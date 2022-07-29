Isabelle De Zwarte

whbl.com
Elreta Quast
Elreta A. (Amel) Quast, 93, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022, with her family by her side at Field. of Dreams Assisted Living in Kiel, WI. Elreta was born at her parents' home in Brothertown, WI, on September 2, 1928, to Arno and. Wilhelmina (Bergien) Amel. Elreta graduated from...
Walter Weimann
Walter “Wally” Weimann, 88, of Sheboygan passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Wally was born on. May 30, 1934, in Sheboygan to the late Gottlieb and Amalia (Jorsch) Weimann. He was the sixth of. twelve children. He attended Trinity Lutheran School and Central High School. On May...
Lorri Isakson
Lorri Jo Isakson, 61, of Sheboygan, passed away early Friday morning, July 29, 2022 at the Aurora Medical Center Sheboygan County following a long courageous battle with cancer. Born December 21, 1960 in Oakes, ND, Lorri was a daughter of the late Percy and Jean Christenson Isakson. She graduated in...
David Johnson
David F. Johnson, age 86 of Sheboygan passed away late Thursday evening July. 28, 2022. David was born to the late Carl Zimmer and Rose (Eastman) Johnson on. June 6, 1936, in Idaho. He was united in marriage to Carmela Ingoglia on April. 16, 1955, in Seattle, Washington. David was...
Schuett, Arenz, Boden Stand Tall as Plymouth Badger State Open Wheel Masters
(PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS) July 30, 2022 – It was a Wisconsin open wheel race fans paradise as the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association 410 Sprint Car Series, Plymouth Dirt Track Racing-Akright Auto Midwest Sprint Car Association 360 Sprint Cars and Badger Midgets converged on The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis. for the Badger State Open Wheel special three-division racing program Saturday, July 30.
Sheboygan’s National Night Out is At End Park Tonight
What began 38 years ago as a front-porch event is being celebrated across the nation tonight, and Sheboygan will be part of that celebration. The National Night Out began in 1984 as an opportunity for people to get to know their neighbors and their local law officers, and has now grown to include 16 thousand U.S. communities.
Sheboygan Police Investigate Half-Dozen Dumpster Fires
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Firefighters in Sheboygan were called out very early Saturday morning after a half-dozen dumpster fires were lit on the city’s south side. Police say they got six calls between 12:15 and 1am. The fires were set behind businesses on South Business Drive. A suspect...
Washington, Waukesha Counties Focus On Fentanyl
(WHBL) – Washington County is asking voters for more money while Waukesha County has declared a community health crisis – both to deal with fentanyl. The counties said on Monday they’re looking to tackle the spike in fentanyl deaths together. Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann says fentanyl...
Solar Is Here – And Growing
Solar is slowly emerging as a significant contributor to the power grid in the Sheboygan area as two solar fields were dedicated by Alliant Energy last Wednesday. The City of Sheboygan Solar Field is a 1-Megawatt facility on Gateway Drive in Sheboygan’s southside industrial park, consisting of 3,042 panels capable of powering 177 homes. The Kohler Solar Field on Erie Avenue just west of I-43, also dedicated last Wednesday, is more than twice that size, with 9,000 solar panels providing 2-and-a-quarter Megawatts of electricity capable of powering 580 homes. Both projects were developed in partnership with SunPeak, a Madison-based solar project developer.
