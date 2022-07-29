ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

6 REITs To Consider With Dividends Above 5%

By John Navin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Is Multifamily Real Estate Really A Good Hedge Against Inflation?

News headlines that read “Inflation Hits New 40-Year High” have become all too common as the 40-year record has been broken several times already this year. The continued increase in the consumer price index (CPI) is causing more investors to look for ways to protect their portfolios or even benefit from rising costs.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Clarus: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Clarus CLAR. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2.5 cents per share. On Friday, Clarus will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Vornado Realty Trust#Dividend Yield#Dividend Payments#Reits#Business Industry#Linus Business#Reit#Cto Realty Growth Inc#Mpw
Benzinga

Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Endeavor Gr Hldgs

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 11 analysts have an average price target of $32.45 versus the current price of Endeavor Gr Hldgs at $22.64, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
STOCKS
Benzinga

SunPower Clocks 63% Revenue Growth In Q2; Adds Record Customers

SunPower Corp SPWR reported non-GAAP second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 63% year-on-year to $414.1 million, beating the consensus of $362.2 million. SPWR added a record 19,700 customers, up 51% Y/Y. Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 120 basis points to 21.3%. Adjusted EPS of $0.03 missed the consensus of $0.04. Adjusted EBITDA...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Four Corners Property

Within the last quarter, Four Corners Property FCPT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Four Corners Property. The company has an average price target of $29.75 with a high of $33.00 and a low of $26.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Newmont Corporation

On Monday, shares of Newmont Corporation NEM experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.75% to $44.94. The overall sentiment for NEM has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Celsius Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Celsius Holdings CELH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Celsius Holdings has an average price target of $79.25 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $55.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.55% to $15.21 Monday afternoon. Movement may be due to continued strength following last week's earnings report. Ford last week reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Automotive sales of $37.91 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Total company revenue was $40.2 billion in the quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Audacious FY22 Revenue Grows A Staggering 1200% YoY, What's Their Secret?

Australis Capital Inc. AUSAF AUSA released its unaudited results for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, revealing revenue increased by over 1,200% to nearly CA$9.5 million ($7.38 million), driven predominantly by a full year of ALPS revenue consolidated, as well as growth in the ALPS business throughout the year, along with management fee income starting in fiscal '22 related to the Green Therapeutics ("GT") business.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

On Monday, shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +17.94% to $0.75. The overall sentiment for RVPH has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy