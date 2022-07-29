Fallout 4 cheats: console commands and how to use them

www.techradar.com
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
ComicBook
New PlayStation Controller Revealed
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
ComicBook
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
dotesports.com
Red Dead Online community to host in-game funeral following Rockstar’s plans to cease major updates
Red Dead Online players will gather today in the online Western universe to mourn the “death” of the game, which will stop receiving major updates as Rockstar Games wants to shift the focus to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. The Red Dead Online community started a...
AOL Corp
We Found The Cheapest Way to Buy a PS5 & It’s Not From Where You’d Expect
Some times the best deals are where you least expect them, and that’s definitely the case if you’re a Playstation 5 fan scouring for the best deals on bundles online. It’s possible to get a PS5 for cheap and if you’re unfamiliar with the latest Playstation model, PS5 launched in November 2020 and quickly became one of the brand’s most popular consoles. As of 2022, it has sold over 13.4 million consoles— it even boasts a waitlist of hundreds of thousands of customers.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch
While many people are saying that the PS5 is already losing against the Xbox Series X because of the enormous number of heavyweight console exclusives that Microsoft managed to get for themselves, the PS5 is still nonetheless standing strong with its lineup of yet-to-be-released console exclusives. Here are just some of the top 10 upcoming […] The post Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PlayStation 5 Feature Being Scrapped Because Nobody Uses It
Online gaming is known for its trash talking. Whether screaming into a mic or hammering a keyboard, we spend a lot of our "fun" time hurling abuse at each other. I often wonder how healthy this is. Does it motivate us, or discourage us from playing with that friend ever again?
AOL Corp
Dr Disrespect unveiled game footage for his new shooter. It did not go well.
Popular video-game streamer Dr Disrespect on Sunday revealed early footage from the first game of his new gaming studio, a first-person shooter titled Deadrop. People are already tearing it to shreds on social media. The announcement comes months after Dr Disrespect announced the launch of the games studio he founded...
GTA 6 Is Reportedly Cleaning Up Its Act
The "Grand Theft Auto" series — and to a certain extent, Rockstar Games — has been in need of a change for quite a while. If recent reports prove to be accurate, it sounds like both the beloved action franchise and the company that puts it out are finally cleaning up their acts in surprising ways.
GTA 6 News: GTA 6 will get new cities and missions throughout its lifetime
GTA 6 will reportedly receive new content throughout its lifetime after launch, including new cities and missions. It looks like the long wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 will also lead to long waits before the game gets all of its content published. But believe it or not, this might be for the better.
You can use those sweet new Nintendo 64, NES, SNES, and Sega Genesis controllers on Steam now
All of the Nintendo Online classic controllers now work with Steam Input. Steam Input now supports those lovely new Nintendo Online classic controllers, thanks to yesterday's patch (opens in new tab). Steam Input is Valve's built-in software for letting people use whatever controller they like, and mapping the buttons and functions properly so a game recognizes them even if it only officially supports the Xbox gamepad.
'Bully' Remake In Unreal Engine 5 Gets First Look
These days when we think of Rockstar Games, franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead spring to mind but amidst all that, there was once Bully. This PlayStation 2 gem was released back in 2006 and despite its respectable sales figures, Bully 2 never seemed to materialise. The third-person...
knowtechie.com
Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for August 2022
It’s almost August and that means it’s time for another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. These games will be available for free for anyone with a PlayStation Plus subscription, no matter which tier. Do keep in mind you have to have an active PlayStation Plus...
Engadget
Sony is retiring the PlayStation 5's Accolades feature because people aren't nice
Sony plans to remove a software feature many PlayStation 5 users may not know even exists. In fall 2022, the company will discontinue support for Accolades. As the name suggests, Accolades allow you to commend players you meet online for sportsmanship and good behavior. Sony launched the feature alongside the PS5 but now plans to remove it as it’s not widely used.
How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5
Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
ComicBook
Fortnite Leak Reveals Biggest Change to the Game Yet
A new Fortnite leak has revealed what could end up being the biggest change to the free-to-play battle royale game yet. In addition to constant Season 3 leaks, leaks are starting to surface that potentially give fans an idea of what Epic Games has in store for Fortnite Season 4. And for the fourth season, it looks like Epic Games is finally going to give players the option to play the game in first-person mode in addition to the current third-person mode.
