Cass County man facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly shooting at cars

www.953mnc.com
Related
95.3 MNC
Elkhart woman pleaded guilty to house fire that killed two people
An Elkhart woman admitted to setting a home on fire, killing a man and child, last year. It happened in May, when a house fire on Oakland Avenue took the lives of 51-year-old Dennis Witte and 8-year-old Nyshaun Finch. The woman, 48-year-old Genessa Jones, was arrested five months after the...
95.3 MNC
Suspect arrested after armed robberies linked to dating apps
A suspect has been arrested after a series of armed robberies linked to dating apps in South Bend. It happened in June after multiple people reported being robbed at gunpoint, after agreeing to meet up with someone they met on a dating app. The suspect, 19-year-old Dayavion Thompson was arrested...
95.3 MNC
South Bend man arrested on drug, weapons charges after raid at home on Queen Street
A South Bend man has been arrested on drug dealing and gun charges. At approximately 6:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 26, Indiana State Police and South Bend Police Department SFU, served a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Queen Street. This warrant was the result of an extensive investigation into drug dealing and guns that began from a citizen complaint.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County Sheriffs Deputy struck by vehicle during traffic stop in Goshen
An Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputy was struck by a vehicle while working a traffic stop. The collision happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the 19000 block of Kercher Road. Investigators say the deputy was outside of his vehicle when he was struck. The officer’s injuries...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Arrest made in fatal crash on Pike Street in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal crash in Goshen on June 10, the Goshen Police Department announced. On July 22, a warrant was issued for 21-year-old Joshua Martinez of Goshen for two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.
abc57.com
Moped driver injured in crash at Erwin, Johnson Street
ELKHART, Ind. - The driver of a moped was injured in a crash with a vehicle on Saturday night, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 9:46 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Erwin and Johnson Streets for a vehicle crash with personal injuries. At the scene, officers learned...
abc57.com
Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...
95.3 MNC
City and faith leaders call for change after shooting death in South Bend
A press conference and vigil were held on Monday after the officer-involved shooting of Dante Kittrell. Organized by Faith in Indiana, city and faith leaders spoke during the conference. They say they’re working to develop crises responses for these situations. The groups says that an outside prosecutor should take...
wkzo.com
One shot, two injured during home invasion at Gull Run Apartments
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was shot, and two others were injured during a home invasion Friday night, July 29. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office working to piece together of what exactly took place when shots were fired during the incident that happened 11:48 p.m. at Gull Run Apartments in in Comstock Township.
95.3 MNC
Employee stabbed in Walmart parking lot in Elkhart
The Elkhart Police are investigating an attack Tuesday morning on a worker at the Walmart on CR 6. It happened in the store’s parking lot. The Elkhart Police say they were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. A male victim, who is an employee at the Walmart, had...
WWMTCw
One person arrested after shooting in Kalamazoo's Edison neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a shots fired call at Hays Park Avenue and James Street around noon, according to police. When police arrived, they found a car crashed...
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run in Benton Charter Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash on Walnut Street on Friday, the Benton Charter Township Police Department announced. At 10:15 p.m., police were called to the area of Walnut and Chicago Avenue for a pedestrian traffic crash. At the scene, officers found the victim, a...
abc57.com
Heroin, fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine were found in a vehicle he was driving, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported. Shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a black, 2012 Dodge pickup truck in the area of Pioneer Drive and U.S. 30.
abc57.com
Mayor Mueller issues statement about fatal police involved shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Mayor James Mueller responded to the police involved fatal shooting of Dante Kittrell that happened Friday afternoon. He announced the city will hold a meeting on August 23 to discuss crisis procedures. We are all in shock following Friday's tragic loss of Dante Kittrell. My heart...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine
It’s a 24 sentence for an Elkhart man who pleaded guilty to a count of dealing methamphetamine. Harley Gushwa, 47, faced multiple drug-related charges, including an enhancement due to being a habitual offender, when he was arrested in July of 2020. Gushwa was taken into custody after a search...
WANE-TV
One-year-old boy taken in stolen car found after 3 hours
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend police say a 1-year-old boy who was inside a car that was stolen was found safe inside the vehicle three hours later and about two blocks away. Karter Wilson was hot and sweaty, but overall he was OK, says his mother, Kayla...
WANE-TV
Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart teen canceled
A statewide Silver Alert has been declared after an Elkhart 15-year-old went missing has been canceled. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the disappearance of Antonio Mikell, a 15 year old last seen carrying a silver suitcase in Elkhart around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Police said Antonio was believed...
South Bend police fatally shoot man near elementary school
Police say witness statements and police video show a man was threatening to take his own life and appeared to be waving a handgun near the school.
22 WSBT
Update: Victim identity released after officer-involved shooting
St. Joseph County Police have just released the identity of the man killed in Friday’s officer involved shooting. The man shot and killed by South Bend officers has been identified as 51-year-old Dante Kittrell. According to witness statements and body camera footage, he was threatening to kill himself while...
Comments / 3