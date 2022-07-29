People: Kathryn Guthrie joins International Business Brokers Association member engagement committee

www.nnbw.com
People: Agnes Zadlo and Thomas Lauguico take new roles with PNC Bank
PNC Bank has announced Agnes Zadlo and Thomas Lauguico have been named corporate banking and commercial banking relationship managers in Nevada. In their roles, they will focus on managing and developing relationships with corporate and institutional banking clients in the state. Zadlo is a senior vice president, managing director and...
People: Jeff Frame named director of the advisory board for Truckee Meadows Community College’s new architecture school
Frame Architecture has announced Jeff Frame has been named director of the advisory board for Truckee Meadows Community College’s new architecture school. Frame earned a Master of Architecture from the University of Utah in 1996. He worked as a project manager and project architect for various companies and projects before opening his own firm in Northern Nevada, Frame Architecture in 2002.
