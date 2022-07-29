ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp Rakes In Over $3.6 Million In Sales Following Art Gallery Debut

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tguNm_0gxjsTz400
mega

Johnny Depp 's estranged ex-wife, Amber Heard , still hasn't coughed up the $8.35 million she owes him after losing their bombshell defamation trial in May, but the Pirates of the Caribbean star isn't hurting for money.

Depp made over $3.6 million in a single night after selling 780 original art prints through the Castle Fine Art gallery in London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMGDn_0gxjsTz400
mega

AMBER HEARD'S PAL CALLS OUT PHOTO THAT SHOWS JOHNNY DEPP'S LAWYER CAMILLE VASQUEZ GETTING CHUMMY WITH TRIAL'S EXPERT WITNESS

Among the prints available were his "Friends & Heroes" collection, which focused on "people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person." It featured portraits of Bob Dylan , Al Pacino , Elizabeth Taylor and Keith Richards that could be purchased separately or as a set. They reportedly sold out "almost immediately" after being listed.

"Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him," Castle Fine Art wrote of the four-piece collection. "From his dear friend Keith Richards, who inspired the mannerisms of the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow , to Bob Dylan, whose creative influence on the artist is seen in his vivid and immortal portrayal by Johnny."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07u7tf_0gxjsTz400
mega

The gallery described Depp's artistic style as similar to Neo-Expressionists who "abandon any sense of wanting to imitate nature and instead seek to express their emotional experience," characterized by "vividly contrasting colors" and art that tells a story.

"Recognizable images of people in popular culture are recast in vibrant, bright colors, and overlayed with the energy and wit of Street Art," Castle Fine Art continued. "The result is a series of iconic images of media figures that have moved beyond the impersonal graphic simplicity of Pop Art. It's Pop Art with feeling."

The actor's artistic influences include Jean-Michael Basquiat and Julian Schnabel .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fE44h_0gxjsTz400
mega

JOHNNY DEPP'S NFTS SELL FOR $800,000, ACTOR DONATES MONEY TO CHARITY EX AMBER HEARD BROKE PROMISE TO

"I've always used art to express my feelings , and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire," Depp spoke of his inspiration for his art in a statement published by the gallery. "My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves."

The Sunday Times was first to report on Depp's sold out art.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard 'Enjoying Herself' With Lavish Dinners In Hamptons As She Fights Ex Johnny Depp Over New Trial

Owing her ex-husband millions of dollars isn't stopping Amber Heard from enjoying her life. The embattled star has been hiding out in the Hamptons following her brutal court loss last month, and she seems to be fine with spending a pretty penny despite owing Johnny Depp $8.35 million. (The seven-person Virginia jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in his defamation suit against Heard, who walked away with $2 million in her $100 million counterclaim.)
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement

Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Julian Schnabel
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood ‘Popped’ His Son After He Made An Error At A Party

American actor and film director Clint Eastwood rose to international prominence based on his character as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, the first of it produced in 1964. According to his son, 36-year-old Scott Eastwood, who is one of Clint’s eight children from different mothers, the actor, who was always in the middle of glitz and paparazzi, did not condone his children despite being a Hollywood superstar.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Street Art#Pop Art#Neo Expressionists
Rolling Stone

These Never-Before-Seen Elvis Photos Just Got Released As Affordable Wall Art

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. On the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s buzzy Elvis biopic, Sonic Editions has some more exciting news for fans of the King: the art retailer has launched a collection of rare and never-before-seen Elvis photographs — all available for purchase as limited-edition wall art. Sonic Editions’ Elvis Presley Collection, as it’s called, delivers 16 unique prints drawn from professional photographers and photo archives alike. Some images from the new collection are instantly recognizable, but...
VISUAL ART
DoYouRemember?

How Is Lisa Marie Presley In $16 Million Debt Despite Inheriting Her Father’s Millions?

Aside from being a singer-songwriter and author, Lisa Marie Presley is well known because her late father is the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Additionally, she’s had romances with well-known celebrities like first husband Danny Keough; second husband, King of Pop Michael Jackson; as well as Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, and music producer Michael Lockwood. She had two children — Benjamin and Riley— with Keough and another two with Lockwood, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. Sadly, her first son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Cinemablend

Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp

The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Brad Pitt Buys $40 Million Historic House on California Coast

Brad Pitt is now the proud new owner of a historic home. The 58-year-old actor and architecture aficionado has reportedly purchased a $40 million home in Carmel Highlands on the California coast, located on a seaside bluff and marking one of the most expensive real estate deals ever made in the area. The Wall Street Journal reported the high-profile sale.
CALIFORNIA STATE
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Peek Inside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Iconic Los Angeles Penthouse for $1.76M

The home where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard spent much of their brief marriage is currently up for sale. Listing agents for a Los Angeles penthouse say that the penthouse apartment they are selling was where the infamous couple "spent a good amount of their time" before their separation. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com you can now tour it for yourself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

89K+
Followers
2K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy