Restaurants

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Is there a better game day snack than chicken wings, loading up your plate as you watch your favorite past time? Whether you want a spicy Buffalo wing with cooling ranch or bleu cheese dressing or a sweeter barbecue or flavorful garlic sauce, your perfect chicken wing is just a bite away .

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the restaurants serving up the best chicken wings in each state, from delicious sports bar snacks to expertly smoked wings tossed in your favorite sauce. According to the site, "Not only are they a staple on sports bar menus, but you can also find them on the appetizer menus at fancy restaurants."

So which North Carolina restaurant has the best chicken wings in the state?

Buffalo Brothers

Buffalo Brothers, found in several locations around the state, was named as the best place in all of North Carolina for chicken wings. Find your nearest location at the Buffalo Brothers website .

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about North Carolina's best chicken wings:

"Buffalo Brothers is the real deal. The restaurant got its start in Buffalo, New York, the home of buffalo wings. With multiple locations in North Carolina, the menu features buffalo wings, tenders, and shrimp. There's also a buffalo dip, wrap, and sandwich."

Check out the full list here to see the best chicken wings spot in each state.

Charlotte, NC
