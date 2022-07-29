ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Candidates for newest state congressional district

By Colleen Flynn
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — One of the most competitive races this November in the entire country will take place right here in Colorado.

The Centennial State gained an extra seat in Congress and two state lawmakers are battling for the new 8th Congressional District. Democratic State Representative Dr. Yadira Caraveo and Republican State Senator Barb Kirkmeyer are in the running.

“Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro sat down with Kirkmeyer and asked why she’s the best candidate in this heated race.

“My term as an elected official, whether it’s a county commissioner or a state senator, I think I have a proven track record,” Kirkmeyer said. “I have proven I listen to people and come in and find real solutions.”

Colorado attorney general’s race heating up

We also asked Kirkmeyer about how she would tackle inflation and the economy after new numbers show the U.S. gross domestic product fell for a second straight quarter.

“If you want to bring inflation down, you stop spending,” Kirkmeyer said. “We don’t have a revenue problem in this country, we have an expenditure problem.”

You can see the full interview with Kirkmeyer on Colorado Point of View this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Channel 2.

We will also interview Dr. Caraveo on Colorado Point of View on Sunday, August 7.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

California sees its largest 2022 fire

Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Healthier Colorado and St. Mary’s Medical thank Local Healthcare Workers

The Colorado Gratitude Project is Colorado’s way to say thank you to our healthcare and frontline workers for taking care of the community and our loved ones through this difficult pandemic. For the project — Healthier Colorado and St. Mary’s Medical partnered to create the “Thank you” event held earlier yesterday at the St. Mary’s […]
COLORADO STATE
