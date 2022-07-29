Angry 9/11 family members protest Saudi golf league’s arrival at Trump-owned course

Jay Winuk speaks at a news conference called by 9/11 victims' families, survivors, and first responders to protest the Saudi sponsored golf tournament at Donald Trump's Bedminster golf course, Friday, July 29, 2022. Jeff Bachner/New York Daily News/TNS

Tears flowed and emotions flared as irate 9/11 family members once more blasted ex-President Donald Trump for hosting the Saudi-financed LIV Golf tour Friday — just 42 miles from Ground Zero.

“We’re standing in the backyard of where people were turned to dust,” said an emotional Brett Eagleson, gathered with other protesters near Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, N.J. “This is the worst form of greed and of evil. The golfers and the former president are cowards.”

The family members clutched photos of their loved ones lost when the World Trade Center was taken down by terrorists, with many wearing red or blue baseball caps reading “9/11 Justice.”

A number made mention of a 2019 meeting with Trump where he posed for photos with 9/11 family members and promised to release classified memos linking the Saudi government to the terrorist attack. Trump never followed through, with President Biden eventually making the documents public.

“You lied to our faces and continued your bulls--- statements,” said Tim Frolic, who miraculously found his way out from the 80th Floor of the South Tower. “It’s deplorable.”

Frolic minced no words about the participating golfers, including big names like Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson — who all signed multi-million dollar LIV deals.

“‘Never forget’ did not come with an expiration date,” he said. “There’s outrage, hurt and confusion ... These athletes made a personal decision to be bought off by Saudi Arabia.”

The families, who are pursuing a lawsuit seeking damages from Saudi Arabia for its alleged role in the attacks, released a scathing ad slamming Trump for welcoming the LIV tournament. The amount of money Trump’s golf club will receive for the event was not disclosed.

Trump’s decision to host the LIV tour came after his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol led the PGA of America to sever its ties with the ex-president. The House Committee investigating the riot at the Capitol reported Trump watched it unfold at the White House, refusing pleas from family and friends to call for its halt.

Trump, a native New Yorker who was in Manhattan on 9/11, rubbed a little more salt in the 21-year-old wounds by playing the course in a pro-am round earlier in the week. He welcomed the new golf tour barely six weeks before the upcoming anniversary of the terrorist attack that toppled the twin 110-story towers in lower Manhattan.

“You’re not just playing golf, you’re taking a stance,” said Juliette Scauso, who lost her 46-year-old FDNY dad on 9/11. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is allowed to operate on American soil with complete impunity. How much money does it take to turn your back on your country?”

The former president shrugged off his critics while playing on the course a day earlier.

“No regrets,” he said of the nascent golf operation. “I like it.”

He’d previously urged golfers to “ take the money ,” predicting that the Saudi-backed league would eventually merge with the PGA.

Attorney Jay Winuk, whose brother Glen was a volunteer EMT killed when he ran inside the burning buildings to help others, expressed his anger at the event denounced by critics as Saudi “sportswashing.”

The participating pros, along with Trump, were left with “blood money” on their hands as the families wait for justice, he said.