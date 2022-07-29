5 musical acts we’d like to see a Fortnite but may never see

foreverfortnite.com
Related
DC League of Super-Pets brings light entertainment for kids and adults to enjoy on the big screen
For those looking for a complex and action-packed superhero film, DC League of Super-Pets will likely do nothing for you. However, those looking for a distraction in these trying times may enjoy DC’s latest animated movie. DC League of Super-Pets tells the story of how Krypto the Superdog (voiced byDwayne Johnson) rescued Superman (John Krasinski) and the rest of the Justice League from the evil clutches of Lulu the Guinea Pig (Kate McKinnon) by teaming up with a group of pets who have gotten powers from an Orange Kryptonite.
Nicki Minaj blasts fan reaction to fake assistant claims: 'Y’all getting dumber'
Nicki Minaj is shutting down numerous claims made by an alleged former assistant. The rapper became the number one trending topic on Twitter Monday after allegations about herself and inner circle were posted on social media.
Is the movie Legally Blonde 3 still happening?
In 2001, we all fell head over heels in love with iconic comedy, Legally Blonde! The film really allowed the talented Reese Witherspoon to shine just as bright as Elle Woods, making her one of the most recognized and successful actresses to this day. The sorority girl turned Harvard Law...
Miley Cyrus Gets Animated by Gucci in New Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Perfume Campaign
Miley Cyrus is lending her star power to Gucci for its latest fragrance campaign. Gucci revealed on Monday the campaign for its newest fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum, fronted by the musician. The campaign was photographed by artist Petra Collins and the campaign video was created by Omer Fedi and Blake Slatkin.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
513K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0