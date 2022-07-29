6 REITs To Consider With Dividends Above 5%

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Clarus CLAR. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2.5 cents per share. On Friday, Clarus will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO