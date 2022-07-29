Manchester City v Liverpool: Community Shield Edition, Team News and Prediction

bitterandblue.sbnation.com
Related
SB Nation
DiMarzio: AC Milan cooling on Tanganga, Reguilon
Now that Tottenham is mostly out of acquisition mode and into offload mode, you’d think that we’d be seeing lots of players on the way out the door. That’s proving to be a little more difficult than maybe we all expected, mostly because, unlike Spurs, a lot of European clubs just don’t have a lot of money right now (or like Barcelona are taking out shady payday loans to balance their budget).
SB Nation
Last Man Standing: Kevin De Bruyne Now Undisputed Manchester City Leader
He has been the best player at the club by far, for several seasons now. He is the one player that makes the absolute difference whenever on the pitch. Sometimes, it seems everything revolves around him. Kevin De Bruyne has become the go-to man for Manchester City to get the job done or set the ball rolling when the team must respond to a dire situation..
SB Nation
Premier League Preview: Three questions Manchester City have to answer
Manchester City kick off their title defense this weekend vs West Ham. Ahead of the return of the Premier League, we will have four days of preview content. From questions, predictions and squad looks, we have a little bit of everything as we approach the new season. Let’s dive in:...
SB Nation
Manchester City Lose Community Shield, 1-3: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “We were really good against this team, even in the first-half we created enough chances to do it [win]...”. “Congratulations Liverpool. First 15/20 minutes, they were better. After, we got our game and it was quite similar the last 25 minutes. We arrive when they left space and tried to attack. Second half, we started really well. Our game was there...”
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Three Manchester City Players with a Point to Prove in New Season
As the kickoff of the new season draws near the players are raring to go. The pre-season friendlies served as a way to warm-up for them ahead of the big task of performing up to or beyond expectations in the new campaign. Usually, players have personal targets for the season...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Open Preseason With 6-0 Win Over Nottingham Forest
After over two weeks of training, the Liverpool FC Women opened up their preseason friendly with a match against Nottingham Forest of the Nation’s League North. The match, which took place behind closed doors at the Solar Campus, was broken up into three 30-minute sections. Though no injury news was shared, both Rachael Laws and Gilly Flaherty were left out of the squad completely. The opening lineup saw new signings Eartha Cumings and Shanice van de Sanden get the starting nod.
SB Nation
Chelsea in talks to hijack Manchester City deal for Brighton’s Marc Cucurella — reports
Brighton & Hove Albion left back Marc Cucurella looked set to join Manchester City, but that deal seems to have collapsed, or at least stalled, over the weekend after the two teams failed to agree a transfer fee. Sensing an opportunity, Chelsea have jumped in and are reportedly close to hijacking this deal.
SB Nation
REPORT: Swap in the making - James Maddison to Newcastle, Martin Dubravka to Leicester City
After a long summer full of rejections and dealing delusional prima-donna agents, Newcastle United might be on the verge of finally adding the final piece of the puzzle: a offensive player in Leicester City’s James Maddison. Many voices reported yesterday that NUFC and LCFC are getting closer and closer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Monday August 1st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Everton 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv | Three Takeaways From the Match For Peace
Barring a radical departure from what we’ve seen during preseason, it appears almost certain that Frank Lampard will be heading into the season opener against Chelsea using the same formation that he’s employed in the last two - victorious - outings. On Friday night at Goodison Park, the Blues appeared more comfortable than ever in their 3-4-3 shape and controlled large portions of the match against a Dynamo Kyiv side which made multiple changes from the team that took to the pitch in a Champions League tie against Fenerbahce on Wednesday. Good cause notwithstanding, quite why this game was arranged to take place less than 48 hours after Dynamo’s crucial second leg extra-time win in Istanbul, rather than on the Saturday is a mystery; it was certainly unnecessarily punishing for the visitors, who clearly tired late on after putting in a spirited effort.
SB Nation
Klopp Hails Nunez As New Signing Outshines Haaland On Debut
They are already saying it so we might as well say it too: Darwin Nunez 1 Erling Haaland 0. Liverpool outclassed rivals Manchester City 3-1 to lift the Community Shield for the first time since 2006 as the final trophy in Jurgen Klopp’s domestic collection. However, despite the glittering...
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Strasbourg Live Updates: Lineups, Preview, and How to Watch
Liverpool Football Club won the FA Community Shield trophy last night against Manchester City. The curtain raiser event to the new season saw goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez. The squad now face Strasbourg for a club friendly before the season officially kicks off next weekend. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Chelsea agree personal terms with Marc Cucurella — report
Chelsea appear to be moving swiftly to take advantage of a perhaps unexpected opportunity to sign full back Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion, and have already reached “full agreement” over personal terms with the 24-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano. Of course, this bit was never going...
SB Nation
Opinion: We've celebrated Sunderland's Lionesses, now the hard work starts
What a month, what a weekend, what a 120 minutes plus stoppage time. We've had an absolute ball, and it's amazing that so many people have joined us for the ride. There were three Roker Reporters amongst the 87,000 at Wembley along with our respective loved ones, plus numerous other Sunderland fans and former Sunderland players in the crowd.
SB Nation
Official: Diogo Jota Signs New Long-Term Liverpool Deal
In his two seasons with Liverpool since joining in the summer of 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Diogo Jota has made 85 appearances and scored 34 goals for the Reds, with the 25-year-old Portuguese forward making significant contributions on the pitch and establishing himself as a fan favourite. Today, he has...
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Gueye transfer imminent, Dobbin loan update, Silva talks sacking
“It’s always important for a centre-forward to get on the scoresheet, especially before the season starts to build confidence. It was a great ball from Tarky from the back, something we spoke about in the week, so it was nice to execute that on the day. “When you know...
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-3 Liverpool
Liverpool 3, Arnold 21’, Salah (pen) 83’, Nunez 90+4’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have lost the Community Shield. Manchester City lose after playing a solid, yet rusty match. They deserved more, but were not clinical. A really rough result after a relatively short pre-season. A...
SB Nation
Everton ‘in talks’ to sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea — reports
Michy Batshuayi was one of several first-team players not involved in either Udinese friendly this weekend, having been left out of the traveling squad and back at Cobham alongside Timo Werner and Ross Barkley. Unlike in the case of those two (and certainly Werner), there were no reports of any injury for Michy, adding to the notion that he may be getting close to figuring out a move for the season ahead (and perhaps beyond).
SB Nation
Liverpool Look to Reward Jota With New Contract
Diogo Jota has done nothing but impress up front for Liverpool since he arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. The Portuguese forward has rotated center forward duties with Roberto Firmino, scoring 34 goals in 85 games. He is clearly part of the long term plan that manager Jürgen Klopp has...
SB Nation
Chelsea, Chicago Fire agree Gabriel Slonina transfer — report
Chelsea’s pursuit of the Chicago Fire’s Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina dates back to at least January, and after a few delays and various other things out of our control, it looks we’re finally set to secure his signature. According to Fabrizio Romano’s “exclusive”, the 18-year-old highly...
Comments / 0