W W Grainger Shares Soar On Solid Q2, Raised FY22 Guidance

Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
Cazoo Shares Skyrocket Post Solid Q2 Results
Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 145% year-on-year, to £333 million. The company sold 23,955 vehicles in total in Q2, a 124% jump Y/Y. Retail units sold increased 94% Y/Y to 17,033. The gross profit for the quarter fell 75% Y/Y to £2 million, and...
Zebra Technologies Q2 Margins Shrink Due To Supply Chain Crisis, Issues Below Par Outlook
Zebra Technologies Corp ZBRA reported second-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 6.6% year-on-year to $1.47 billion, beating the consensus of $1.44 billion. Consolidated organic net sales for the quarter increased by 6.9%. Net sales in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility (EVM) segment rose 5.8% Y/Y to $1.02 billion. Asset Intelligence...
Sealed Air Shares Slide On Q2 Sales Miss
Sealed Air Corp SEE reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.7% year-on-year to $1.42 billion, missing the consensus of $1.43 billion. Sales in the Americas rose 13% Y/Y, EMEA decreased 4%, and APAC lost 3%. Net sales in the Food segment increased by 9%, and Protective improved by 3%. Adjusted...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has been known to make some highly criticized forward-looking predictions. Wood and her colleagues have some of the higher price targets on Wall Street for Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here's a look at how much an investment could be worth in the future if their price targets...
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.55% to $15.21 Monday afternoon. Movement may be due to continued strength following last week's earnings report. Ford last week reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Automotive sales of $37.91 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Total company revenue was $40.2 billion in the quarter.
IPG Photonics Stock Falls Post Mixed Q2 Results
IPG Photonics Corp IPGP reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 1% year-on-year to $377 million, beating the consensus of $375.33 million. Materials processing sales accounted for 91% of total revenue and decreased 1% Y/Y with higher sales in welding and cleaning applications. Sales into other applications increased 29% Y/Y, driven...
Caterpillar Shares Slip On Q2 Revenue Miss; Registers 11% Revenue Growth
Caterpillar Inc CAT reported second-quarter FY22 sales and revenue growth of 11% year-over-year to $14.25 billion, missing the consensus of $14.38 billion. Adjusted EPS was $3.18, beating the consensus of $3.01. Revenue growth was driven by favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Segment Revenue: Construction Industries $6.03 billion (+7%...
Earnings Outlook For Regional Management
Regional Management RM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Regional Management will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01. Regional Management bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment GAIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gladstone Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21. Gladstone Investment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Short Volatility Alert: Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
On Monday, shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +17.94% to $0.75. The overall sentiment for RVPH has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility...
AssetMark Financial Hldgs's Earnings Outlook
AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AssetMark Financial Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40. AssetMark Financial Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Outlook For Summit Materials
Summit Materials SUM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Summit Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56. Summit Materials bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
DXC Technology Earnings Preview
DXC Technology DXC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DXC Technology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82. DXC Technology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
LCI Industries Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
LCI Industries LCII reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 40% year-on-year to $1.54 billion, beating the consensus of $1.45 billion. Revenue growth was primarily driven by price realization, market share gains, acquisitions, and increased wholesale shipments. North American RV OEM sales grew 58% Y/Y to $864.3 million, driven by wholesale...
Change Healthcare's Earnings: A Preview
Change Healthcare CHNG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Change Healthcare will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39. Change Healthcare bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Preview: Palomar Hldgs's Earnings
Palomar Hldgs PLMR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Palomar Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67. Palomar Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
