ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lula, GA

5 pounds of meth, LSD seized in North Georgia drug trafficking investigation

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqhAu_0gxjrff700
Roughly 5 pounds of methamphetamine, some LSD and two firearms were seized after a series of searches and traffic stops in Lula and surrounding areas. Photo provided by the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

A three-month multi-agency investigation led authorities to 5 pounds of meth in North Georgia and four arrests so far, including a Lula man who was the primary suspect.

Trevor Wade Southers, 21, of Lula, was charged Monday, July 25, after law enforcement made a series of searches and traffic stops Thursday, July 21, including one search in Lula.

The drugs, which also included some LSD, had an estimated street value between $50,000-60,000, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman said. Hillsman added that value can fluctuate based on the local supply.

Hillsman said more arrests are anticipated.

Citing the ongoing nature of the investigation, he did not release much information Friday, July 29, on the case.

Southers faces three counts of methamphetamine trafficking. Derek Malcolm Daniel, 35, of Dahlonega, and Shelbi Deanna Eanes, 27, of Cornelia were also charged with meth trafficking.

Eanes was separately charged with tampering with evidence, and Thomas Christopher Moore, 39, of Lula, was charged with possession of meth and LSD.

The sheriff’s offices in Hall, Banks and Lumpkin counties worked with federal agencies including the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI’s Major Offenders Task Force.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncounty.news

Alabama man arrested for meth

An Alabama man is behind bars on methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy. The deputy initiated the stop on Pate Pond Road near Church Avenue on July 29 where a department issued K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics during the stop. A search of the vehicle was conducted during which methamphetamine was found..
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An imprisoned gang leader known for heading a South Georgia drug ring has been served a life sentence in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, 41, also known as “Bijay”, was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison, consecutive...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumpkin, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Lula, GA
City
Cornelia, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Dahlonega, GA
wcti12.com

Man sentenced to over 17 years for trafficking drugs into NC

WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — Demetrice “Peanut” Parker, 47, of Waycross Georgia, was sentenced to 17 years and 3 months in prison for illegally owning a gun and his part in a drug trafficking conspiracy that was responsible for the distribution of more than 37 kilograms of meth and 300 grams of heroin from Georgia to Eastern Carolina between 2018 and 2021. Parker had previously been convicted on federal drug trafficking charges in Georgia.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WRBL News 3

Georgia man facing multiple charges following multi-agency human trafficking/drug investigation

GEORGIA (WRBL) – According to officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Gwinnett County man has been arrested on drug related charges after a multi-agency joint human trafficking/prostitution and drug investigation. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Andrew Jones, age 34, has been charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Fentanyl, and Possession of a […]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#North Georgia#Drug Trafficking#Lsd#Drugs#Charge Trent Hillsman#Hall Banks#Fbi
allongeorgia.com

Georgia’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Obtains Guilty Plea and 25 Year Sentence

Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that Christopher Weldon has pleaded guilty to one count each of human trafficking and statutory rape. A Clayton County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on July 25, 2022, and sentenced the defendant to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in custody. Weldon will also be listed on the sex offender registry. The victim was present in court and provided a victim impact statement.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxl.com

Two arrested for drug and traffic violations charges in Tift and Cook County

On Monday, two men were arrested by members of the Tift County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Cook County Sheriff's Office on drug and traffic violation charges. According to the Tift County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Chadwick Estrada, of Doraville, Georgia, was pulled over in Cook County by GSP for traffic offenses. GSP requested the assistance of the Cook County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit's.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
thunderboltradio.com

Arrest Made After Large Seizure of Fentanyl Pills in Middle Tennessee

A large amount of dangerous fentanyl-laced pills were seized in a Middle Tennessee arrest. An investigation by drug agents and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Middle Tennessee High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force, and the Murfreesboro Police Department, resulted in the seizure of approximately 15-thousand fentanyl-laced pills.
MURFREESBORO, TN
nowhabersham.com

Driver arrested after disabling two state patrol cars during chase

A pickup truck driver was arrested Wednesday evening after leading law enforcement on a chase through three Northeast Georgia counties. The suspect driver disabled two Georgia State Patrol vehicles during the pursuit, says GSP’s Courtney Floyd. At 8:38 p.m. on July 27, Habersham County Dispatch asked troopers from Post...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

White County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report For June

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s office made 15 felony arrests during the month of June, that’s part of the information contained in the Monthly Activities Report for June released Friday by the Sheriff’s Office. The report shows 9 DUI arrests, 37 accident reports, 18 domestic calls, and...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

White County man jailed after disabling two GSP units during chase

A White County man remains jailed in Hall County following a high-speed chase through three counties Wednesday night. Clyde Davis Broadway JR., 41, of Sautee-Nacoochee is being held on two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, felony fleeing or attempting to elude, driving on wrong side of roadway, reckless driving, driving under the influence, open container, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and traffic charges, jail records show.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
8K+
Followers
144
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy