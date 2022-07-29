Obituary: Vicky Foote (May 29, 1962 ~ July 25, 2022)

TRUSSVILLE — A Former Trussville teacher is encouraging others to be kind in her new book. Sally Blass Murray writes books to encourage young readers and teach life lessons in a fun and creative way. She is the author of a series of five “guess who” books entitled God Made Me! Who Am I? Farm Animals, Zoo Animals, Ocean Creatures, Jungle Animals, and Insects. Her newest book, When You Take A Cow On A Train, is a book about encouragement, choosing to be kind, and looking for the best in others.

TRUSSVILLE, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO