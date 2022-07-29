Johnny Depp Rakes In Over $3.6 Million In Sales Following Art Gallery Debut

mega

Johnny Depp 's estranged ex-wife, Amber Heard , still hasn't coughed up the $8.35 million she owes him after losing their bombshell defamation trial in May, but the Pirates of the Caribbean star isn't hurting for money.

Depp made over $3.6 million in a single night after selling 780 original art prints through the Castle Fine Art gallery in London.

Among the prints available were his "Friends & Heroes" collection, which focused on "people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person." It featured portraits of Bob Dylan , Al Pacino , Elizabeth Taylor and Keith Richards that could be purchased separately or as a set. They reportedly sold out "almost immediately" after being listed.

"Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him," Castle Fine Art wrote of the four-piece collection. "From his dear friend Keith Richards, who inspired the mannerisms of the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow , to Bob Dylan, whose creative influence on the artist is seen in his vivid and immortal portrayal by Johnny."

The gallery described Depp's artistic style as similar to Neo-Expressionists who "abandon any sense of wanting to imitate nature and instead seek to express their emotional experience," characterized by "vividly contrasting colors" and art that tells a story.

"Recognizable images of people in popular culture are recast in vibrant, bright colors, and overlayed with the energy and wit of Street Art," Castle Fine Art continued. "The result is a series of iconic images of media figures that have moved beyond the impersonal graphic simplicity of Pop Art. It's Pop Art with feeling."

The actor's artistic influences include Jean-Michael Basquiat and Julian Schnabel .

"I've always used art to express my feelings , and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire," Depp spoke of his inspiration for his art in a statement published by the gallery. "My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves."

The Sunday Times was first to report on Depp's sold out art.