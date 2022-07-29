ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn for Mega Millions' $1.28 billion jackpot

By Justin Boggs
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtAYe_0gxjsQKt00

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot, which had grow to $1.28 billion, were drawn on Friday night.

Those numbers, according to Mega Million's website , are 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and 14.

It marks the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the third largest in US history. Officials upped the jackpot on Friday from $1.1 billion.

The largest jackpot in US history came in 2016 when three people split an over $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot.

Sure, the odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million, but there might be ways of improving your chances of winning the entire jackpot.

According to USA Mega, since Oct. 31, 2017, No. 17 has been the most-drawn number, followed by Nos. 10, 14 and 31. These numbers have been picked in over 9% of drawings over the last five years.

No. 51 is the least-picked number, having only been drawn 4.24% of the time.

No. 7 has been hot of late, picked in 17 of the last 100 drawings.

Regarding the Mega Ball, No. 22 has been picked the most since October 31, 2017. It has been the Mega Ball 28 times, while No. 7 has been the Mega Ball just 13 times.

If you are hoping to avoid sharing the jackpot, your best bet would be to pick numbers above 31, as many people play anniversaries and birthdays. Mega Millions has 70 white balls and 25 Mega Balls.

The numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. ET.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the nation's third-largest lottery prize. It grew so...
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy