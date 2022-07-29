Obituary: Vicky Foote (May 29, 1962 ~ July 25, 2022)

www.trussvilletribune.com
Obituary: Ruth M. “Ruby” Cornelius (May 2, 1928 ~ July 26, 2022)
Ruth M. “Ruby” Cornelius, 94, went to be with Jesus on July 26, 2022. She is a member of the First Baptist Church of Center Point for over 60 years. She taught Children’s Sunday School for over 20 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Doug Cornelius, of 66 years. She is survived […]
Obituary: Clifford E. Odom (May 27, 1931 ~ July 22, 2022)
Clifford E. Odom, 91, of Trussville, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022. He was born on May 27, 1931, in Walker County to Henson Odom and Martha Brown Odom. He was a Veteran serving in the US Army during the Korean conflict for six years and then served in the Alabama National Guard for […]
Obituary: Linda Farris White (July 18, 1953 ~ July 20, 2022)
Linda White of Pinson, AL, passed away at the age of 69 Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Birmingham, AL, after a three-year battle with ovarian cancer. Linda was born on July 18, 1953, in Birmingham, AL, to Charles & Lillian Copeland Farris. She married her husband, Michael White of Pleasant Grove, AL, on September 22, […]
Obituary: Ellis Leon Sanders (May 7, 1929 ~ July 20, 2022)
Ellis Leon Sanders was born at the dawn of the Great Depression in Warrior, Alabama. He was raised by a single father who was devoted to his work running a hardware and appliance store as well as rental properties. His childhood was largely unsupervised, but he had many fun-loving friends and worked hard to help […]
Clay woman passes away after long battle with cancer
From The Tribune staff reports CLAY — A Clay woman has passed away after battling cancer for nearly three years. Tiffanie Morton, also known as Tiff, was diagnosed with cancer in my lower digestive tract in October of 2019. According to a post on the #TeamTiff Facebook Page, she fought hard until the end. Morton […]
Two inmates die at William Donaldson Correctional Facility, family sought for one of them
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — Two inmates died at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility this weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 65-year-old Lee Clemon Hardy was an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a 20-year sentence for robbery from a 2003 conviction out of Calhoun County. He was found unresponsive […]
UPDATE: Unidentified man killed on I-459 NB
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was killed on I-459 NB on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 4:33 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Interstate 459 North at mile marker 32 in Birmingham. The unidentified man was pronounced […]
Two teens killed in Cullman County crash
From The Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed two lives on Monday, August 1, at approximately 1:21 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Caden A. Rodgers, 19, of Holly Pond, was fatally injured when the 2001 Saturn SL he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility […]
Ribbon-cutting held for LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Leeds
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Leeds held a ribbon cutting with LifeSouth Community Blood Center in their new location in Leeds on Monday, July 25. The LifeSouth Community Blood Center is located at 1725 Ashville Road, Suite 121 in the Leeds Station Shopping Center. […]
Former Trussville teacher encourages others to be kind with new book
TRUSSVILLE — A Former Trussville teacher is encouraging others to be kind in her new book. Sally Blass Murray writes books to encourage young readers and teach life lessons in a fun and creative way. She is the author of a series of five “guess who” books entitled God Made Me! Who Am I? Farm Animals, Zoo Animals, Ocean Creatures, Jungle Animals, and Insects. Her newest book, When You Take A Cow On A Train, is a book about encouragement, choosing to be kind, and looking for the best in others.
Crash closes I-459 northbound near Trussville
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — An early morning crash on Tuesday has closed Interstate 459 to traffic near Trussville, according to the Alabama State Troopers Office. “A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, has caused roadway blockage,” Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal said. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes […]
God Is Bigger Movement announces Bass Fishing Tournament date
From The Tribune staff reports PELL CITY — The God Is Bigger Movement (GIBM) is looking for anglers for the 5th Annual God Is Bigger Movement Bass Fishing Tournament to be held on Saturday, September 17, at Lakeside Park/Sports Complex in Pell City. The God is Bigger Movement is a non-profit 501(C)3 independent organization that […]
Unidentified man killed after struck by vehicle
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on Monday, August 1, at approximately 1:32 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the decedent was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham. The […]
Tribune Sports Live to host ‘Media Days’ this week
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Football programs from the eight area high schools The Tribune covers will appear this week as part of the paper’s first-ever ‘Media Days’ event this Thursday and Friday, broadcast live via Tribune Sports Live. Sports editor Bobby Mathews will host the event as coaches and players talk about […]
Coroner ID’s 26-year-old man killed inside motel
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a 26-year-old man killed inside a motel on Saturday, July 30, at approximately 8:52 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Bill Daren Brown, Jr., of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault inside a motel room located […]
Early screening for lung cancer enhances survival rates
By Hannah Curran, Editor BIRMINGHAM — In accordance with World Lung Cancer Day held on August 1, physicians with Ascension St. Vincent’s Eastern Pulmonary and survivors of lung cancer discuss the importance of early screening for lung cancer. Dr. Joshua Gautney, a physician at Ascension St. Vincent’s Eastern Pulmonary, explained that lung cancer is the […]
Reflections: A Bag With Holes
Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. By Michael J. Brooks, Special to The Tribune Best-selling author James Patterson in his new autobiography told about being on the “Oprah” show in Chicago. He and his co-writer came to promote their latest book that contained a lot of questions they called “mostly ridiculous.” Ms. Winfrey took […]
Trussville Mayor announces 2022 Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Mayor Buddy Choat announces the 2022 Trussville Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, scheduled for August 5 at the Trussville Civic Center. The buffet will open at 6:30 a.m.; the program will begin at 7:00 a.m. This second annual prayer event will be hosted by the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce, […]
UPDATE: Pinson 16-year-old charged with capital murder of Clay-Chalkville graduate
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Pinson 16-year-old was charged with capital murder of a recent Clay-Chalkville graduate on Friday, July 29. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile has been charged in the July 25, 2022, shooting death of 18-year-old Lacorian Maxwell. The suspect’s name is being withheld by […]
Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the family of deceased individual
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individual. Jerry Melton Williams, 62, of Birmingham, died on July 21, 2021, at 6:29 a.m. Williams was found unresponsive lying on the ground near an apartment building in the 7700 block of Madrid Avenue in Birmingham.
