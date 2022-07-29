Mega Millions Lottery: Expert Advice for Players and Potential Winners

www.newsweek.com
DOUBLE BUBBLE
3d ago
With that amount I would not worry about investments. lol That amount of cash would definitely outlive me and I have no children. But I guess I could buy me some like Madonna and Angelina Jolie 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Reply(1)
7
bcfhas
3d ago
With that amount of money I would have newsom physically removed from California
Reply(1)
7
Jacqueline Croasdale
3d ago
don't waste your money. you have a 1 in 300 million chance of winning then the government takes most of it.
Reply
3
Related
Lotto player who was given tickets as present thought she’d hit $100 jackpot but was stunned to find out the real prize
A LOTTERY player thought she had won $100 but was left stunned when she realized she had scooped the top prize. A woman, from Maryland, revealed that she was given six tickets as a present from her friend. The player, 38, told Maryland Lottery that she had thought she had...
CEO of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets - one for each of his employees - to have a shot at winning $830 million prize: If one wins, they'll all share the jackpot
Founder and CEO of Raising Canes bought 50,000 Mega Millions tickets to help give his employees the chance to win the $830 million prize on Tuesday's drawing. Todd Graves and co-CEO AJ Kumaran headed to separate gas stations on Monday to purchase one ticket per employee at Raising Cane's. If one ticket is the winner of the jackpot, the cash - which comes to $480 million after taxes and deductions - will be split among every employee in the company.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'
DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes
A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Experts: What To Do With Your Money if You Win the Lottery
Winning a life-changing amount in the lottery, whether it's six figures on a scratch-off ticket or megamillions in the Powerball drawing, could give you the financial freedom you desire. Pay off all...
A lottery expert says players should not use birthdays or anniversary numbers 'because that's what a lot of people do'
A lottery expert told Inside Edition that a player had a better chance of winning the $1.2 billion lottery if they chose high numbers.
CNBC
Here are 4 key things to consider if you actually hit the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot
The jackpot for Mega Millions' Friday night drawing is $1.28 billion, with a cash option of $747.2 million. The chance of a single ticket matching all numbers drawn is about 1 in 302.5 million. If you manage to beat the odds, here's what to do first. Sure, someone may beat...
‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Michigan man wins $6 million in lottery scratch-off
A Michigan man set a record after winning $6 million in the state’s newest instant scratch-off game, and he is still scratching his head in wonder after his good fortune. In a news release on Friday, Michigan Lottery officials said the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County won the biggest prize ever offered in the state’s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, the Detroit Free Press reported. A $50 ticket returned a huge payoff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Winning numbers for Mega Millions $830 million jackpot announced
The winning numbers for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing are: 29, 63, 66, 7, 60 and a 15 "mega ball." The jackpot has swollen to an estimated $830 million. The jackpot would be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize of all time and the third-largest Mega Millions prize. The drawing took place at 11 p.m. Eastern time.
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?
The Mega Millions lottery drawing stands at $630 million as of Wednesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. Images of grand homes, yachts and airplanes are surely tempting, but with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you net in the end may not be what you were expecting.
Lottery official gives update on winning ticket
One winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.34 billion was sold at a Speedway store in Des Plaines Illinois, according to a state lottery official. The winner has not yet come forward and identified themselves.
New York Islanders buy $50,000 worth of Mega Millions lottery tickets as jackpot reaches $1.2 billion
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.2 billion and everyone wants a piece of the pie. Everyone, including the New York Islanders, which purchased $50,000 in tickets, the team announced. Why $50,000? Apparently, the figure is in honor of the team’s 50th anniversary. Per Newsday’s Andrew Gross:
What To Do (and Not Do) If You Win the Lottery
Winning the lottery is exciting, but what should you do with your prize money, and how can you avoid blowing it? Check out this guide to help you manage.
morningbrew.com
You just won the Mega Millions. Now what?
The Mega Millions will hold a drawing tonight for a jackpot of $810 million. If won at that amount, it’d be the fourth-largest lottery prize in history. Let’s get this out of the way first: You won’t win the jackpot. You just…won’t. The odds of winning are about 1-in-302 million, which means you’re far more likely to die from a meteorite strike or go to the ER because of a pogo stick injury than win the Mega Millions.
We might never know who won the Mega Millions jackpot. That's not usually the case
Most states do not currently grant anonymity to lottery winners. Some lawmakers have tried to change that in recent years out of growing privacy and safety concerns.
Rare quarter sells for $2,152 online – what’s so unique about the coin and how to spot it
IT'S possible your quarters may be worth thousands so you'll want to check anywhere you store change around your home. Since 1796, the US Mint has been producing quarters. From the Liberty to the Washington design, you may have a coin that's valuable. Typically, this will depend on low mintage,...
Raising Cane’s owner purchases 50,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets for his employees
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot sits at an estimated $810 million and that has a lot of people scrambling to buy a ticket, including Raising Cane’s owner Todd Graves.
Mega Millions Had 14.3 Million Winning Tickets, 27 Millionaires on Friday
Five tickets in Florida are worth at least $1 million, but that's not where the grand prize was won.
Lottery club who have pooled cash for 20 years finally wins million-dollar jackpot – but there’s a dramatic twist
A CLUB of lottery players has won a million-dollar jackpot after 20 years of pooling their money to buy tickets - but they almost missed their prize. The self-proclaimed "Lunch Bunch Crew" has been working and playing together for two decades, and finally struck it big with numbers drawn on June 18.
History of the lottery
From Roman emperors to U.S. Founding Fathers, lotteries have played an integral part in society throughout the world.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
924M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 21