visiting guests such as Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy.
Comments / 0