States hope for revenue boost with Mega Millions craze

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. 16-year-old Imani Thompson left her home in Pantego on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at about 1:00 pm and has not been seen or heard from since. Imani is 5’ 5” tall and weighs about 140 lbs. She has black and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left home. If you know the whereabouts of Imani Thompson, you are asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

1 DAY AGO