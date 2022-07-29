KOAA Survey: Where are you getting your back to school supplies?

As KOAA and Chick-fil-A launch our back to school supply drive, News5 would like to know where are you getting your school supplies?

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

KOAA News5 and Chick-Fil-A Back to School Supply Drive

KOAA News5 and Chick-fil-A are joining forces to make sure students in our area go back to school with the school supplies they need.

From August 1 st through August 15 th , you can drop off donated school supplies at 6 Chick-fil-A in southeast Colorado.

With inflation driving up the costs of everyday items, families feel the pinch. School supplies can be especially expensive.

You can help by purchasing supplies from our suggested supply list below, and when you visit Chick-fil-A before Aug. 15, you will find a convenient drop-off box right inside the store.

Thank you for supporting our students and teachers by providing the tools they need to succeed!

Participating Chick-fil-A Locations:

1535 West US Highway 50

Pueblo, CO. 81008

Pueblo, CO. 81008 391 Spectrum Loop

Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3800

Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3800 1620 S Nevada Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80905-2222

Colorado Springs, CO 80905-2222 5905 Dublin Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80923-7474

Colorado Springs, CO 80923-7474 3710 Bloomington St

Colorado Springs, CO 80922-3200

Colorado Springs, CO 80922-3200 575 Garden of the Gods Rd

Colorado Springs, CO 80907-3501

School Supply Suggestions:

Elementary School

#2 Wooden Pencils - unsharpened

Washable Glue Stick

Low Odor Dry Erase Markers, Chisel Tip, 4 ct., Assorted Colors (Black, Blue, Red, Green) Crayola Crayons

Washable Markers, Broad Line, 8 ct., Classic Colors

Bevel Eraser, Pink, Latex-Free

2 Pocket Heavy Duty Poly Folder with Brads, Assorted Colors

White Glue, 4oz

Gallon Zipper Bags

School Supply Box, 8” x 5” x 2”, Assorted Colors

Wide Ruled Composition Book

Wide Ruled Spiral Notebook, 70 ct., 3-Hole Punched

Wide Ruled Filler Paper, 100 ct., 3-Hole Punched

Highlighter, Pocket, Yellow, Chisel Tip

Colored Pencils, Full Length, Sharpened

Crayola Markers

Pencil Zipper Pouch

Boxes of Tissue

Hand sanitizer

Safety Scissors

White printer paper

Headphones (not ear buds)

Gallon and sandwich size bags

Paper towels

Middle & High School

#2 Pencils, Pre-Sharpened

Low Odor Dry Erase Marker, Chisel Tip, Black

College Ruled Filler Paper, 8” x 10 1⁄2”, 3-hole punched

College Ruled Composition Book, 100 ct.

Small Washable Glue Stick

Highlighter, Pocket, Yellow, Chisel Tip

Paper Mate Stick Pen, Medium Pt., Red

Bevel Eraser, Pink, Latex-Free

Colored Pencils, Full Length, Sharpened 12 ct.

College Ruled Spiral Notebook, 70 ct., 3-Hole Punched

Oxford Index Cards, 3” x 5 Ruled, 100 ct., White

Box of colored pens

5 Subject Notebooks

Scissors

Scientific calculators

Computer mouse

Earbuds or headphones

___

