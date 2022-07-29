6 REITs To Consider With Dividends Above 5%

www.benzinga.com
Is Multifamily Real Estate Really A Good Hedge Against Inflation?
News headlines that read “Inflation Hits New 40-Year High” have become all too common as the 40-year record has been broken several times already this year. The continued increase in the consumer price index (CPI) is causing more investors to look for ways to protect their portfolios or even benefit from rising costs.
Clarus: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Clarus CLAR. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2.5 cents per share. On Friday, Clarus will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has been known to make some highly criticized forward-looking predictions. Wood and her colleagues have some of the higher price targets on Wall Street for Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here's a look at how much an investment could be worth in the future if their price targets...
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
10 Highest Yielding Dow Jones Stocks: Which Stocks Pay Out 3.2% To 5.5% To Investors?
Created in 1896 by Charles Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the oldest and most followed equity indexes for overall stock market health. The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 stocks on a price-weighted basis. The index has changed its holdings many times throughout history and...
Expert Ratings for Endeavor Gr Hldgs
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 11 analysts have an average price target of $32.45 versus the current price of Endeavor Gr Hldgs at $22.64, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
SunPower Clocks 63% Revenue Growth In Q2; Adds Record Customers
SunPower Corp SPWR reported non-GAAP second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 63% year-on-year to $414.1 million, beating the consensus of $362.2 million. SPWR added a record 19,700 customers, up 51% Y/Y. Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 120 basis points to 21.3%. Adjusted EPS of $0.03 missed the consensus of $0.04. Adjusted EBITDA...
Captor Capital Fiscal 2021 Revenue Grows 102% YoY, Here Are The Details
Captor Capital Corp. CPTR NMVA NMVA released its audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, revealing revenues from the sale of cannabis at the company’s California dispensary network were $32.73 million, with the company recording a gross profit of $12.3 million. Financial Highlights. On a...
Analyst Ratings for Four Corners Property
Within the last quarter, Four Corners Property FCPT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Four Corners Property. The company has an average price target of $29.75 with a high of $33.00 and a low of $26.00.
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Short Volatility Alert: Newmont Corporation
On Monday, shares of Newmont Corporation NEM experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.75% to $44.94. The overall sentiment for NEM has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
Expert Ratings for Celsius Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Celsius Holdings CELH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Celsius Holdings has an average price target of $79.25 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $55.00.
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.55% to $15.21 Monday afternoon. Movement may be due to continued strength following last week's earnings report. Ford last week reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Automotive sales of $37.91 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Total company revenue was $40.2 billion in the quarter.
Audacious FY22 Revenue Grows A Staggering 1200% YoY, What's Their Secret?
Australis Capital Inc. AUSAF AUSA released its unaudited results for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, revealing revenue increased by over 1,200% to nearly CA$9.5 million ($7.38 million), driven predominantly by a full year of ALPS revenue consolidated, as well as growth in the ALPS business throughout the year, along with management fee income starting in fiscal '22 related to the Green Therapeutics ("GT") business.
Nebula Brands Emerges as Star to Watch in Global Constellation of Amazon Aggregators
Nebula Brands has announced a major new fundraising, bolstering its place as China’s top player in an emerging global group of Amazon aggregators. Company has purchased a number of Chinese brands in Amazon marketplaces since last year, but is likely to sharply accelerate the pace in the run-up to a potential IPO as early as 2025.
Short Volatility Alert: Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
On Monday, shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +17.94% to $0.75. The overall sentiment for RVPH has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility...
