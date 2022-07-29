States hope for revenue boost with Mega Millions craze

www.wwaytv3.com
2 Mega Millions tickets sold in North Carolina win $1 million
Two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each were sold in the Charlotte area.
thecoastlandtimes.com
New physician arrives in Manteo; expansion plans announced
In a Friday, July 22 video message, Ronnie Sloan, president of The Outer Banks Hospital, announced that a new physician is now working at Outer Banks Family Medicine – Manteo. He also outlined expansion plans for the Manteo office. As previously announced, David Worthen, MD started seeing patients Wednesday,...
WITN
Community spread of COVID-19 remains high in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most of Eastern North Carolina is under a high risk for community spread of Covid-19, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Friday’s map shows that all of WITN’s viewing area is at high risk. That includes Bertie County, which was...
Plane loses power, lands safely on North Carolina highway
CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) — A small plane lost power Monday morning and made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 64 outside Creswell. No one was hurt when the plane was forced to land on the highway near Creswell just outside Plymouth, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the aircraft’s landing gear was […]
WITN
Martin General Hospital ICU closed starting Monday due to staffing shortages
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One hospital here in the East is closing its ICU unit starting Monday due to staffing shortages. The Williamston hospital’s staff said staffing difficulties have forced them to close their ICU. The medical-surgical and emergency departments will still be open and functional. According to...
Perquimans Sheriff’s Office warns of fake Amazon scam
The Perquimans County Sheriff's Office wants residents to know about a scam acting as Amazon.
Charges dismissed temporarily for Suffolk Tower arson suspect
Charges against a man accused of setting fire to the Suffolk Tower Apartments last summer have been temporarily dismissed because he was deemed incompetent to stand trial.
Currituck single-vehicle crash sends driver to hospital
A driver in Shawboro was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating teen
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. 16-year-old Imani Thompson left her home in Pantego on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at about 1:00 pm and has not been seen or heard from since. Imani is 5’ 5” tall and weighs about 140 lbs. She has black and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left home. If you know the whereabouts of Imani Thompson, you are asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue responds to overturned excavator
NORFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to the 5900 Block of Indian Trail Saturday just before 10 a.m. for a technical rescue, the department said. When first responders arrived, they found a man pinned under an excavator half a mile off the roadway, the department said. SFR...
Man charged with DWI drove over 115 during Gates pursuit, sheriff’s office says
A man who drove more than 115 mph down US 158 in Gates County was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, the Gates County Sheriff's Office says.
