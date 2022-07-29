Ole Miss’ Chiara Tamburlini Named 2022 Edith Cummings Munson Golf Award Winner

www.hottytoddy.com
Related
hottytoddy.com
Hurdle Named 2022 Citizen of the Year
The annual Citizen of the Year award is given by the Oxford School District to recognize a community member who contributes to the success of schools and to the betterment of our students. At the Board of Trustees meeting in July, Lynndy Hurdle was named this year’s Citizen of the...
hottytoddy.com
Typical August Weather This Week
The first week of August will be hot, humid and possibly wet – so nothing out of the ordinary is expected for Lafayette County. Today could reach 90 degrees depending on when the clouds clear up. No rain is expected tonight. On Tuesday, there’s a 30 percent chance of...
Comments / 0