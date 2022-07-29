5 musical acts we’d like to see a Fortnite but may never see

For those looking for a complex and action-packed superhero film, DC League of Super-Pets will likely do nothing for you. However, those looking for a distraction in these trying times may enjoy DC’s latest animated movie. DC League of Super-Pets tells the story of how Krypto the Superdog (voiced byDwayne Johnson) rescued Superman (John Krasinski) and the rest of the Justice League from the evil clutches of Lulu the Guinea Pig (Kate McKinnon) by teaming up with a group of pets who have gotten powers from an Orange Kryptonite.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO