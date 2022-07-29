PA Man Admits Traveling to NJ for Sex With 14-year-old

wfpg.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Protests at Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club Over Saudi-Backed Golf EventMorristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Brigantine, NJ, Man Killed in Six-vehicle Crash on I-476 in PA
Published reports say a man from Brigantine was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 476 in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania Friday evening. According to WBRE-TV, the crash happened around 6 PM on the Northeast Extension just north of the Lehigh Valley Tunnel between Exit 74 for Mahoning Valley/Jim Thorpe and Exit 95 for Interstate 80.
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Cops Searching For Missing and Endangered 11-year-old Girl
Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help as they search for a missing 11-year-old girl. Police say Ciana (CiCi) Shelton was last seen at her home on Thursday, July 28th. Ciana has brown eyes, brown hair with red extensions, she is approximately 5’ 3” tall, and weighs 115...
My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In
And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
Camden County, NJ, Man Driving a Fire Truck Charged in Crash That Killed Two
Authorities in Camden County say a man who was driving a fire truck has been charged in connection to a crash that killed two people this past January. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 29-year-old John Gibson of Lawnside was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly and causing the deaths of 68-year old John Bishop and 75-year-old Marie Endicott, both of Pine Hill. Gibson was also charged with third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Two NJ gas stations robbed within 15 minutes of each other
Two separate gas station robberies 15 minutes apart in Hanover and West Orange Thursday afternoon appear to be connected to at least two other North Jersey gas station robberies. Hanover police told RLS Breaking News the Shell station on the westbound side of Route 10 near Reynolds Avenue was held...
Black Family Sues Sesame Place for $25 million, Alleging Discrimination
A Baltimore family is suing Sesame Place in Bucks County for $25 million over claims of racial discrimination, alleging multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event last month. The lawsuit comes in the wake of a video, shared widely on social media, showing two other...
65-year-old Burlington County, NJ, Man Sentenced for Role in Drug Trafficking Group
A man from Burlington County will be spending the next decade behind bars for his role in a drug trafficking organization. On Wednesday, 65-year-old Herbert Mays of Willingboro, who had pleaded guilty to drug-related charges, was sentenced to 120 months for conspiring to distribute large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine throughout Burlington County, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/2
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves1 -...
Wildwood, NJ, Police Charge PA Man After Attempted Suicide
A debate is raging online after cops in Wildwood charged a man from Pennsylvania after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide. According to the Wildwood Police Department, the scene unfolded around 11:00 last Thursday night, July 21st, when they were alerted by officials in North Wildwood about a, "suicidal subject possibly armed with a handgun in their jurisdiction."
Citizen of Mexico Killed in Ocean County, NJ, Crash
Authorities in Ocean County continue to investigate a fatal accident that occurred last Friday evening. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says about 8:20 PM on July 22nd, officers with the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to the area of South Lake Drive and East Lake Park Drive for a report of a crash with serious injuries.
Keep Getting Lost In The Mays Landing, NJ Acme? Here’s A Cheat Sheet
We can all agree that one of the absolute banes of our existence in our modern 21st century, albeit a first world problem, is a trip to the grocery store. While we're lucky in most South Jersey towns to have plenty of stores to choose from, there's always that one go-to place that we go when we want to pick up a couple of items and get the hell out of dodge. Let's be real - nobody wants to spend more than an hour inside ANY grocery store.
Is the Press of Atlantic City Breaking New Jersey Law With This Practice?
A newspaper that I didn't order, folded up and thrown at the bottom of my driveway. Sometimes it's the Press of Atlantic City, other times its various weekly papers that I never read. (Honestly, when my kids were kid-age I'd read the weekly papers for their local sports scores, stories, school activities, and such. My children are now grown, so, nope, not anymore.)
Wawa Pays NJ $2.5M to Settle Credit Card Data Breach
TRENTON – Wawa is paying $8 million, including a little over $2.5 million to New Jersey, to settle a multistate investigation into a data breach that compromised 34 million payment cards. Attorneys general in six states – New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia – and the District...
Police in Camden County NJ Need Help Finding Missing Man
Police in Camden County, NJ are spreading the word about a missing 46-year-old man in the hopes the public may offer leads regarding his whereabouts. Hector Morales, Jr. was reportedly last seen on the 1600 block of Minnesota Rd. in the Fairview section of Camden on Sunday, according to Patch.com.
Did You Know The Choco Taco Was Created Nearby in Philly?
It was created almost 40 years ago by Alan Drazen, when he worked for the Jack & Jill Ice Cream Company of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The genesis of this idea came at a time when the Mexican restaurant chain Chi Chi‘s was supremely popular. The proximity of its creation alone,...
Burlington County NJ Wawa Sells Lottery Ticket Worth $3 Million!
One person who walked into a Wawa store in Burlington County, NJ last week is now a multi-millionaire thanks to a winning lottery ticket. The Mega Millions ticket ended up being worth $3 million, making it the second $3M lottery ticket sold in South Jersey in a week! That one was a scratch-off NJ Lottery ticket purchased at a Wawa in Bridgeton.
Know Which Cooler Is Best For A New Jersey Beach Day? You May Be Wrong
I'm no ignoramus to the whole "which cooler is best" debate, okay? Every single one of my guy friends and male family members pretty much debate this weekly during hunting season and the summer time. It's always the same argument. On one side, it's the Yeti-obsessed brand freaks. On the...
Can You Legally Rescue A Dog Trapped In A Car During Hot Weather In New Jersey?
Despite this topic being discussed every single year, we still have a problem. A lot of pet owners know this but it is extremely dangerous to leave your dog in the car -- especially when it is hot outside and even when its NOT that hot out. Did you know...
PETS・
New Jersey Ranks Among Top 3 Of The Best School Systems In The US
Turns out, people born and raised in the Garden State are pretty smart. Well, at least we have all tools to be. People LOVE to hate on New Jersey, do they not? Anyone who resides within the Garden State knows that statement to be true. The one thing people can't criticize, though, is New Jersey's education system.
Crumbl Cookies Announces Grand Opening of Cherry Hill, NJ Store
Get ready for coolest cookies ever, Cherry Hill. Crumbl Cookies is opening in town next week and it's going to be an experience like no other. The Grand Opening kicks off one week from today on Friday, August 5th. It's such a big deal that it's going to be a two-day event.
