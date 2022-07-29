Candidates for newest state congressional district

DENVER ( KDVR ) — One of the most competitive races this November in the entire country will take place right here in Colorado.

The Centennial State gained an extra seat in Congress and two state lawmakers are battling for the new 8th Congressional District. Democratic State Representative Dr. Yadira Caraveo and Republican State Senator Barb Kirkmeyer are in the running.

“Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro sat down with Kirkmeyer and asked why she’s the best candidate in this heated race.

“My term as an elected official, whether it’s a county commissioner or a state senator, I think I have a proven track record,” Kirkmeyer said. “I have proven I listen to people and come in and find real solutions.”

We also asked Kirkmeyer about how she would tackle inflation and the economy after new numbers show the U.S. gross domestic product fell for a second straight quarter.

“If you want to bring inflation down, you stop spending,” Kirkmeyer said. “We don’t have a revenue problem in this country, we have an expenditure problem.”

You can see the full interview with Kirkmeyer on Colorado Point of View this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Channel 2.

We will also interview Dr. Caraveo on Colorado Point of View on Sunday, August 7.

